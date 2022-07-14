Confirmation of new deal for Aberdeen’s Jack Milne imminent – as Jim Goodwin says next step is to ‘bulk up’ youngster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Confirmation of new deal for Aberdeen’s Jack Milne imminent – as Jim Goodwin says next step is to ‘bulk up’ youngster

By Sean Wallace
July 14, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.
Aberdeen's Jack Milne during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Aberdeen are closing in on securing highly-rated teenage defender Jack Milne on an extended contract.

The 19-year-old featured as a substitute in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton at Pittodrie.

Youth academy graduate Milne also featured off the bench for his first team debut in the weekend’s cup win over Peterhead.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has high hopes for centre-back Milne, who was on loan at Highland League Brechin City last season.

Milne was taken across to the warm weather training camp in Spain during pre-season where he impressed.

Jack Milne scores while on loan at Highland League Brechin City.

Goodwin hopes to secure the teen on an extended contract within 48 hours.

He said: “Jack Milne is one that we have real high hopes for.

“Hopefully we will have a bit of positive news on the contract negotiations in the next 24 to 48 hours with the big man.

“Jack is 19-year-old, six-foot-four and one of the fittest members of the group. We need to now put kilos on him and bulk him up a bit.

“Jack will be a top, top centre-half. I have absolutely no doubt about that.”

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Aberdeen also in talks with teen Barron

The importance of tying emerging talent onto long-term deals was recently underlined by the multi-million transfer of teenager Calvin Ramsay to Liverpool.

In January 2021, Aberdeen secured Ramsay on a new contract until summer 2024.

He recently completed a transfer to six-time European champions Liverpool in a deal which could be worth up to £8 million to Aberdeen.

The Dons received an initial £4.5m for the Scotland U21 international right-back.

However, the Reds could also land up to £3.5 in additional add-ons should Ramsay reach certain milestones with Liverpool.

Teenage midfielder Connor Barron leads the way during a training session.

Aberdeen are also locked in talks with Connor Barron and his representative in the bid to secure the teen midfielder on an extended contract.

Barron, 19, is on the radar of Premiership champions Celtic and also Belgian club Genk.

Teen star Ryan Duncan impresses

Goodwin is also keen on tying teenage winger Ryan Duncan on a longer deal.

Duncan, 18, impressed when introduced off the bench against Dumbarton.

Aberdeen’s Ryan Duncan in action in the 2-0 defeat of Dumbarton.

Goodwin said: “Ryan deserves a huge mention as he was really exciting and positive.

“He is taking on board what we are talking about in training.

“Ryan had good movement and was unlucky not to have a couple of assists against Dumbarton and possibly a goal himself.”

