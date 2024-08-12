A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?

The findings of the SNP government's A96 Corridor Review have yet to be published - despite being promised in December 2022.

By Adele Merson
The A96 was expected to be fully dualled by 2030 but work has yet to begin. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
The A96 was expected to be fully dualled by 2030 but work has yet to begin. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Pressure is building on the SNP government to finally publish the findings of an A96 dualling review which is soon approaching two years overdue.

It has been repeatedly delayed – but as MSPs return to Holyrood next month, there is an expectation on the government to act.

Plans to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen were first announced by the SNP in December 2011. A target date of 2030 was set.

But in summer 2021, the SNP and Greens joined a power-sharing deal and agreed to carry out a climate review of the long promised plans.

The findings were expected to be published in December 2022.

When will review report back?

In February, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop told the P&J she expected the full review with recommendations to report back “imminently”.

But six months on, the promised “draft outcomes”, which still need to be put out to public consultation, are yet to be published.

We asked government roads agency Transport Scotland to confirm whether these will be published after parliament returns from the summer recess on September 2.

Moray Council has reinforced its support for dualling the A96 trunk road. Image: DC Thomson

We also asked whether they will at least be published before the end of the year.

In response, a spokesman said the government remains “steadfast in its commitment to improving the A96”, promising to take forward an “enhancements programme”.

He added: “The current plan is to fully dual the route and, as part of this process, we are undertaking a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme, which includes a climate compatibility assessment and other statutory assessments.

Traffic on the A96 at Gollanfield between Inverness and Nairn as decisions are awaited on its dualling. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“The significant interest in the review’s initial consultation, with nearly 4,600 responses, generated 11,000 options to improve the corridor and it’s only right that appropriate time has been taken to examine and fully appraise these.

“It is expected that the draft outcomes from the review, which includes the climate compatibility assessment and transport appraisal reports will be consulted on in the coming months, before a final decision can be reached.”

A96 on ‘right track’

Elgin SNP councillor Jeremie Fernandes, who wants the route to be fully dualled, said he wants to see progress “as soon as possible”.

But he praised the SNP government for getting the project on the agenda in the first place and said the government is on the “right track”.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes
Elgin councillor Jeremie Fernandes supports fully dualling the A96. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Mr Fernandes said he has concerns the Labour government will continue cuts made to Scotland’s capital budgets.

“This will hugely damage the Scottish Government’s ambitions to invest in capital projects”, he added.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden, transport spokesman for the Scottish Tories, criticised the SNP government for repeated delays.

He said: “The same decision paralysis extends to many other infrastructure projects across the north-east.

“But even though the Greens are out of government, the can is still getting kicked down the road.”

In June, Ms Hyslop announced work was under way to acquire land to dual between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn bypass.

