Aberdeen Women’s search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0 defeat at Hearts

Aberdeen Women’s search for their first win of the season continues after they were beaten 3-0 by Hearts in SWPL 1.

The Dons were 2-0 down in Edinburgh at half-time after first-half goals from a trialist and Vyan Sampson, before Ciara Grant added a third in the second-half.

Aberdeen were without captain Loren Campbell at the Oriam, while Nadine Hanssen was handed her first start after she made her debut from the bench in the SWPL Cup.

After a first-half with few chances for both sides, Hearts took the lead in the 38th minute through a trialist, who tapped home her own rebounded strike.

Aberdeen were left with it all to do in the second-half as the Jambos went 2-0 up when Vyan Sampson headed home just two minutes before half-time.

The Dons made an attack-minded change at half-time as last season’s top goal scorer Bayley Hutchison came on for Chloe Gover.

Republic of Ireland international Grant put Hearts 3-0 ahead in the 67th minute as she beat Aberdeen keeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach with a strike from 25-yards out.

Aberdeen made four changes after conceding again as Hannah Stewart, Natasha Bruce, Eirinn McCafferty and keeper Annalisa McCann replaced Hanssen, Eva Thomson, Bailley Collins and Meach.

The defeat in Edinburgh leaves the Dons second-bottom in SWPL 1, having picked up just one point from their first seven games.

Next up for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side in the top-flight is a midweek clash with Hibernian, which will be played at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Caley Thistle Women keep first clean sheet of season

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women won their third game of the season, and kept their first clean sheet, as they beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home.

The Caley Jags were let off in the 13th minute as the away side missed a penalty, after being awarded the spotkick for a handball in the box.

Inverness took the lead in the 28th minute when Natalie Bodiam was sent clear through on goal and put her side 1-0 up.

In the 86th minute Tina Kelly doubled Caley Thistle’s lead with a low strike from close range, before Lorna MacRae added a third in the 90th minute.

The win against Hutchison Vale sees Karen Mason’s side move up to fourth in the table, where they sit with 10 points.

In SWF League One, Westdyke’s unbeaten run continues as they came from behind to beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 at home.

The Westhill side were 1-0 down at half-time, but a Stenhousemuir own goal and penalty from Bethany Cochrane put Westdyke 2-1 up by the 51st minute.

Kayleigh Traynor added a third in the 71st minute, which secured all three points, as Westdyke remain joint-top of the league, on 19 points, alongside FC Edinburgh.