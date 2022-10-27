Everything you need to know ahead of Aberdeen Women’s return to Pittodrie on Sunday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women return to Pittodrie for just the second time on Sunday – and this is what you need to know ahead of the match.

The Dons usually play their home games at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium, but this week they welcome Glasgow Women to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen Women’s first game at Pittodrie was back in March when they hosted eventual league champions Rangers. The match finished 2-0 to the Glasgow side.

This time around, Aberdeen and their opponents will be on a more level playing field as both sides – the Reds and Glasgow – go to Pittodrie in search of their first SWPL 1 of the season.

What time does the match kick off?

The match kicks off at 1pm on Sunday.

What is the attendance likely to be?

Aberdeen Women will be hoping to break their attendance record at Pittodrie, which currently stands at 1,894 fans from the homecoming match.

Are tickets still available to buy?

There are a very limited number of tickets in the Main Stand left to buy.

Tickets for the match can be booked online at afc.co.uk/eTickets, by phoning 01224 63 1903 or at the Pittodrie Ticket Office.

Access to the match is free for all Aberdeen season ticket members, AberDNA members and under-12s, but tickets must be booked in advance.

AberDNA Junior members will also get free access to this match.

Tickets are priced at £5 for all other supporters.

How else can I show my support?

Aberdeen Women’s home and away kits are now available to buy at the club shop or online for the first time ahead of the game at Pittodrie.

The women’s team official partner is Boskalis Subsea Services, who have featured on the front of their kits since 2019.

Who are Aberdeen playing?

Aberdeen host Glasgow Women at Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon.

Glasgow Women, who are not to be confused with 15-time SWPL 1 champions Glasgow City, are playing in the top-flight for the first time this season after winning promotion.

The two sides have played three times since 2020, with the Dons winning all of those matches – with the most recent being a 4-2 win in the Scottish Cup in January.

Glasgow Women currently sit bottom of SWPL 1 with no points after eight games.

What are the co-managers saying?

Emma Hunter believes playing at Pittodrie is the perfect opportunity for Aberdeen to change their fortunes in the top-flight and pick up their first win of the season.

She said: “These big games and occasions take care of themselves – being able to play at Pittodrie again is an amazing opportunity. We’re dying to get on the pitch.

“We’ll go there and put in a good performance to try and get those three points on the board. Hopefully, it’s the game that can turn our season around.”

What about the players?

It will be another special occasion for the players, some of whom will have the opportunity to make their Pittodrie debut.

Mya Christie is one of those players as she was not part of the first-team squad when the Dons played their first match at the stadium against Rangers earlier this year.

She said: “It’s probably going to be the biggest occasion of my life so far – to play in a big stadium like Pittodrie, in front of loads of fans. Hopefully, I can get a goal, too.”

Former Aberdeen captain Kelly Forrest, who skippered the side in the homecoming match, has urged the players to embrace the occasion.

Forrest said: “I would say to them just go out and enjoy it – embrace the occasion and put in a performance you want to be remembered for.”