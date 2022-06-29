Aberdeen linked with move for Dutch defender Jamal Amofa By Paul Third June 29, 2022, 2:17 pm Jamal Amofa, right, in action for ADO Den Haag (Photo by Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have been linked with a move for ADO Den Haag defender Jamal Amofa. Reports in the Dutch media claim the 23 year-old defender, who is a free agent, has options in the Netherlands, Scotland and Switzerland. ADO Den Haag have already lost one defender this summer following Herve Matthys’ departure for Beerschot and have so far been unable to reach an agreement with Amofa on a new deal. Go Ahead Eagles are keen on the player, who was a former team-mate of Aberdeen attacker Vicente Besuijen, with the Dons and FC Aarau of Switzerland also credited with an interest. Amofa joined ADO Den Haag in 2018 after four years with SC Heerenveen and signed a contract with the first-team in 2020. The defender, who has both Dutch and Ghanaian nationality, described himself as: “a footballing defender, who is constructively strong and likes to slide in. “I also like one-on-one duels, both in the air and on the ground.” Dons signings summer 2022 Aberdeen linked with move for Dutch defender Jamal Amofa June 29, 2022 ANALYSIS: As Aberdeen sweat in Spain the heat is on new signings to make immediate impact June 29, 2022 0 Aberdeen ‘prepared to listen to offers’ for Christian Ramirez as Millwall drop out of Lewis Ferguson race June 29, 2022 New signing Kelle Roos up for the battle to be Aberdeen’s No.1 keeper June 29, 2022 0 Aberdeen will bid to sign Celtic loan defender Liam Scales on a permanent deal in the January transfer window June 28, 2022 0 Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin will use week in Spain to work on tactical blueprint for the new season June 28, 2022 0 New signing Anthony Stewart vows to bring clean sheets back to Aberdeen June 28, 2022 0 Bojan Miovski to undergo medical at Aberdeen’s Spanish base – but striker faces Brexit headache once camp finishes June 27, 2022 0 Paul Third: An excellent week’s work for Aberdeen’s football department – and perhaps Dave Cormack’s most pleasing 7 days June 27, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Mason Hancock’s loan move from Aberdeen to Arbroath OFF, while ex-Don Michael Devlin has been linked with Fleetwood Legend Eoin Jess insists a week in the Spanish sun can help Aberdeen start the season with a bang Aberdeen Links Championship: Bryan Innes successfully defends title Aberdeen target Tobias Lauritsen signs for Dutch club Sparta Rotterdam