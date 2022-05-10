Inside the Pittodrie boardroom: The directors guiding Aberdeen on and off the pitch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former player and assistant manager Willie Garner has become the newest member of Aberdeen’s board after joining the club as a non-executive director.

Garner joins a Dons board headed by executive chairman Dave Cormack who has been in charge since 2019.

But who make up the current custodians at Pittodrie?

Dave Cormack

The former chief executive returned to the club as a non-executive director in 2017 before becoming vice-chairman a year later. He assumed the role of executive chairman in December 2019.

Cormack, who is based in the United States, has more than 35 years of experience in the applications software industry and is a trustee of the Cormack Charitable Foundation.

Stewart Milne

The building magnate and executive chariman of the Stewart Milne Group joined the Dons board as a director in 1994 before becoming vice-chairman in 1997 and executive chairman in 1998.

He stepped down to a non-executive chairman’s role after appointing the club’s first chief executive in 1999, before stepping down as chairman 20 years later, with Cormack replacing him.

Tom Crotty

The US businessman joined the board as non-executive director in 2018. He spent more than 30 years in the venture capital industry with Battery Ventures and is active in a variety of charities including Grassroots Soccer and the University of Notre Dame.

Darren Eales

The president of Atlanta United, Eales came on board as a non-executive director in 2019.

The Englishman is a former director of football administration at Tottenham Hotspur.

Rob Wicks

Wicks joined the board in 2018 and has full responsibility for all commercial operations, including sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, marketing, PR and communications, supporter engagement and retail.

Wicks, who is also a trustee for the AFC Community Trust, has previously held senior roles in Powerboat P1, Suzuki MotoGP and the Superbike World Championship.

Kevin MacIver

MacIver joined the club in 2018 following 22 years in the oil and gas industry and was appointed executive director in 2020 with responsibility for all finance, operations, human resources, safeguarding and information technology across the business.

Zoe Ogilvie

Ogilvie is the first female director in the club’s history and boasts more than 30 years of experience in PR and communications.

She is a director of PR and marketing agency BIG Partnership and is also on the board of Aberdeen Inspired and The Robert Gordon University.

Willie Garner

Garner is the newest addition to the Dons boardroom, having joined as non-executive director in 2022.

Following his retirement, former player and assistant manager Garner has enjoyed a second successful career in banking and finance with Lloyds and Scottish Widows.