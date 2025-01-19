Former Aberdeen boss hails Denis Law as the man who put Scotland on the world stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Aberdeen boss hails Denis Law as the man who put Scotland on the world stage

Alex Smith pays tribute to iconic footballer Denis Law following his death on Friday.

Scotland's Denis Law wins the ball ahead of England's Bobby Moore. Also pictured for England in the background (c) is Bobby Charlton.
By Paul Third

Denis Law was the “ordinary man who did extraordinary things” and put Scottish football on the world stage according to former Aberdeen manager Alex Smith.

The former Scotland, Manchester United and Manchester City striker died on Friday at the age of 84.

The Aberdonian, the only Scottish player to have won the Ballon d’Or, is the joint leading scorer in Scotland after netting 30 goals in 55 appearances for his country.

Former Dons boss Smith struck up a friendship with Law through their mutual friend Billy Bremner and says Law was a tremendous sporting ambassador for Scotland.

The Manchester United “Holy Trinity” of Denis Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best.

Smith said: “He was an ordinary guy who did extraordinary things. He was just special.

“He had this mentality where he could meet and play amongst the best yet be an ordinary guy, that’s what I remember of him.

“He was born with it, like all the great players.

“He was a shining light of Scotland. One of the big things that football people from Scotland enjoy, is being able to say where they come from.

“If you went abroad and said you were from Scotland the answer was always ‘Scotland? Ah, Denis Law.’

“He was from Aberdeen but the whole world knew him.”

‘He had time for everybody’

Law’s exploits for club and country are legendary and it is a measure of his ability that he was sold for a British record transfer fee on three occasions during his career.

He was a leading figure in football during his career and held in high regard but despite revelling in the fame his talent had given him, Smith insists Law remained an engaging yet humbler figure off the pitch.

The former Dons boss said: “I was fortunate enough to meet him in my managerial visits to London and Leeds when Billy Bremner played there.

“Billy was a mutual friend of Denis and I so we were in each other’s company several times.

“He was a great fella, apart from being a great footballer.

Denis Law helping launch a ‘100 years of Hampden’ event. Image: SNS. 

“His nature was great, he had time for everybody. He was one of those guys who, once he knew your name he would quickly pull you right into the conversation about football.

“Everything was so simple for him, despite the fact that at that time, he was a star in the game.”

Smith insists Law’s natural ability meant he would have been a star in any era and believes the sporting great would still have succeeded alongside the current superstars on the global age in the modern era.

He said: “I have no doubt he’s up there amongst the best ones to play the game.

“Take any modern day great and he would have been every bit as good as them in the games. Maybe a different style, but he would adapt.

“He was tremendous. He was a great player and a great finisher but above all else he was a wonderful ambassador for Scottish football.”

Law was truly special

Smith believes Law’s success in football speaks volumes of the former striker’s character.

Law was just a schoolboy when he left his family behind in the Granite City to pursue his dream of being a professional football player.

A diminutive figure but one with the heart of a lion, Law’s prowess meant he would play in England and Italy, as well as for his country, in a glittering career.

Smith says to do it all despite being homesick from his beloved Aberdeen in the early years of his career is testament to the drive Law possessed.

He said: “What made him stand out was that he didn’t come from the middle of Glasgow, or the middle of Edinburgh, or any of these heavily congested areas.

“He was an Aberdeen lad. They tended to have to have their own kind of character, you know?

Denis Law memorabilia showing the Aberdeen-born footballer in his iconic pose
Denis Law’s trademark goal celebration after netting against England for Scotland.

“To make it back then you had to go to bigger stages in bigger cities to play football. He handled all that.

“I always remember his first game at Hampden when he scored with the header. He was only an inch bigger than me, but he looked bigger.

“He knew he was very good. He loved the limelight, he loved the one hand up in the air celebration when he scored a goal.

“There have been a lot of great players come out of Aberdeen, but Denis had a flair about him which set him apart, not just from his city but perhaps his country.

“He was truly special.”

