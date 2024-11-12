SNP backlash at Stephen Flynn’s ‘double jobbing’ Aberdeen election plan

SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has been caught in an immediate party backlash after announcing his plan to win a seat at Holyrood in 2026 and keep hold of his place at Westminster.

As the P&J revealed today, the senior SNP politician is campaigning to stand in Aberdeen South and North Kincardine where he will go up against sitting party MSP Audrey Nicoll.

It caused a backlash because the SNP rewrote its own rules in 2020 to make it harder for sitting MPs to switch to Holyrood, by forcing them to resign their seats to become candidates.

Rules ‘re-written’ for Joanna Cherry

At the time it was seen as a way to stop former SNP MP Joanna Cherry from standing in the 2021 Scottish Parliament elections.

The party has yet to decide the rules for the 2026 Holyrood elections, prompting speculation the rules will be changed to suit Mr Flynn.

Ms Cherry said today the election rule was clearly “person specific”.

She added: “It served its purpose and I predict it will be removed.”

Former SNP government minister Alex Neil claimed the rules were changed for “one reason only” and that was to “stop Joanna Cherry becoming an MSP”.

He said Mr Flynn should have to step down from Westminster, as Health Secretary Neil Gray had to do in 2021.

SNP attacked Douglas Ross for double-jobbing

Other critics pointed to former Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross in Moray. He was frequently targeted by SNP politicians for double-jobbing as an MP and MSP.

Mr Flynn defended the prospect of holding two roles, saying he would not keep a second parliamentary income. Mr Ross donated his MSP salary to local charities.

Speaking to the P&J, the Aberdeen South MP said he “didn’t want to sit out the battles that are coming for Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the wider nation”.

In a statement, Ms Nicoll said she was “looking forward to any contest”.

She added: “I was deeply honoured in 2021 to be nominated by the SNP as the candidate for Aberdeen South and North Kincardine. That election delivered the highest number of women returned to Holyrood in the party’s history.”

Elgin SNP councillor Jérémie Fernandes said: “The people of Moray know very well that if you’re an MP and MSP at the same time, you can’t do either job properly.

SNP Highland and Islands MSP Emma Roddick said Mr Ross was “rightly criticised” for holding two roles at the same time.

She added on social media: “Can’t imagine spending half my time in London and being a good MSP. Key that rules apply to everyone equally: men and women.”

‘One standard above everyone else’

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “This is a again a perfect example of a political party who thinks it’s one standard above everybody else and another standard for themselves.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Liam Kerr added: “They previously said that dual mandates should be consigned to history, yet it now looks as though Stephen Flynn is aiming to do just that.”

The SNP was approached for comment.

