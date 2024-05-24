Postal voting: Everything you need to know for the July 4 general election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Postal voting: Everything you need to know for the July 4 general election

The General Election has been scheduled when many Scots will already be on their summer holiday.

By Derek Healey
MPs are being elected to Westminster. Image: Shutterstock
MPs are being elected to Westminster. Image: Shutterstock

Rishi Sunak called the general election right in the middle of the first week of school holidays across much of Scotland.

That means many voters who plan to be overseas on July 4 have two options: a postal vote or a proxy vote.

How does postal voting work, and how do I register?

Anyone can apply to vote by post and you do not need to give a reason.

But to vote in July’s election, either at a polling station, by post, or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf as your proxy, the first step is to register to vote.

It only takes about five minutes and can be done online.

To apply for a postal vote, you will need to complete a postal vote application form and send it to your local Electoral Registration Office.

The office will also be able to tell you if you already have a postal vote.

If you’re an overseas voter, you will need to include on the form the address where you were last registered to vote in the UK.

What are the key dates?

Ballot papers are produced, printed and sent out after the deadline to become a candidate in the election has passed, usually around three weeks before polling day.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on June 19.

The completed postal ballot can be returned at any post box.

If the person filling it in is unable to take it themselves, they can ask someone they trust or contact their local authority to ask them to collect it.

People visit their local polling station. Image: PA

The form needs to be with the local authority by 10pm on polling day to be counted.

It can be taken to a polling station or to the local authority directly on the day of the vote if it cannot be returned in time.

To apply for a proxy vote, you have to complete a form and give a reason why you can’t get to your polling station in person.

Is it safe to vote by post?

Proven cases of fraud using postal ballots are rare and those voting by post are asked to provide their date of birth and signature, which is then checked against the same information provided when applying.

Signatures and dates of birth are then separated from ballot papers before they are looked at or counted to ensure this information does not affect the secrecy of the vote.

Read more:

Conversation