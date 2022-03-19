Dante Polvara hopes he can be the one that got away from Hibs after opting for move to Aberdeen

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dante Polvara could have been lining up against Aberdeen today.

The American midfielder has been planning a move to Scottish football for months, but has confirmed he opted for the Dons rather than their opponents today, Hibernian, for his destination.

Polvara, who hopes to make his home debut for the Dons after coming off the bench in the club’s last game against Rangers, said: “They (Hibs) also have American ownership.

“Obviously, the relationship is a lot easier to spark in that sense. That just got me excited about Scottish football.

“From last September, I had been looking at Scottish football and following it.

“It helped me because it gave me a good feel for the football and what it was going to be like when I came to making a decision.”

Aberdeen’s track record behind decision to move to Pittodrie

With two Scottish teams courting the US collegiate player of the year, Polvara had a decision to make after deciding he wanted to try playing in Europe.

It was Aberdeen’s track record which convinced him Pittodrie should be his destination after leaving Georgetown University.

He said: “For me, the biggest thing in making my decisions, wherever I have gone, even back to leaving school and choosing a college, has been based on the culture of the team and coaching staff.

“Things worked out very well for me and I decided to also base this decision on those sorts of values.

“For me, the culture of the club, we expect to be winning and be competing for trophies.

“We expect to be competing for Europe and we have a passionate fanbase.

“At the same time, everybody cares about each other and looks after each other.

“That is important when you are leaving anything behind.”

New boss brings a clean slate for Dons January signing

A hernia operation delayed Polvara’s wait to make his debut for the Dons with Stephen Glass, the man who brought him to Pittodrie, leaving he club to be replaced by Jim Goodwin.

It was a tough start to life in Scotland for the American, but he intends on making the most of his fresh start under a new manager.

He said: “I felt a bit horrible for that to be honest. I think any player would want to play for the manager who has brought them in.

“Unfortunately football is a fickle sport and things move quickly. You just have to take those things on the chin.

“Regardless, I have a clean slate.

“I learned a lot even when the old gaffer was here and I was able to watch training and speak to him multiple times.

“Now we’ve got a new gaffer and for me the objectives are still the same. It changes some things, but for me specifically it doesn’t change too much.”

Goodwin was thrust straight into his new role having appointed on the day of the 1-1 draw with Motherwell last month.

But Polvara believes the chance to work extensively with the new boss on the training ground in the last two weeks has been hugely beneficial.

He said: “I think the last two weeks have been really important for us to finally have that opportunity to spend a bit of time out on the pitch.

“We have not had to worry about a game every three days and it has given the manager an opportunity to instil his ideas and us as players to absorb that information.

“I don’t think it should be much of a surprise that maybe the results haven’t come straight away. We’ve also had hard fixtures.

“Nobody is shying away from the challenge. We’re gelling together at the moment.”

Polvara ready for active role after being a frustrated spectator

Watching from the sidelines while recovering from his minor procedure has not been an enjoyable experience, but, having finally had his first taste of Scottish football two weeks ago, he is relishing the opportunity to run out at Pittodrie for the first time.

He said: “It would be brilliant if it was Saturday, but, if not, then the next few weeks. I can’t wait.

“I’ve been up in the box watching and it’s the worst. I’ve sat up there with some of the other guys who have been out injured.

“We all agreed we are more nervous sitting up there and having to watch, because there is nothing you can do about it.

“Especially the feeling when scoring goals. It would be amazing to be out on the field with the boys. I can’t wait to be out there in front of the fans.”