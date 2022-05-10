Inside the Pittodrie boardroom: The directors guiding Aberdeen on and off the pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside the Pittodrie boardroom: The directors guiding Aberdeen on and off the pitch

By Paul Third
May 10, 2022, 6:00 am
left to right: Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and directors Stewart Milne and Darren Eales
Former player and assistant manager Willie Garner has become the newest member of Aberdeen’s board after joining the club as a non-executive director.

Garner joins a Dons board headed by executive chairman Dave Cormack who has been in charge since 2019.

But who make up the current custodians at Pittodrie?

Dave Cormack

The former chief executive returned to the club as a non-executive director in 2017 before becoming vice-chairman a year later. He assumed the role of executive chairman in December 2019.

Cormack, who is based in the United States, has more than 35 years of experience in the applications software industry and is a trustee of the Cormack Charitable Foundation.

Stewart Milne

The building magnate and executive chariman of the Stewart Milne Group joined the Dons board as a director in 1994 before becoming vice-chairman in 1997 and executive chairman in 1998.

He stepped down to a non-executive chairman’s role after appointing the club’s first chief executive in 1999, before stepping down as chairman 20 years later, with Cormack replacing him.

Tom Crotty

Tom Crotty.

The US businessman joined the board as non-executive director in 2018. He spent more than 30 years in the venture capital industry with Battery Ventures and is active in a variety of charities including Grassroots Soccer and the University of Notre Dame.

Darren Eales

The president of Atlanta United, Eales came on board as a non-executive director in 2019.

The Englishman is a former director of football administration at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Wicks

Commercial director Rob Wicks

Wicks joined the board in 2018 and has full responsibility for all commercial operations, including sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, marketing, PR and communications, supporter engagement and retail.

Wicks, who is also a trustee for the AFC Community Trust, has previously held senior roles in Powerboat P1, Suzuki MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship.

Kevin MacIver

MacIver joined the club in 2018 following 22 years in the oil and gas industry and was appointed executive director in 2020 with responsibility for all finance, operations, human resources, safeguarding and information technology across the business.

Zoe Ogilvie

Zoe Ogilvie.

Ogilvie is the first female director in the club’s history and boasts more than 30 years of experience in PR and communications.

She is a director of PR and marketing agency BIG Partnership and is also on the board of Aberdeen Inspired and The Robert Gordon University.

Willie Garner

Garner is the newest addition to the Dons boardroom, having joined as non-executive director in 2022.

Following his retirement, former player and assistant manager Garner has enjoyed a second successful career in banking and finance with Lloyds and Scottish Widows.

 

