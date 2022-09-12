Jamie Durent: Cancelling sport after the Queen’s passing risked stirring up more frustration at a time of supposed healing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jamie Durent: Cancelling sport after the Queen’s passing risked stirring up more frustration at a time of supposed healing

By Jamie Durent
September 12, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: September 12, 2022, 7:29 pm
The majority of sport across the country was shelved this weekend
The majority of sport across the country was shelved this weekend

Perhaps it should have been expected that sport being cancelled, in the wake of the Queen’s passing, would create its own mini-culture war.

While there was an air of inevitability that one sport would follow another and solemnly declare it was not the time to be playing, the narrative soon shifted from ‘what should be done?’ to ‘it should not be this’.

The official guidance that came from the government was that no events or sporting fixtures were obliged to be cancelled. Instead the decision would be left in the hands of the individual bodies that look after said sports, as to whether they should press on.

Perhaps it is a British thing, the fear of optics and upsetting anyone. But the large-scale postponements may have upset more people than they could have.

The Tour of Britain shelved its final three days, Scottish and English football wiped its weekend calendar, boxing at the O2 was cancelled, racing was suspended, the Scottish Rugby schedule was scrapped. None clearly felt it appropriate to carry on.

Some struck a more balanced tone. Golf and cricket called off their day’s play on Friday but resumed over the weekend. Formula One, while not a solely British sport, contains several drivers and teams from these shores and continued with a mark of respect to the Queen. The RFU stated club rugby in England would go ahead as normal.

My colleague Ryan Cryle said on these pages on Friday that he felt it was the wrong decision but not only that, it removes the optional outlet for people’s emotions.

Sport brings people together – why stop that?

We are often told how sport is a unifying concept for many. Through times of strife, grief and hardship, bringing groups of people, small or large, together for a brief period of time can act as a conduit for emotional release.

Everybody processes emotions in different ways. Some internalise and plough on with their day. Some openly reminisce and cry. Some will vent whatever pent-up emotions they have by shouting at people kicking a ball about. All are perfectly acceptable.

But what removing that option did this weekend was simply stir up more frustration, at a time when we are supposed to be healing as a country.

Ultimately people can pay respects how they see fit. If they wish to stay at home and have quiet moments with family, they should be allowed to do so. If people wanted to stand on the side of fields and pitches to watch something they love, there ought to be an outlet for that.

Football across the country was postponed this weekend
Football across the country was postponed this weekend.

Hopefully this was a temporary stoppage and those sports who choose to shut down can see what could have been done. The Queen and the royal family, like many of us up and down the country, are well-known fans of sport.

When football teams in Ukraine are resuming play, at a time when their country is at war, it felt a bit of a misstep for certain sports to tell their supporters how to channel their emotions.

I, like many, am not a huge royalist. But sat watching the news on Thursday evening, plus the following 24 hours, felt like a weird, surreal existence.

Nothing like this has ever happened in any of our lifetimes and regardless of your views on the royal family, an elderly lady, mother and grandmother had passed away.

Doing what British people do best, blunder on through the mire with a respectful stoicism, would have been oddly fitting.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Sport

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo (Martin Rickett/PA)
Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo reconsidering Saudi Arabia offer
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos (Stephen Brashear/AP)
Russell Wilson falls short in return to Seattle as Seahawks beat Denver Broncos
McLaren were hit with a 100 million dollars (£49.2million) fine on this day in 2007 (David Davies/PA)
On this day in 2007: McLaren fined and stripped of points in spy scandal
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped this season (Adam Davy/PA Images).
FA Cup third and fourth round replays could be scrapped to ease fixture backlog
Robert Page has signed a new four-year deal as Wales manager (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Robert Page signs new Wales contract ahead of World Cup
Tammy Abraham scored the winner as Roma’s strong start to the season continued. (Fabrizio Corradetti/PA)
Tammy Abraham scores winner as in-form Roma claim victory at Empoli
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace on Friday to pay respect to the Queen (Zak Goodwin/PA)
Antonio Conte visited Buckingham Palace to pay his respects to the Queen
Adam Wharton has signed a five-year deal at Blackburn. (Nick Potts/PA)
Teenage midfielder Adam Wharton signs new five-year Blackburn contract
Emma Raducanu made a winning start in Slovenia (PA Wire)
Emma Raducanu wins opener in Slovenia as opponent Dayana Yastremska retires
Chris Eubank Sr says his son’s bout with Conor Benn should not take place (Steven Paston/PA)
My son’s life cannot be put in danger – Chris Eubank Sr in Conor…

More from Press and Journal

Recycle8,s new chief executive, Mark Gillespie, left, with chief technology officer Ian Skene.
North-east firm Recycl8 brings in another big name
0
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie in action.
Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie vows to hit the goal trail this season... and is…
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court Picture shows; Jason Campbell threatened to burn down homes on Morriston Road, Elgin.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Fuming fisherman sent threatening message to neighbour in 'tit-for-tat' noise complaint
Ross County chief executive Steven Ferguson feels everyone will get their chance to pay respects to her majesty, the Queen, before and after the weekend's matches.
Respect for Queen will continue before, during and after this weekend's games, says Ross…
0
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser Picture shows; Ricky Smith, Fife domestic abuser. .. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Man in court after woman terrorised during nine-year reign of terror
Aberdeen's Shayden Morris and St Johnstone's Andy Considine
Duncan Shearer: Jim Goodwin's latest comments on Andy Considine reminded me of incident near…
0