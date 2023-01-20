Signing defenders ‘the priority’ for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin after 5-0 Hearts hammering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Signing defenders ‘the priority’ for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin after 5-0 Hearts hammering

By Sean Wallace
January 20, 2023, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected in the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin confirmed his main priority in the January transfer window is signing defenders.

And he also revealed the Dons came close to landing a defender early in the window – only for the move to fall through.

The Dons boss slammed the defending as ‘atrocious’ as the backline was ripped apart in a 5-0 humiliation at Hearts.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Sunderland’s Australian international centre-back Bailey Wright.

The 30-year-old has been capped 28 times and played at the recent 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)
Sunderland defender Bailey Wright. Image: Paul Greenwood/Shutterstock (13673587fm)

Targets in England and Europe

Aberdeen have other defensive targets in England and Europe as Goodwin aims to strengthen his rearguard options.

Captain Anthony Stewart and on loan Liam Scales are the only recognised centre-backs at Pittodrie.

Burnley centre-back Kevin Long was on Aberdeen’s January radar.

However Republic of Ireland international Long signed for Birmingham City in the first week of the January window.

Tranmere Rovers right-back Josh Dacres-Cogley is a January target.

Dacre-Cogley, 26, is out of contract this summer and free to talk to any interested clubs.

Aberdeen Manager Jim Goodwin during the 5-0 loss at Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Asked if he will sign defenders this month, Goodwin said: “It has been a priority since the start of the window.

“We thought we had one coming in early and it fell through unfortunately.

“We will continue to work on that.

“There are also one or two areas we have to strengthen.”

Tranmere Rovers’ Josh Dacres-Cogley (left) and Crewe Alexandra’s Dan Agyei battle for the ball.

‘The chairman and the board have been absolutely brilliant’

The loss at Hearts piles pressure on Goodwin.

Aberdeen have won just once in eight game in all competitions since the winter break.

In the aftermath of the Hearts loss Goodwin was quizzed about the level of support from chairman Dave Cormack and the club’s board since the winter break.

He replied: “The chairman and the board and everybody behind the scenes at the club have been absolutely brilliant from day one.”

‘Some of the defending was atrocious’

Aberdeen have secured just five clean sheets in 22 Premiership games this season.

Against Hearts winger Matty Kennedy operated at right-back.

Ross McCrorie, who was used as a midfielder last season, operated as the right sided centre-back at Tynecastle.

Goodwin released four Scottish international centre-backs last summer.

Andy Considine, Declan Gallagher, David Bates and Mikey Devlin all exited the club.

Devlin, however, had not played for the entirety of last season due to long term injury.

Aberdeen’s Liam Scales reacts after Hearts are awarded a penalty. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Goodwin admits frailty is on him

In the summer transfer window only two centre-backs were signed, Stewart permanently and Scales on loan from Celtic.

Goodwin says the defensive frailty is “on me” as he built the squad and picks the team.

He said: “There is a lot to digest there defensively (after Hearts loss).

“Some of the defending was atrocious.

“Defensively we need to do better and that is on me.

“I’m the one that puts them out there and asks them to play a certain way.

“When they cross that white line obviously it is over to them and you want them to do well in key situations.

“Unfortunately against Hearts some of the goals were far too easy.”

Hearts Josh Ginnelly scores to make it 1-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

‘They are not a weak group’

Goodwin spent more than £1.5 million during the summer transfer window in an overhaul of the squad.

Despite the complete capitulation at Tynecastle he insists they are “not a weak group”.

Aberdeen’s Greame Shinnie looks dejected during the 5-0 loss to Hearts. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Goodwin said: “I think there are a lot of good characters in there.

“I don’t think they are a weak group, I really don’t.

“I don’t think any of the players threw the towel in.

“Our home form has been very good this season but our away form has been abysmal.

“You can’t rely on your home form to take us to where we believe we want to be.

“It is an extremely difficult one for me to put my finger on.”

Asked if the heavy defeat to Hearts piles more pressure on him, the Dons boss said: “Part and parcel of being a manager of any club is getting results and winning games of football.

“Unfortunately on the road this season, up to now, we have not earned enough points.

“It is something that has to change and has to change quickly.”

Hearts Cammy Devlin scores to make it 5-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Changes for Scottish Cup tie at Darvel

Goodwin is set to ring the changes for Monday’s Scottish  Cup trip to non-league Darvel.

The Dons boss says everyone at the club are “deeply sorry” for the Hearts shocker.

However he accepts Aberdeen fans will be “sick” of his apologies after away defeats.

Goodwin is determined to deliver a convincing cup win on Monday.

Hearts Cammy Devlin celebrates after scoring to make it 5-0 against Aberdeen. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

He said: “I will need to make one or two changes going into that game to freshen things up.

“In the cup anything can happen so we will not underestimate the opposition.

“We are a Premiership team going down there and they are doing very well in their league and wining games of football.

“We will try to put on a good performance an win convincingly.

“I am sure the fans are sick of me apologising to them.

“But that is all I can say. We are deeply sorry.”

3

