Willie Miller column: New captain Scott Brown will bring leadership to Aberdeen, while Declan Gallagher deserves plaudits

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass made the right call by making summer signing Scott Brown captain.

That role will allow Brown to bring his leadership qualities on to the pitch and really influence play, which was needed at Aberdeen.

You don’t get too many leaders in football these days and in Brown Aberdeen have signed one with a huge amount of experience.

Brown can lead a team and pull the players all together.

He has proven that during his trophy laden years at Celtic.

No disrespect to goalkeepers, but I believe a captain should be an outfield player.

Goalkeepers cannot have as much influence on the pitch as an outfield player.

I am sure it will not be an issue with Joe Lewis, who had been captain on the pitch and off it for the last two seasons.

Lewis will now take on the role as club captain off the pitch, which is also important for a community-based club like Aberdeen.

If there is the high quality of player and leader outfield then that is where the captaincy should lie and Aberdeen definitely have that in Brown.

He was captain at Celtic for a number of years, so it is only natural to turn to someone of his experience to take on the captain’s armband.

©️ The Club today confirms that Scott Brown will be Aberdeen FC team captain for the 2021/21 season. 🔴 Joe Lewis, who has been an exemplary captain for two seasons, will continue to play a vital role as Club captain. More 👇 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 17, 2021

Brown will lead Aberdeen out as captain for the first time in Thursday’s Uefa Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken.

It is the start of a new era and he brings the leadership qualities that are fundamental to bringing what supporters crave – success and trophies.

Gallagher right to be inspired by my defensive partner

Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher should be applauded for recently saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of my former defensive partner Alex McLeish.

Scotland international Gallagher has been given the number five shirt that Alex wore with distinction for so long whilst at Pittodrie.

Alex was an absolute giant in Scottish football, but that doesn’t mean you cannot set your sights on emulating someone like him.

As a footballer, you have to challenge yourself and set goals so it is great to see Gallagher aiming high.

The former Motherwell captain is clearly determined to make an impact at Aberdeen having arrived this summer on a two-year deal.

Alex is an Aberdeen legend who had the number 5 shirt and now Gallagher will wear it and try to make sure his performances can also make an impact.

Gallagher has taken the history of the club into consideration ,but is not looking at all that trophy success secured by players such as Alex in a negative way.

He is not shying away from that.

Instead he is using the success of the past as a motivator to try to achieve something positive.

I am fully supportive of him and hopefully Gallagher can play a key role for Aberdeen this season.

He arrived at the club following Euro 2020 and will be fully fit and match sharp, having trained as part of Steve Clarke’s 26-man Scotland squad throughout the summer.