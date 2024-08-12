A96 dualling: Will we finally get an answer on Inverness-Aberdeen promise after summer?

Pressure is building on the SNP government to finally publish the findings of an A96 dualling review which is soon approaching two years overdue.

It has been repeatedly delayed – but as MSPs return to Holyrood next month, there is an expectation on the government to act.

Plans to fully dual the route between Inverness and Aberdeen were first announced by the SNP in December 2011. A target date of 2030 was set.

But in summer 2021, the SNP and Greens joined a power-sharing deal and agreed to carry out a climate review of the long promised plans.

The findings were expected to be published in December 2022.

When will review report back?

In February, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop told the P&J she expected the full review with recommendations to report back “imminently”.

But six months on, the promised “draft outcomes”, which still need to be put out to public consultation, are yet to be published.

We asked government roads agency Transport Scotland to confirm whether these will be published after parliament returns from the summer recess on September 2.

We also asked whether they will at least be published before the end of the year.

In response, a spokesman said the government remains “steadfast in its commitment to improving the A96”, promising to take forward an “enhancements programme”.

He added: “The current plan is to fully dual the route and, as part of this process, we are undertaking a transparent, evidence-based review of the programme, which includes a climate compatibility assessment and other statutory assessments.

“The significant interest in the review’s initial consultation, with nearly 4,600 responses, generated 11,000 options to improve the corridor and it’s only right that appropriate time has been taken to examine and fully appraise these.

“It is expected that the draft outcomes from the review, which includes the climate compatibility assessment and transport appraisal reports will be consulted on in the coming months, before a final decision can be reached.”

A96 on ‘right track’

Elgin SNP councillor Jeremie Fernandes, who wants the route to be fully dualled, said he wants to see progress “as soon as possible”.

But he praised the SNP government for getting the project on the agenda in the first place and said the government is on the “right track”.

Mr Fernandes said he has concerns the Labour government will continue cuts made to Scotland’s capital budgets.

“This will hugely damage the Scottish Government’s ambitions to invest in capital projects”, he added.

North East MSP Douglas Lumsden, transport spokesman for the Scottish Tories, criticised the SNP government for repeated delays.

He said: “The same decision paralysis extends to many other infrastructure projects across the north-east.

“But even though the Greens are out of government, the can is still getting kicked down the road.”

In June, Ms Hyslop announced work was under way to acquire land to dual between Inverness and Nairn, including the Nairn bypass.