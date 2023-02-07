Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Oban

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has been arrested after police seized an offensive weapon and drugs in a car in Oban.

Police stopped the man’s car in George Street shortly after 1am on Monday.

They discovered cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine, as well as a lock knife.

A 28-year-old has now been reported to the procurator fiscal.

Last week, Oban Community Council called on officers to give them a local number to phone – because when townsfolk phoned 101, it felt no action was taken.

