Confirmation of new deal for Aberdeen’s Jack Milne imminent – as Jim Goodwin says next step is to ‘bulk up’ youngster

Aberdeen are closing in on securing highly-rated teenage defender Jack Milne on an extended contract.

The 19-year-old featured as a substitute in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Youth academy graduate Milne also featured off the bench for his first team debut in the weekend’s cup win over Peterhead.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has high hopes for centre-back Milne, who was on loan at Highland League Brechin City last season.

Milne was taken across to the warm weather training camp in Spain during pre-season where he impressed.

Goodwin hopes to secure the teen on an extended contract within 48 hours.

He said: “Jack Milne is one that we have real high hopes for.

“Hopefully we will have a bit of positive news on the contract negotiations in the next 24 to 48 hours with the big man.

“Jack is 19-year-old, six-foot-four and one of the fittest members of the group. We need to now put kilos on him and bulk him up a bit.

“Jack will be a top, top centre-half. I have absolutely no doubt about that.”

Aberdeen also in talks with teen Barron

The importance of tying emerging talent onto long-term deals was recently underlined by the multi-million transfer of teenager Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

In January 2021, Aberdeen secured Ramsay on a new contract until summer 2024.

He recently completed a transfer to six-time European champions Liverpool in a deal which could be worth up to £8 million to Aberdeen.

The Dons received an initial £4.5m for the Scotland U21 international right-back.

However, the Reds could also land up to £3.5 in additional add-ons should Ramsay reach certain milestones with Liverpool.

Aberdeen are also locked in talks with Connor Barron and his representative in the bid to secure the teen midfielder on an extended contract.

Barron, 19, is on the radar of Premiership champions Celtic and also Belgian club Genk.

Teen star Ryan Duncan impresses

Goodwin is also keen on tying teenage winger Ryan Duncan on a longer deal.

Duncan, 18, impressed when introduced off the bench against Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “Ryan deserves a huge mention as he was really exciting and positive.

“He is taking on board what we are talking about in training.

“Ryan had good movement and was unlucky not to have a couple of assists against Dumbarton and possibly a goal himself.”