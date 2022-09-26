Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos has ability to force his way into the Netherlands squad, says boss Jim Goodwin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen keeper Kelle Roos is capable of forcing his way into the Netherlands international squad, believes boss Jim Goodwin.

Summer signing Roos has taken over the No.1 position from Joe Lewis, who held that position for six straight seasons.

Goodwin hailed Roos’ high standard of performance so far this season – and reckons he could break into the Dutch squad.

Roos produced a number of key saves, including a superb double-block, as 10-man Aberdeen lost 3-1 to Hibs two weekends ago.

Goodwin reckons, if the 30-year-old can maintain form and Aberdeen also qualify for Europe next season, it could force the keeper into international contention.

There is currently no long-standing back-up to Netherlands first-choice stopper Jasper Cillessen.

NEC Nijmegen keeper Cillessen, 33, has played 63 times for the Netherlands.

However, the other three keepers selected by Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal for the recent UEFA Nations League squad have just six caps between them.

Mark Flekken, 29, of German Bundesliga club SC Freiburg has made four senior international appearances.

Ajax veteran Remko Pasveer, 38, has been capped twice.

Pasveer only made his debut for the Netherlands as a starter in a 2-0 Nations League win over Poland last week.

Andries Noppert, 28, of Dutch top-flight Heerenveen, has yet to be capped.

A PSV Eindhoven youth player Roos was capped at under-17 level for the Dutch.

Goodwin said: “If Kelle Roos keeps up his performances and we get back into Europe next season, then he might be forcing his way into the Dutch squad.

“You never know.

“As a third or fourth choice keeper.”

Van Gaal’s hunt for back-up keepers

Other recent call-ups to the Netherlands squad are Norwich City keeper Tim Krul, 34, in June. Krul has 15 caps.

Feyenoord keeper Justin Bijlow, 24, who has six caps, was also last called up in March.

Cillessen is the Dutch first choice, despite veteran Pasveer starting the recent Nations League defeats of Poland and Belgium.

Pasveer is the second-oldest player ever to make a senior debut for the Netherlands.

It shows that Van Gaal is open minded to giving players an international break – regardless of age.

Roos was secured on a two-year contract following the expiration of his contract from Derby County in the summer.

With Roos in goal, the Dons have secured six clean sheets in 12 games this season.

Aberdeen registered just seven clean sheets in 47 matches last season in all competitions.

Roos delivered five key saves in the defeat to Hibs, but was unable to prevent the Reds crashing to a disappointing defeat.

👐🏼 Kelle Roos is put through his paces.@kellsroos pic.twitter.com/rlNn4fTyxO — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) June 28, 2022

Chance to bounce back put on hold

Aberdeen have had four players on international duty since the loss at Easter Road.

Striker Luis “Duk” Lopes, who netted against Hibs, was in the Cape Verde squad for a 2-1 friendly away defeat of Bahrain on Friday.

Striker Bojan Miovski is away with the North Macedonian squad and started in the 2-0 UEFA Nations League loss away to Georgia.

Miovski netted an own goal in that group game.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani is set to face Iceland with his team, Albania, in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday.

Defender Liam Scales was also called up to the Republic of Ireland squad to face Scotland and Armenia.

Scales did not make the bench for the 2-1 loss to Scotland on Saturday.

Goodwin admits to frustration the international break has denied Aberdeen the chance to immediately bounce back from the Hibs loss.

He said: “In football you want to get back playing as soon as possible and put things right.

“It is a long time to have to wait to do that.

“It was a sore one against Hibs.

“We will dust ourselves down, not feel sorry for ourselves and will go again after the international break.”

Assessment of season to date

The international break has allowed time to take stock of the season so far.

Aberdeen currently sit seventh in the Premiership table, albeit just three points behind third-placed Hearts.

They are also through to the quarter-finals of the Premier Sports Cup, just one win away from a trip to Hampden.

Aberdeen face Championship Partick Thistle at Pittodrie in a last-eight clash on Wednesday, October 19.

Goodwin said: “I think we’re relatively satisfied with how the season has went.

“Things are going okay – we’re in the quarter-finals of the League Cup.

“That fixture offers the opportunity to get through to a semi-final at Hampden, which would be a big deal for the supporters and for the players.”