‘The biggest occasion of my life’: Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie raring to make Pittodrie debut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

‘The biggest occasion of my life’: Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie raring to make Pittodrie debut

By Sophie Goodwin
October 24, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie. Image: Kath Flannery
Aberdeen Women's Mya Christie. Image: Kath Flannery

Aberdeen Women forward Mya Christie is hoping she can make her Pittodrie bow when the Dons return to the stadium on Sunday.

The 18-year-old was not part of the first-team squad when the Reds played at the club stadium for the very first time last season in front of almost 2,000 fans.

Aberdeen return to Pittodrie on Sunday afternoon when they host Glasgow Women in SWPL 1, with both sides still searching for their first win of the season.

Christie, who has started six out of the opening eight league games, is eager to play at the club’s stadium this weekend, which she says would be a life highlight.

She said: “It’s probably going to be the biggest occasion of my life so far – to play in a big stadium like Pittodrie, in front of loads of fans. Hopefully, I can get a goal, too.

“It’s going to be a bit surreal. It’s great to play for the shirt every game, and it’ll be even more special to do that at Pittodrie.

“It’s a game that we think we can win, so we’ll go there and put in a good performance. We need to stick together as a team and get a good result for the fans.”

Aberdeen’s Pittodrie Stadium. Image: SNS

The forward believes that playing at Pittodrie would be another achievement to tick off her list, having hit many other milestones this season.

Christie was rewarded for her club form with her first call-up to the Scotland U19s squad earlier this term and she has now been capped four times.

She said: “I thought coming into this year that it was going to be my year. I’ve grabbed every opportunity I can and my hard work has paid off.

“If I play at Pittodrie, of course, I’ll be nervous, I get nervous for most games, but I’ll just need to channel that and do the best I can. It’s all I can ask of myself, really.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Women's Football

Aberdeen players after the historic match at Pittodrie.
Sophie Goodwin: Aberdeen Women need big Pittodrie support upon return to stadium
Caley Thistle's Kayleigh McKenzie, left, and Megan McCarthy, right.
Caley Thistle Women held to goalless draw in SWF Championship; Westdyke remain unbeaten in…
Inverness Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason wants side to replicate winning performance against Renfrew
SWPL 1 reigning champions Rangers have made a perfect start to the season alongside Celtic and Glasgow City (Image: Kath Flannery)
Rachel Corsie: SWPL 1 gulf is clearer than ever as Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow…
Aberdeen Women. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aberdeen FC believe new stadium would see club become 'leading promoter' of women's sport
Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson. (Image: Shutterstock)
A dream to play at Pittodrie again, says Aberdeen Women defender Donna Paterson
Aberdeen were beaten 3-1 by Hibs in SWPL 1. (Image: Paul Glendell)
'Football is cruel': Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter disappointed after defeat to Hibernian in…
Aberdeen Women were defeated 3-1 by Hibs, pictured celebrating, in SWPL 1 at Balmoor Stadium. (Image: Paul Glendell)
Aberdeen Women's woes continue after 3-1 defeat to Hibernian in SWPL 1
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter calls for big performances against Hibernian
Aberdeen Women co-managers Gavin Beith and Emma Hunter. (Image: Shutterstock)
Aberdeen Women's search for first SWPL 1 win of the season continues after 3-0…

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented