Aberdeen Women beat 1-0 Hamilton in SWPL1

Aberdeen Women made it two wins on the bounce in SWPL1 by defeating Hamilton Accies 1-0 at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons made only one change from last week’s starting 11 against Partick Thistle as Carrie Doig started in the absence of Francesca Ogilvie.

Home side Aberdeen had chances early on in the game with the best opportunity falling to Johan Fraser. Eva Thomson squared the ball across the box perfectly to find the feet of Fraser, but Accies keeper Chloe Nicolson blocked the shot with her legs.

However, Aberdeen would soon have the opening goal.

Donna Patterson sent a long pass forward after being given the ball by Thomson. The ball bounced around between a few players just outside of the Accies box, but finally fell to Louise Brown, who brilliantly curled the ball beyond the Hamilton keeper to make it 1-0 in the 13th minute.

Brown was denied her second goal in the build-up to half-time as the linesman correctly raised his flag for offside just as the ball rolled over the line.

Another chance then went begging for Aberdeen when Thomson again sent the ball across the face of the goal, but her pass failed to find the feet of the Reds players waiting in the box.

Dons keeper Gail Gilmour was called into action for the first time in the 46th minute after Hamilton’s Hannah Scott crossed. Gilmour, who didn’t have a save to make in the opening 45 minutes, reacted well to get down and make the stop to keep Aberdeen a goal to the good.

The home side replied to this threat to their narrow lead almost immediately with Thomson again whipping a dangerous ball into the box. The cross was met by Brown, who knocked it on to Fraser, but young Accies keeper Nicolson made what was in the end a comfortable save.

Hamilton found their way into the game throughout the second half with Aberdeen lacking the composure and concentration they had in the opening 45 minutes.

Keeper Gilmour was forced to make a brave save in the final minutes to retrieve the ball in the air. She was brought down in the box and Hamilton’s Georgie McTear was shown a straight red for the foul.