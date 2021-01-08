Something went wrong - please try again later.

Nairn St Ninian have taken a “better to be safe than sorry” approach after halting all football-related activities.

The junior side released a statement earlier this week indicating they would not train or play until the latest Covid-19 restrictions were eased. Since then, the Scottish Junior Football Association have put all football, including training, friendlies and competitive matches, on hold until the end of the month.

St Ninian boss Keith Mason sent a message to all players after the lockdown announcement from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Monday, which was backed up by a decision from the club committee.

Highland League and junior football is covered under the Scottish Government’s decision to allow professional sport to continue, despite the restriction on movement and gatherings intended to curb the new variant of the virus.

Mason insists it was an easy decision to take, rather than persisting with the risk factor that comes with playing a contact sport in a large group.

“It’s a sensible decision as football comes second to everyone’s health and wellbeing,” said Mason. “We would look like muppets if we continued training and playing under these restrictions and someone in the team contracts it.

“There’s about 22 of us and it’s not worth it, especially when we’ve got guys who are self-employed. You have to take the football hat off and think of players’ livelihoods at the end of the day.

“Football did give us a bit of hope as we were back doing something we enjoyed doing. We do all the checks before training but we don’t do testing and we’re far better being safe than sorry.”

St Ninian had been due to play Islavale this weekend in the League Cup at the Showgrounds in Nairn.

The North Region Junior Football Association had sent an email round to all member clubs asking for their views on the best way forward for clubs, given the latest restrictions.

Mason added: “They wanted to get everyone’s thoughts and feelings and I think the majority of clubs are the same. Everyone is looking at the health and wellbeing of players and their committee before getting a game of football played.

“We’ll be upset at not getting our football fix on a Saturday, but you’ve got to think of the long-term impact on everyone’s health.

“You’ve just got to get on with it, like all aspects of life. We’ll certainly not be the last team to do it.”

St Ninian had played three games in the League Cup groups to date, with home and away ties against Burghead Thistle and a 2-2 draw with Dufftown at the Showgrounds.