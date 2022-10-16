Aberdeen Women’s search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0 defeat at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women’s search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0 defeat at Hearts

By Sophie Goodwin
October 16, 2022, 4:55 pm Updated: October 16, 2022, 4:57 pm
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Image: Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women’s search for their first win of the season continues after they were beaten 3-0 by Hearts in SWPL 1.

The Dons were 2-0 down in Edinburgh at half-time after first-half goals from a trialist and Vyan Sampson, before Ciara Grant added a third in the second-half.

Aberdeen were without captain Loren Campbell at the Oriam, while Nadine Hanssen was handed her first start after she made her debut from the bench in the SWPL Cup.

After a first-half with few chances for both sides, Hearts took the lead in the 38th minute through a trialist, who tapped home her own rebounded strike.

Aberdeen were left with it all to do in the second-half as the Jambos went 2-0 up when Vyan Sampson headed home just two minutes before half-time.

The Dons made an attack-minded change at half-time as last season’s top goal scorer Bayley Hutchison came on for Chloe Gover.

Bayley Hutchison. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)

Republic of Ireland international Grant put Hearts 3-0 ahead in the 67th minute as she beat Aberdeen keeper Aaliyah-Jay Meach with a strike from 25-yards out.

Aberdeen made four changes after conceding again as Hannah Stewart, Natasha Bruce, Eirinn McCafferty and keeper Annalisa McCann replaced Hanssen, Eva Thomson, Bailley Collins and Meach.

The defeat in Edinburgh leaves the Dons second-bottom in SWPL 1, having picked up just one point from their first seven games.

Next up for Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith’s side in the top-flight is a midweek clash with Hibernian, which will be played at Peterhead’s Balmoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Caley Thistle Women keep first clean sheet of season

In the SWF Championship, Caley Thistle Women won their third game of the season, and kept their first clean sheet, as they beat Hutchison Vale 3-0 at home.

The Caley Jags were let off in the 13th minute as the away side missed a penalty, after being awarded the spotkick for a handball in the box.

Inverness took the lead in the 28th minute when Natalie Bodiam was sent clear through on goal and put her side 1-0 up.

In the 86th minute Tina Kelly doubled Caley Thistle’s lead with a low strike from close range, before Lorna MacRae added a third in the 90th minute.

The win against Hutchison Vale sees Karen Mason’s side move up to fourth in the table, where they sit with 10 points.

In SWF League One, Westdyke’s unbeaten run continues as they came from behind to beat Stenhousemuir 3-1 at home.

The Westhill side were 1-0 down at half-time, but a Stenhousemuir own goal and penalty from Bethany Cochrane put Westdyke 2-1 up by the 51st minute.

Kayleigh Traynor added a third in the 71st minute, which secured all three points, as Westdyke remain joint-top of the league, on 19 points, alongside FC Edinburgh.

