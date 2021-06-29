Inverness Athletic to get North Caledonian League season started against champions Golspie Sutherland

Champions Golspie Sutherland kick off their defence of the North Caledonian League title at home to Inverness Athletic.

The new fixtures were revealed on Tuesday morning with all 12 clubs looking forward to the return of a one-division set-up.

The fixtures are out and we kick off the 2021/22 @NorthCaleyFA League season with a trip to Champions @GolspieSuthFC 21st August can’t come soon enough ⚽️⚽️⚽️ https://t.co/gOABzfbkBh — Inverness Athletic FC (@InvernessAthFC) June 29, 2021

In 2020/21, the North Caledonian FA opted to run Leagues One and Two as a result of the pandemic biting into schedules.

League Two champions Alness start at home

The action starts on Saturday, August 21 and sees League Two winners Alness United at home to top-flight runners-up Invergordon.

Nairn County’s A side, who finished second in League Two in their impressive debut year, will host St Duthus, who were third in the top table.

Scourie, in their second season, start with a home clash against Bonar Bridge.

We start the new @NorthCaleyFA season at home to @StDuthusFC on Saturday August 21st. All fixtures here: https://t.co/5P6d1hgMy2 pic.twitter.com/tOY4GwWjgy — Nairn County FC (@NairnCounty) June 29, 2021

Midweek action in August

There’s a mouthwatering Thurso v Halkirk meeting on Wednesday, August 25, the same night as Nairn host Loch Ness, who get their second year under way.

Fixtures have been published until the week before Christmas when the next batch will be released.