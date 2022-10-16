Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle Women ready to get back to league business against Hutchison Vale

By Sophie Goodwin
October 16, 2022, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle play Hutchison Vale in the Championship this week following their league cup win in Edinburgh. (Image: SportPix)
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason says her side will be ready to return to league business when they host Hutchison Vale.

The Caley Jags return to SWF Championship action on Sunday off the back of a 3-2 win against Edinburgh Caledonia in the second-round of the league cup last week.

Mason believes that while the cup victory wasn’t a performance “to write home about” it was an important win that they will look to build on in the league.

This week’s fixtures mark the beginning of the second round of league fixtures. Inverness won twice, drew once and lost four times in the first seven games.

Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.

Mason said: “It’s back to business in the league this week. The performance in the cup on wasn’t one to write home about, but we progressed which was our main objective.

“We’re keen to get back into the league now and hopefully just see some more improvements in our performances.

“We need to try and find consistency – which is what we’re desperately needing. We’ve got another run of league games before the cup, so it would be great to be consistent.

“With the games being games at home, we have to take advantage of that. Hopefully we can kick on in the league before playing Dryburgh in the cup quarter-final.”

‘We know what we need to do’

In the first meeting between the two sides, Inverness threw away a 3-1 lead as Hutchison Vale ended up winning 4-3 in Edinburgh.

The Caley Thistle boss said that while that game ended in defeat, it was a game that provided valuable information, which they will aim to put to good use this weekend.

An Inverness win would see them move onto 10 points, and they would leapfrog the Edinburgh side, who currently sit in fourth with nine points.

Mason added: “They were definitely beatable. We were 3-1 up in that game and allowed them to come back into it via mistakes of our own.

“So, we definitely know what we need to do to beat them. We weren’t overwhelmed by how they played in a particular way, but it was early on in the season.

“We know what we need to do, it’s just whether we can do it or not. It’s down to that big question again.”

For the Hutchison Vale clash, Inverness will be without several key players, which has often been the case for Mason’s side so far this season.

They will be without top goal scorer Kayleigh Mackenzie, Julia Scott, and captain Kirsty Deans, who sustained a rib injury while playing Shinty.

Mason said: “It’s not been a very consistent time for the squad. We’ve not really known who is going to be in from one week to the next.

“But hopefully it won’t take long to get the players who are injured back into the fray again.”

In League One, unbeaten and joint-top side Westdyke Ladies host Stenhousemuir, while Grampian have been awarded their tie with Gleniffer Thistle.

