Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Oban

A driver has been arrested after police seized an offensive weapon and drugs in a car in Oban.
Police stopped the man’s car in George Street shortly after 1am on Monday.
They discovered cannabis, ecstasy and cocaine, as well as a lock knife.
A 28-year-old has now been reported to the procurator fiscal.
Last week, Oban Community Council called on officers to give them a local number to phone – because when townsfolk phoned 101, it felt no action was taken.
A spokesman for Oban police said: “A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal after a 28-year-old driver was arrested in Oban for allegedly being in possession of cannabis, ecstasy, cocaine and a lock knife.
“He was stopped by officers on proactive patrol in George Street just after 1am on Monday morning.”