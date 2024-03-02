Problem drug you’ve never heard of singled out as Aberdeen wages war on substance abuse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Problem drug you’ve never heard of singled out as Aberdeen wages war on substance abuse

In the past, heroin and legal highs were the main focal points of city's drug battle - now there's a powerful pharmaceutical to contend with.

By Bailey Moreton
Nitazenes is the latest powerful pharmaceutical worrying those who offer addiction supports. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson
Nitazenes is the latest powerful pharmaceutical worrying those who offer addiction supports. Image: John Wilkie/DC Thomson

When it comes to substance abuse, powder, needles and empty bottles are the first images that come to mind.

However,  Aberdeen Alcohol & Drug Action boss Fraser Hoggan has singled out a powerful pharmaceutical as the latest substance the city is battling.

The drug in question is a synthetic opioid called nitazenes.

And according to a report from the Rapid Action Drug Alerts and Response Network, use of the substance is on the up.

The powerful opioid has been found in samples sold as oxycodone, heroin, promethazine and benzodiazepines.

Drug use landscape ever-changing

Since the formation of Alcohol & Drug Action in 1986, Fraser Hoggan said he’s seen the landscape of drug use change dramatically.

Fraser Hoggan, chief executive of Alcohol & Drugs Action. Image: Alcohol & Drugs Action

Fraser Hoggan said: “Drug use never stands still.”

Back in the 1980s, the organization was primarily dealing with the use of volatile substances like glue, solvents and gas, he said.

In the 1990s heroin use became a bigger problem, he added.

He said: “About ten years ago now you had new psychoactive substances, or legal highs as they were probably unhelpfully called now for a while.”

“Now we have a lot of synthetic drugs, and a lot of pharmaceuticals which are very powerful.”

Aberdeen City Council awarded the organisation with an £8.6 million contract to provide an alcohol and drug support service for the next five years.

The organisation also held the previous contract.

While grappling with pharmaceuticals, impacts of Covid hard to pin down

The Alcohol & Drug Action boss said one thing the organization will have to reckon with is the impacts of Covid. So far, he said, those have been hard to pin down.

Drug deaths were down in 2022 in Aberdeen from a decade-long high of 62 to 42 deaths last year.

Some 42 deaths were linked to illicit substances in the city in 2022, down from a decade-long high of 62 the previous year.

2022 also saw a decrease in Aberdeenshire, where the number of deaths fell by seven to 24 throughout the year.

Although numbers for the first-half of 2023 suggested the decline wasn’t continuing.

Around 46 deaths in the north-east were linked to drugs in the first six months of 2023.

There were 18 drug-linked deaths in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray there were 18 drug-linked deaths between January and March 2023. Between April and June, there were 28 – the third highest figure in Scotland.

Conservative north-east MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Conservative North East MSP Douglas Lumsden. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Some politicians, like Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden have been critical of the government’s response.

Speaking back in September, he said there is an “appalling situation which is unfolding across the North East.”

He said: “At the moment, the current approach to drug addiction clearly isn’t working in areas such as Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and Moray.”

An Aberdeen Health and Social Care Partnership spokesman said: “Further to a rigorous and competitive tender process we are delighted that Alcohol & Drugs Action will be providing support for people affected by drug and alcohol related issues.

“The seven-day service they provide is very important given the ongoing challenge of drug and alcohol harm in our communities.

“Drug related deaths are a tragedy and devastating for our communities. We welcome the discussion on all practical ways of helping vulnerable people get the help they need.”

Conversation