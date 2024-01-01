Photos with Einstein, letters from Gandhi and furniture from Downing Street: Inside the Lossiemouth home of Ramsay MacDonald 100 years after he became prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Photos with Einstein, letters from Gandhi and furniture from Downing Street: Inside the Lossiemouth home of Ramsay MacDonald 100 years after he became prime minister

The family home he had built is filled with letters and photographs of world leaders and furniture he took with him to London.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Collage of Ramsay MacDonald and his Lossiemouth home.
Ramsay MacDonald did government business from his Lossiemouth home. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

It has been 100 years since Lossiemouth’s Ramsay MacDonald walked into Downing Street as the UK’s first Labour prime minister.

Born in a thatched home in the community’s historic Seatown, he was far from the corridors of power and influence.

He was barred from building his family home in his preferred location due to his working roots.

He was thrown out of his local golf club for his anti-war stance.

Ramsay MacDonald debating with Einstein.
Ramsay MacDonald deep in discussion with Albert Einstein. Image: Supplied

However, the principled leader left his mark on the country and his home community with a legacy that continues to this day.

He was the first to appoint a woman to a cabinet position and led a “national government” comprising representatives of all parties upon the insistence of the king after he tried to resign, a move that had him expelled from the Labour party.

The Press and Journal visited the Lossiemouth family home, named The Hillocks, that Ramsay MacDonald had built. His granddaughter Iona Kielhorn lives there now.

Letters from world leaders to Ramsay MacDonald

Standing on Moray Street, The Hillocks gives very little away. It’s almost a complete stone wall with just two narrow staircase windows.

Only a small plaque added recently next to the gate gives its significance to UK political history away.

Around the other side the building appears grand with a large porch stretching out into a garden that was once the sand dunes that gave the house its name.

However, once inside it’s apparent this is no townhouse or country retreat you might expect of a 21st Century London leader. Instead, it’s a long and remarkably narrow building, almost thinner than the veranda itself.

Black despatch box on ground with GR insignia on top.
The black despatch box used by Ramsay MacDonald to transport official papers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

 

But stored in the rooms are countless boxes of files with photographs of Ramsay MacDonald with world leaders and letters penned to him during his time in office.

Some are kept in the black despatch box bearing the insignia of King George V, which he used to carry his official papers from London to the Moray coast.

During his time in office he continued government business from The Hillocks, despite it having no electricity at the time.

The files include letters from Indian activist Mahatma Gandhi requesting an audience. It also includes photographs of him debating with Albert Einstein. A picture of him deep in discussion with Italian dictator Benito Mussolini is still kept in the house.

Ramsay MacDonald in discussions in Mussolini.
Meeting Italian dictator Benito Mussolini. Image: Supplied

And on the staircase is an ornament given to him to mark him being awarded the freedom of Inverness.

However, there are also reminders of his infamous dispute with Moray Golf Club.

A whisky bottle commissioned by the club christened “Exclusion” is in a glass cabinet. It tells the story of how he was thrown out for his anti-war position ahead of the First World War.

Despite Ramsay MacDonald refusing an invitation to return after he became prime minister, the bottle still describes him as Moray Golf Club’s most famous member.

Iona Kielhorn said: “I moved here 15 years ago and the house had been empty for 30 years. I’ve tried to get it back to how he would have had it.

Whisky bottle on shelf with glass decanter.
Ramsay MacDonald’s exclusion from Moray Golf Club is remembered on a whisky bottle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I love history. It’s amazing the number of people who come to me and say they can remember the house from long ago.

“It was barracked during the Second World War and somebody told me their uncle was born here and could remember roses coming down the staircase.

“We recreated it for him as a surprise, he couldn’t believe it.”

Lossiemouth home filled with Downing Street memories

Ramsay MacDonald was first elected prime minister in January 1924, serving three terms over the next 11 years.

The custom at the time was for occupants of 10 Downing Street to bring their own furniture and staff with them.

Being the UK’s first working class prime minister, and one of the few without a university education, he did not have an existing household staff to call upon.

Ramsay MacDonald outside Westminster.
Ramsay MacDonald outside Westminster. Image: Supplied

So upon his appointment he came back to Lossiemouth and asked around in the Seatown who wanted a job in London to help him while he runs the country.

Retired teacher Mrs Kielhorn said: “Of course lots of them went with him, and some of their grandchildren still stay in Lossiemouth now.”

Mr MacDonald also took with him several paintings of the local area, almost all of which were of Elgin Cathedral.

Many of them, including another of Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie, remain on the wall of his Lossiemouth home.

Landscape painting of Elgin Cathedral.
One of the many paintings of Elgin Cathedral Ramsay MacDonald took with him to Downing Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

One in his cozy parlour opposite the fireplace, another in his bedroom and when you think you’ve seen them all another in his kitchen.

Mrs Kielhorn said: “I don’t know why they’re all of Elgin Cathedral. I think he just went into a shop and bought a job lot of them together.

“He needed something to cover the walls of 10 Downing Street with.”

Hillocks home in Lossiemouth held special place in heart

Ramsay MacDonald ordered The Hillocks built as his family home in Lossiemouth in 1909, just a few years into his first term in Westminster.

It stands in Lossiemouth’s Seatown, just yards from where the future UK leader was born.

Iona Kielhorn on porch looking at camera.
Iona Kielhorn outside The Hillocks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He had wanted to build it on Prospect Terrace, which continues to be one of the most desirable streets in Moray with panoramic views overlooking the coastline.

However, the future prime minister was barred from his plot of choice due to a dispute about his background.

Iona explained: “He always said it was the most beautiful view in the whole world from up on the hill.

“Somebody at the time said there wasn’t any room for any more houses up there, despite two churches just being built.

“They told him ‘Socialists like you don’t live up there, get back into the slum where you belong,’ which was Seatown.

“So they built the same house in the Seatown instead.”

Tragically, Mr MacDonald’s wife Margaret, herself a prominent advocate of women’s rights, died just two years later from blood poisoning – before she could see her husband become prime minister.

Mrs Kielhorn said: “They had 14 years of happy marriage. He took her death very hard, he barely smiled afterwards.”

Ramsay MacDonald in a chair surrounded by his family.
Ramsay MacDonald surrounded by his family outside his Lossiemouth home. Image: Supplied

Ramsay MacDonald died from heart failure in 1937, just two years after stepping down as prime minister.

Leaders of the day attended a huge funeral at Westminster Abbey, where he could have chosen to be buried alongside royalty.

However, he instead left instructions for his ashes to be buried at Spynie on the outskirts of Elgin with his family, where he had played as a schoolboy.

In pictures: Inside The Hillocks in Lossiemouth

Painting of Ramsay MacDonald in kitchen at Hillocks
A painting of Ramsay MacDonald in the kitchen in The Hillocks. Image: Supplied
And Iona Kielhorn in the kitchen today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Christmas cards sent by Ramsay MacDonald while prime minister. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A postcard sent to Ramsay MacDonald as part of the last mail from St Kilda. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A letter from Mahatma Gandhi requesting to speak with Ramsay MacDonald. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
An ornament given to Ramsay MacDonald when he was awarded the Freedom of Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Outside The Hillocks, looking over the garden. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A painting of Portknockie taken by Ramsay MacDonald to Downing Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ramsay MacDonald preparing to visit King George V to resign as prime minister, an offer that was refused. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Ramsay MacDonald was born as Jamie MacDonald, but became known by his mother’s maiden name. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
A plaque outside The Hillocks in Lossiemouth. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

 

