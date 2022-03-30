Dante Polvara: I’ll bring something different to Aberdeen with my passing ability

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dante Polvara believes he can bring a different dimension to Aberdeen’s midfield.

The American has been included in the Dons squad for the last two Premiership matches.

Aberdeen fans have had little more than a few minutes to see their January recruit after he came off the bench in the 1-0 loss at Rangers on March 5.

Having watched his new club in action while recovering from a hernia operation, Polvara believes he can add something different to the Dons midfield.

He said: “My past attribute has always been my passing ability and my ability to open the field.

“That is something we could do with some quality in the final third, picking out a pass or a cross.

“I also have an ability to get from box-to-box and to be a two-way midfielder. That energy is what the gaffer is looking for.

“I know from my experience I don’t like playing against guys who never stop running.

“Having that energy and physical presence is good, but you also need a calmness when you have the ball at your feet, and to change the game and make things happen is something I find my way at.

“I am still finding my own feet. I still need to remember to control a ball again.

“It is something you expect when you have been out for two to three months.

“When the time comes that is what I will be looking to bring to the team.”

Ready for action after delayed start

Polvara arrived at Pittodrie in January, but a minor operation was required before he could get his Aberdeen career under way.

Now fit again and having been training for a month, he is eager to get going.

Polvara said: “I had a small injury and I wasn’t sure how severe it was.

“The reports I got from the States didn’t look as bad. but we saw a few specialists and decided it was best to get it sorted rather than trying to play through it for the rest of the season.

“It was a bit more serious. I had a double hernia operation which was a small keyhole incision.

“I was told it would take six to seven weeks, but I was back training in four-and-a-half.

“You want to get back playing as quickly as you can and you take care of every detail to make sure you are as fit and efficient as possible.”

Polvara ready for challenge of Scottish football

The one positive to come from his enforced spell on the sidelines has been the chance to get a firm grasp on Scottish football.

Polvara insists he is ready for the challenge which lies ahead in the Premiership.

He said: “The standard of Scottish football is very high. I’ve been excited to be involved in that and it has taken me a bit of time to adjust to it on the training field.

“In terms of style, I expected a more physical game, guys who are not afraid to get into you, get dirty on the ground. I knew I had to be ready for that.

“You don’t have VAR to save you from a nasty challenge, do you? So you’ve just got to be ready for those sorts of things and be strong about it.

“I think it’s good, because it builds character. It definitely tests you and I know I am going to have to face some sort of adversity. I’m excited for it.”