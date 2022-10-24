‘The biggest occasion of my life’: Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie raring to make Pittodrie debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie is hoping she can make her Pittodrie bow when the Dons return to the stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was not part of the first-team squad when the Reds played at the club stadium for the very first time last season in front of almost 2,000 fans.

Aberdeen return to Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon when they host Glasgow Women in SWPL 1, with both sides still searching for their first win of the season.

Christie, who has started six out of the opening eight league games, is eager to play at the club’s stadium this weekend, which she says would be a life highlight.

She said: “It’s probably going to be the biggest occasion of my life so far – to play in a big stadium like Pittodrie, in front of loads of fans. Hopefully, I can get a goal, too.

“It’s going to be a bit surreal. It’s great to play for the shirt every game, and it’ll be even more special to do that at Pittodrie.

“It’s a game that we think we can win, so we’ll go there and put in a good performance. We need to stick together as a team and get a good result for the fans.”

The forward believes that playing at Pittodrie would be another achievement to tick off her list, having hit many other milestones this season.

Christie was rewarded for her club form with her first call-up to the Scotland U19s squad earlier this term and she has now been capped four times.

She said: “I thought coming into this year that it was going to be my year. I’ve grabbed every opportunity I can and my hard work has paid off.

“If I play at Pittodrie, of course, I’ll be nervous, I get nervous for most games, but I’ll just need to channel that and do the best I can. It’s all I can ask of myself, really.”