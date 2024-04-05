Caley Thistle Women to use post-split SWF Championship run-in as way to prepare for next season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Caley Thistle Women to use post-split SWF Championship run-in as way to prepare for next season

Karen Mason's side host Ayr United on Sunday in their first match since the league split.

By Sophie Goodwin
Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle boss Karen Mason. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Masons plans to use the final three games of the SWF Championship season as a way to prepare for next term.

ICT host Ayr United on Sunday in their first post-split match, with Mason’s side securing a place in the top four with an emphatic win over Hutchison Vale a fortnight ago.

The highest the fourth-placed Caley Jags could finish this season would be third, but it would be a difficult task as they currently trail East Fife, who are third, by eight points.

With league position no longer a priority, the Inverness boss hopes to put the building blocks in place for next season during the final run-in to this league campaign.

Mason said: “For us now it is about getting these fixtures completed and looking ahead to next season.

“In terms of having any left to play for, for us, it is pretty minimal and getting top four was probably the end to our target-setting for this season.

“We will go into these games doing the best that we can with the squad that we have got left.

“It is planning with the ones who will still be here with us. We know some of the younger players will be going off to university in September.

“It’s going to be about working on different things and giving game time to some players who haven’t had much throughout the season.

“It is very difficult to see what next season is going to be like because we don’t know the extent of what our squad is going to look like, but I think it could be another year of rebuilding again.”

Caley Thistle Women up for causing chaos in Championship title and promotion race

Another incentive during the run-in to the end of the season, Mason says, will be to “throw a spanner in the works” for the three teams above them competing for the title and promotion to SWPL 2.

Rossvale could win the title this weekend if Ayr drop points in Inverness and the league leaders fail to draw or beat East Fife.

Mason added: “We are in a position now where we are not where we wanted to be. We haven’t achieved our target of promotion, so why don’t we inflict a bit of a challenge on the rest of the teams.

“We could still play a part and have a say in how things end up.

“I just hope none of them are resting too much on thinking that playing against us is an easy three points.”

Against Ayr, Mason is expecting a difficult match as she believes their next opponents at Millburn Academy are the best footballing side in the Championship.

The Caley Thistle boss said: “They are the best team in our league, I would say.

“The way they play football and the depth of quality in their squad – I think they should definitely be pushing for promotion.

“Almost every game we have had against them has been really close and competitive. They know how to play football and they play it very well.”

The other fixtures

Elsewhere in the Championship, Westhill side Westdyke start their post-split run of fixtures with a trip to Hutchison Vale, who sit bottom of the league table with no points.

SWFL North leaders Inverurie – who have a 100% record in the league – will be looking to bounce back from last weekend’s League Cup defeat to Glenrothes Strollers when they travel to Dyce – as will Grampian, who were defeated in their SWFL Plate semi-final against Musselburgh Windsor, when they host Huntly.

The other SWFL North fixtures are: Arbroath v Buchan, Dryburgh Athletic Development v Westdyke Thistle, and Elgin City v Stonehaven.

There is only one fixture in the Highland and Islands League as Orkney host Buckie Ladies.

