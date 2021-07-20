Willie Miller column: New captain Scott Brown will bring leadership to Aberdeen, while Declan Gallagher deserves plaudits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Willie Miller column: New captain Scott Brown will bring leadership to Aberdeen, while Declan Gallagher deserves plaudits

By Sean Wallace
July 20, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:29 pm
Scott Brown is the new Aberdeen captain.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass made the right call by making summer signing Scott Brown captain.

That role will allow Brown to bring his leadership qualities on to the pitch and really influence play, which was needed at Aberdeen.

You don’t get too many leaders in football these days and in Brown Aberdeen have signed one with a huge amount of experience.

Brown can lead a team and pull the players all together.

He has proven that during his trophy laden years at Celtic.

No disrespect to goalkeepers, but I believe a captain should be an outfield player.

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass with Player/Coach Scott Brown during the first day of pre-season.

Goalkeepers cannot have as much influence on the pitch as an outfield player.

I am sure it will not be an issue with Joe Lewis, who had been captain on the pitch and off it for the last two seasons.

Lewis will now take on the role as club captain off the pitch, which is also important for a community-based club like Aberdeen.

If there is the high quality of player and leader outfield then that is where the captaincy should lie and Aberdeen definitely have that in Brown.

He was captain at Celtic for a number of years, so it is only natural to turn to someone of his experience to take on the captain’s armband.

Brown will lead Aberdeen out as captain for the first time in Thursday’s Uefa Europa Conference League clash with BK Hacken.

It is the start of a new era and he brings the leadership qualities that are fundamental to bringing what supporters crave – success and trophies.

Gallagher right to be inspired by my defensive partner

Aberdeen defender Declan Gallagher should be applauded for recently saying he wanted to follow in the footsteps of my former defensive partner Alex McLeish.

Scotland international Gallagher has been given the number five shirt that Alex wore with distinction for so long whilst at Pittodrie.

Alex was an absolute giant in Scottish football, but that doesn’t mean you cannot set your sights on emulating someone like him.

Aberdeen’s Alex McLeish celebrates with the Scottish Cup trophy after the Dons won the final in 1990.

As a footballer, you have to challenge yourself and set goals so it is great to see Gallagher aiming high.

The former Motherwell captain is clearly determined to make an impact at Aberdeen having arrived this summer on a two-year deal.

Alex is an Aberdeen legend who had the number 5 shirt and now Gallagher will wear it and try to make sure his performances can also make an impact.

Gallagher has taken the history of the club into consideration ,but is not looking at all that trophy success secured by players such as Alex in a negative way.

He is not shying away from that.

Scotland’s Declan Gallagher in action during the 2-2 friendly draw with Netherlands.

Instead he is using the success of the past as a motivator to try to achieve something positive.

I am fully supportive of him and hopefully Gallagher can play a key role for Aberdeen this season.

He arrived at the club following Euro 2020 and will be fully fit and match sharp, having trained as part of Steve Clarke’s 26-man Scotland squad throughout the summer.

