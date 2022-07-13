Summer signing Ylber Ramadani shines in debut as Aberdeen beat Dumbarton 2-0

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Albanian international Ylber Ramadani was well worth the wait as he shone on his debut five weeks after signing for Aberdeen.

The 26-year-old defensive midfielder finally made his long-awaited Dons debut in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup defeat of Dumbarton.

Ramadani was secured from Hungarian club MTK Budapest in a £100,000 deal on June 8.

However, the Red Army had to wait until now to see the 15-times-capped midfielder in action.

That was due to Brexit red tape after the Visa application process delayed his arrival in the Granite City until Sunday evening.

It is problematic fully assessing a Premiership player’s potential impact on the team when making a debut against League 2 part-timers.

However, what is clear is Ramadani will be a leader on the pitch for Aberdeen.

Playing alongside Ross McCrorie in a midfield two, he was strong and composed in possession.

He dictated the tempo, created and moved into pockets of space and was accurate with quick, incisive passing.

Expect long-range screamers from Fergie replacement

Ramadani also posed a potent threat going forward and has a knack for opening up space for a shot when pushing forward in possession from deep.

Expect some long-range screamers from the midfielder this season.

The summer signing pitched in with an assist on his debut when playing in Matty Kennedy for Aberdeen’s second goal.

He also came close to netting within 10 minutes of his debut when bursting into the box, only for his shot to be saved.

In one of Dumbarton’s rare forays forward in attack, Ramadani raced more than 40 yards at full pelt to slide in and block a shot in the Dons’ box.

Whilst he waited on his Visa to be processed, Ramadani was given a training programme by the Dons to work on in his home in Kosovo. It clearly worked as he looked sharp, fit and ready to make an immediate impact.

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin recently said he signed Ramadani as a direct replacement for Lewis Ferguson who he anticipated would leave this summer.

Ferguson, 22, this week completed a £3 million move to Italian Serie A club Bologna.

On first impressions, albeit against lower league opposition, Ramadani can certainly live up to that expectation.

If Ramadani can be as influential in the Scottish Premiership he will be fundamental to Aberdeen’s bid for a successful season.

Ramadani the only Reds change, with new Aberdeen defence gelling fast

The introduction of Ramadani was the only change to the starting XI that defeated League One Peterhead at Balmoor on Sunday.

Dropping to the bench to make way for Ramadani was Dante Polvara.

The defence for the new season looks to be a back four with three of the slots already filled.

This was a second successive clean sheet in the opening two competitive games of the season.

Last season the Reds only mustered six clean sheets from 47 matches in all competitions.

Summer signings Anthony Stewart (right centre-back), Liam Scales (left centre-back) and Jayden Richardson (right-back) look to have secured those positions.

The left-back position is the only one in the back-line that poses a conundrum.

Currently out with a thigh injury, Jack MacKenzie will be favourite to regularly start in that position.

However. teenager Mason Hancock, who made a starting debut against Peterhead, laid down a compelling argument for the slot as well.

Prior to kick-off, a raucous minute’s applause was held for Aberdeen legend Davie Robb, who sadly passed away at the age of 74.

Almost a dream start for Ramadani

Ramadani nearly made a dream start when he was played in on goal by a Vicente Besuijen through-ball in the ninth minute.

The Albanian international showed an explosive burst of pace to break beyond the Dumbarton back-line to reach the pass. His low driven 15-yard shot was blocked by outrushing keeper Brett Long.

Aberdeen had the ball in the net in the 14th minute when Christian Ramirez spun just inside the box and unleashed a superb shot into the top corner.

However, referee Colin Steven chalked it off for an infringement in the build-up. It was harsh on the Dons.

In the 21st minute, Matty Kennedy clipped the top of the bar with a 12-yard header.

From a Jonny Hayes corner in the 35th minute, captain Stewart’s downward header from 12 yards bounced off the ground and over the bar.

Aberdeen then had a strong penalty shout when Besuijen appeared to be clipped by Long as he attempted to round the keeper.

Besuijen stayed on his feet, but referee Steven didn’t award a penalty and then booked Besuijen for simulation.

Moments later, a low drive from Besuijen was deflected wide.

From the resultant Hayes corner, McCrorie superbly directed a glancing header beyond keeper Long from 15 yards for a deserved opener.

Half-time: Aberdeen 1 Dumbarton 0

Aberdeen should have made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when Hancock burst down the left flank and found Ramirez with a pinpoint cross.

Eight yards out and with the goal beckoning, Ramirez shot wide.

It was 2-0 in the 57th when Ramadani played a superb through-ball to Kennedy, who calmly rounded the keeper to slot home from 15 yards.

In the 71st minute, Reds keeper Kelle Roos dived low at the bottom right hand corner to block a left-footed shot from Ally Love.

In the 89th minute, Ramirez had a shot saved.

Aberdeen coasted to another comfortable Premier Sports Cup win, although there should have been more goals.

Full-time: Aberdeen 2 Dumbarton 0

ABERDEEN (4-2-3-1): Roos 6; Hancock 6 (Duncan 61), Scales 7, Stewart 7 (Milne 72), Richardson 7; Ramadani 8, McCrorie 7; Hayes 7, Besuijen 7, Kennedy 7 (Watkins 61), Ramirez 7

Subs: Lewis, McLennan, Polvara, Bates, Ngwenya, Harvey.

DUMBARTON (4-2-3-1): Long 6; Wylde 6, McNiff 6, Buchanan 6, Lynas 6; Carswell 6, Blair 6 (McKee 65); MacLean 6 (C. Wilson 68), Wallace 6 (Byrne 68), D. Wilson 6; Orsi 6.

Subs: Broun, Love, Gray.

Referee: Colin Steven

Attendance: 7,189

Man of the Match: Ylber Ramadani (Aberdeen)