Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Willie Miller: Aberdeen board must deliver manager Jim Goodwin’s January transfer window wish-list

By Willie Miller
December 13, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: December 13, 2022, 2:33 pm
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack.

Hopefully Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board will fully support manager Jim Goodwin in the January transfer window.

The work Goodwin has done so far this season has been excellent and it is very encouraging to be sitting third in the Premiership.

If Aberdeen can go into the start of the transfer window still holding third spot it will give Goodwin more ammunition to go to the board of directors.

Their position in the league must give the Pittodrie board optimism.

And when you have optimism at a football club that is the time to provide financial support and allow the manager to strengthen in any areas he wants.

The Red Army are coming out in force with crowds of 17,000 at recent home games.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has led the club to third in the Premiership table.

Supporters are clearly enjoying what they are witnessing at Pittodrie under Goodwin.

When you have that situation, I believe there will be an expectancy among the fans that the board will support the manager in the transfer window.

If they don’t, there will be a huge disappointment as Goodwin thoroughly deserves the board’s support in January.

Third in the Premiership is a strong place to be at this time.

However, I don’t think you need to settle for that and Aberdeen need to push even further.

It is no surprise Goodwin has confirmed his main focus in the January transfer window will be bolstering his defence.

The strength of Aberdeen’s wing- backs is definitely going forward and the squad needs another centre-back.

That would allow more flexibility in terms of where to play Ross McCrorie.

Ross McCrorie in action against Livingston.

McCrorie brings an energy and control to midfield and that is lost when he is used at centre-back.

A squad can also never have too many attacking players.

Aberdeen have decent attacking options at the moment.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.

However, I feel the club have been very fortunate with the lack of injuries this season.

For example Rangers have suffered a lot of injuries, many of them key players.

Aberdeen have had very few issues with injuries which is great news for the manager and his continuity of selection.

However, can that last throughout the season? Hopefully yes, but realistically not.

You have to think there is that potential of injuries to some key players which at the moment would really push the squad.

Which is why Goodwin needs more options throughout.

He will know the other areas that he wants to strengthen.

However, it must be said that the work during the summer transfer window was excellent with 11 players signed.

Just about every one of those summer additions have contributed – and that very rarely happens when so many new players are brought in.

The confidence is clearly there with Aberdeen’s recruitment team, as the new-look squad have made such an immediate impact.

With so many changes made in the summer, I thought the phrase “the manager needs more time to put this together” would have to be used a number of times. It hasn’t been.

Normally you would expect time to be required for the manager to gel a team together after making 11 new signings.

However, that hasn’t been the case as they perform like a team who have been together for a number of seasons.

Aberdeen fans cheer on their team against Dundee United – they must be feeling optimistic right now.

Aberdeen return to action after a five-week winter break on Saturday with a home Premiership clash against league leaders Celtic.

I don’t think there will be any concerns of ring rust after the winter shutdown to accommodate the World Cup.

It will be the same for the Celtic players.

The managers of both teams will have prepared for this match during the break.

There will have been a training regime and I am sure the build up will have been right to return to competitive football.

I don’t think the winter break will play any part in the game against Celtic. Nor do I think it can be used as an excuse if things don’t go well for Aberdeen or Celtic.

It was well documented when the winter break was going to happen and managers and coaches should be ready to compete come the weekend.

No fear facing Celtic and Rangers

Aberdeen must show absolutely no fear when facing Celtic and Rangers back-to-back over the next two games.

The Dons welcome league leaders Celtic and second-placed Rangers to Pittodrie over the space of just four days.

Aberdeen have the opportunity to make a real statement by coming out on top against the Glasgow pair.

The financial divide between the Old Firm and Aberdeen is so huge now, but the Dons should be going for the six points.

Manager Jim Goodwin has led Aberdeen to third in the Premiership. Image: SNS Group

That would be a major statement for the Aberdeen manager, players and board of directors going forward.

If they fall short of six and it becomes four points, that is still more than acceptable.

When you bring the first and second clubs in the league to Pittodrie, you want to make it is hell for them. You want to make sure they are being really tested – and to ensure, if they are to take anything from Pittodrie, they will have to be at their very best to do so.

That’s all you can ask for.

Aberdeen are playing well at home and the supporters are buying into what is happening at the club.

The performances and results at Pittodrie have been of the highest order.

After five weeks without action, facing Celtic and Rangers at home over a few days is great for the supporters.

I’m sure they will pack out Pittodrie.

Aberdeen flag bearers at Pittodrie before the 1-0 defeat of Dundee United.

It is going to test Aberdeen, there is no doubt about that, but they are up for that challenge.

I believe the team, the squad and the manager are strong enough to rise to it.

An exciting finale to the World Cup

I anticipate an exciting finale to the World Cup in Qatar with four teams who have lit up the tournament.

After weeks of action the tournament has been whittled down to Argentina, France, Morocco and Croatia.

Argentina face Croatia in the first semi-final on Tuesday, before defending champions France play Morocco tomorrow.

Argentina made a very slow start, but have hit their stride.

France had a number of key injuries before the tournament started, but Kylian Mbappe has been superb for them during the last few weeks.

Morocco have done incredibly to become the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

Beaten finalists in 2018, Croatia have also done brilliantly to reach their second World Cup semi-final in a row.

I expect Argentina to face France in the final, which would be a fitting climax to the tournament.

However, you would discount Croatia and Morocco at your peril – both nations have had a fabulous World Cups and earned the right to be in the last four.

France and Argentina will both have to be at the top of their games to make sure they get into the final.

There is, of course, the romance of the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, potentially lifting the trophy.

It would be a fitting end to Messi’s career to lift the ultimate prize.

His career isn’t at an end yet, but at 35 years old, he is heading in that direction.

Messi can do special things with the ball and he has certainly done it on the highest possible stage at this World Cup.

