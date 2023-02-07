Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock is a ‘warrior defender’ and leader, says his former Grimsby Town coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock is a ‘warrior defender’ and leader, says his former Grimsby Town coach

By Sean Wallace
February 7, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 7, 2023, 8:09 am
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock battles for the ball against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen loan defender Mattie Pollock battles for the ball against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Aberdeen loan star Mattie Pollock is a “warrior defender” and leader who can make a major impact at Pittodrie, says his former coach.

Watford defender Pollock, 21,  has joined on loan from the English Championship club until the end of the season.

Grimsby Town professional development phase coach Callum Lester worked closely with Pollock before he secured a £250,000 transfer from the Mariners to Watford.

He revealed the defender was so desperate to succeed he regularly met Lester for early morning training sessions hours before his team-mates arrived.

And it took just minutes into his Grimsby debut to realise Pollock not only had the talent, but also the temperament to be a top defender.

Despite suffering a broken nose on his debut, Pollock played through the pain barrier – and helped secure a shock win against a title contender.

Lester said: “Mattie is an old-school warrior type of defender who will be really good asset for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock applauds the fans after the 3-1 win against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

“He is a great leader both on the pitch and in the changing room.

“For someone of such a young age, Mattie is very vocal and has a great winning mentality.

“He also has a real passion for defending and securing clean sheets.

“Mattie is an all-out defender who will put his body on the line.

“When the chips are down he won’t go missing, he will front it up.

“Mattie will want to be a catalyst for Aberdeen getting back to winning ways regularly.”

‘A great first touch and really confident with the ball’

Pollock featured as a substitute for Watford in a 2-0 defeat at Middlesbrough just days before joining Aberdeen.

After playing in that game, he received news Jim Goodwin, the manager who moved to sign him, had been sacked by the Dons.

However, a call from interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson later in the day convinced Pollock to still make the loan switch to Pittodrie.

Lester said: “Mattie competes really well aerially and doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves for the quality with his feet.

Motherwell’s Jon Obika and Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock in action. Image: SNS

“He is technically a really good player with a great range of passing.

“Mattie has a great first touch and he is really confident with the ball.

“But, because of his qualities defensively, those other qualities are maybe overshadowed.”

On loan Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock in possession against Motherwell. Image: Shutterstock

Broken nose on debut… and smiling

Pollock made a starting Aberdeen debut in the 3-1 loss to St Mirren when the Reds were down to 10 men early on following Ross McCrorie’s dismissal.

He again started in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell as the Dons ended a five-game losing streak.

Lester said: “Mattie made his first team debut for Grimsby not long after he turned 17.

“He came on against Exeter City away, who were high flying in the league and one of the favourites to go up.

“He came on as a sub in a bit of a depleted squad and we won 2-1.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock and Motherwell’s Blair Spittal battle for possession. Image: SNS

“After 10 minutes, he broke his nose and there was blood running down his face, but he was smiling.

“That really epitomises Mattie.

“In that game, he also cleared one off the line in the last minute.

“We won a match where everyone thought we had no chance as it was kids on the bench.

“From then on he was in the first team.”

‘Early morning training sessions’

Lester works with players between 16 to 21 years old in his Grimsby role.

He revealed Pollock is equally adept at playing right or left-sided centre-back – but that versatility came through countless early morning sessions with Lester long before the other players reported for training.

He said: “Mattie is right sided and right footed.

“However, Mattie came up to me one day and said he thought he might have a chance of getting into the first team.

Aberdeen’s Mattie Pollock (L) and St Mirren’s Alex Grieve. Image: SNS

“But he said all the centre-backs are right footed so they will play him on the left in a back four, so Mattie asked if we could do some work on his left foot.

“He would regularly train with me for an hour at the training ground before training started to improve on various aspects like his left foot.

“If the players were in at 9am, Mattie would be in at 7.30am with a bag of balls waiting for me to get in and start working.

“He is a player that will be flat out and give it everything he can.

“That is one of his biggest qualities and why he did so well.

“Mattie doesn’t shy away from work and will roll his sleeves up.”

Aberdeen defender Mattie Pollock in action in the 3-1 defeat of Motherwell. Image: SNS

Leadership qualities as a teenager

Pollock would go on to make 58 appearances for Grimsby (46 starts) before sealing a transfer to then Premier League Watford.

He signed a five-year contract with Watford in May 2021.

Lester said: “When he was at Grimsby in the season they were relegated, he was playing every week at 18.

“He would be the one geeing up the lads and taking responsibility on his shoulders.

“That season he was their top scorer at centre-back.

“He is a real threat at set-pieces as he wants to attack the ball.”

Pollock had a goal against Motherwell harshly ruled out for a foul in the build up.

Pollock spent last season on loan at League One Cheltenham Town.

He scored three goals in 39 games in all competitions and won the club’s Young Player of the Season award.

Lester said: “Mattie deserves success for all the hard work and dedication he put in over the years.

“He will hit the ground running at Aberdeen and I imagine the supporters will soon be singing his name.”

