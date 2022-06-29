Aberdeen linked with move for Dutch defender Jamal Amofa

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for ADO Den Haag defender Jamal Amofa.

Reports in the Dutch media claim the 23 year-old defender, who is a free agent, has options in the Netherlands, Scotland and Switzerland.

ADO Den Haag have already lost one defender this summer following Herve Matthys’ departure for Beerschot and have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Amofa on a new deal.

Go Ahead Eagles are keen on the player, who was a former team-mate of Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen, with the Dons and FC Aarau of Switzerland also credited with an interest.

Amofa joined ADO Den Haag in 2018 after four years with SC Heerenveen and signed a contract with the first-team in 2020.

The defender, who has both Dutch and Ghanaian nationality, described himself as: “a footballing defender, who is constructively strong and likes to slide in.

“I also like one-on-one duels, both in the air and on the ground.”