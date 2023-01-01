Shinty: Look back at Beauly’s last Lovat Cup success in 2015

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Beauly will aim to buck the trend and wrestle the Lovat Cup away from rivals Lovat when they clash at Braeview Park on Monday.

The National Division runners-up have not lifted the silverware since 2015, with the pandemic crushing their chances of doing so over the past two years.

Lovat finished fourth in the Premiership this year, while the Green and Whites were second to Skye by just one point in the National Division – but will be one of the top 10 clubs once more after clinching promotion.

Not only did Beauly show consistency in the league, they landed the Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup after a 5-1 rout over Inveraray in May.

Lovat would also have been collecting prizes, had it not been for Kingussie.

They lost to Kings in the semis of the Artemis Macaulay Cup and the cottages.com MacTavish Cup and the final of the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.

What it does show is Lovat are a strong outfit and will be a force once more in 2023.

Action replay – how Beauly won cup

But for now, it’s back to competing for the Lovat Cup for this annual clash between the rivals, with Beauly eager to end their opponents’ recent domination.

After a seven-year wait for Lovat Cup bragging rights, here is how it played out when Beauly beat Lovat 3-1 at Braeview Park in January 2015.

Lovat were the holders on the back of their 4-1 triumph 12 months previously, so they needed only a draw to retain the trophy.

Lovat got off to a flying start as they opened the scoring after just six minutes thanks to a strike from Duncan Davidson, who missed most of the previous year due to work.

He finished off a chance from close-range and, despite appeals for offside, the goal stood and Beauly were up against it.

However, the Green and Whites soon found their feet and drew level on 25 minutes when an ice-cool lob from Calum Morrison beat goalkeeper Stuart MacDonald and hit the net.

Six minutes before half-time, Beauly nudged 2-1 ahead when Jack MacDonald rifled a shot high into the goal as he cashed in on fine build-up play from Marc MacLachlan.

A goal behind, it was now Lovat who had to dig deep with stout defending to remain alive in the game

Cormack lifts the silverware

In the second half, Lovat put the pressure on in a bid to draw level, but Beauly put the seal on the victory with four minutes left.

Substitute Conor Ross embarked on a surging run and he crashed home an unstoppable half-volley to add a third goal for the winners as their fans’ celebrations started in earnest.

Roger Cormack’s side celebrated their victory after some fiery exchanges late on and skipper Conor Cormack lifted the Lovat Cup.

He was presented with the silverware by Lord Lovat, whose great grandfather donated the cup in 1904.

Since that triumph, Lovat have won five in a row – with 3-2, 5-2, 4-0, and a couple of 3-1 victories.

The impact of Covid led to the cancellation of the last two New Year clashes.

It’s Beauly’s turn to be the hosts on Monday, with the action starting at 1pm.