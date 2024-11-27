The Proclaimers to perform at Alex Salmond’s memorial service in Edinburgh

The Proclaimers will perform at a memorial service for Alex Salmond taking place on St Andrew’s Day in Edinburgh, along with folk musician Dougie MacLean and singer Sheena Wellington.

The service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh will be streamed live from 11am on Saturday, and officiated by Reverend Dr George J Whyte.

The memorial comes almost exactly a month since the former first minister was laid to rest in a private funeral in Strichen, Aberdeenshire on October 29.

The Buchan village was where Mr Salmond lived with wife Moira, and he served as both an SNP MP and MSP in Aberdeenshire for more than three decades.

Locals toasted the former SNP leader last month as they remembered someone they regarded as one of their own.

Proclaimers to perform

The Proclaimers will perform their pro-independence track Cap In Hand, which contains the chorus: “I can’t understand why we let someone else rule our land, cap in hand.”

Folk singer Dougie MacLean will sing his well-known Caledonia ballad released in 1977.

And Ms Wellington will perform a rendition of the famous Robert Burns song, A Man’s A Man for A’ That, that she sang at the opening of the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Tributes will be delivered by Acting Alba leader Kenny MacAskill – a longtime ally of Mr Salmond – as well as the former first minister’s lawyer Duncan Hamilton KC, and Mr Salmond’s niece Christina Hendry.

SNP MSP Fergus Ewing will read from The Wild Geese by Violet Jacob.

Conservative MP Sir David Davis, who was a close friend of Mr Salmond despite their political differences, will read from John 14.

Fiddle player Alasdair Fraser will join cellist Natalie Haas to perform Theme for Scotland and The Referendum.

At the end of the service, a piper will lead the congregation from the cathedral.

Tributes poured in for Mr Salmond after his death from a heart attack aged 69 on October 12, during a political conference in North Macedonia.

A statement from Mr Salmond’s family earlier this month said: “The family are overwhelmed by the level of public interest in attending Alex’s memorial service.

“Sadly, we cannot accommodate everyone who would like to attend but are pleased to say that the event will be live-streamed from St Giles’ Cathedral, with the service scheduled to begin at 11am on Saturday, November 30.”