Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to salvage Aberdeen’s season

Interim boss Barry Robson has warned Aberdeen there can be no let up in the bid to salvage the season.

The Dons have won three of their last four games under Robson’s guidance to jump into the Premiership top six.

That resurgence in form has also reignited a European qualification bid.

Mentality and commitment

Fired-up Robson will demand the Reds do not let standards drop as they prepare for a massive clash against third placed Hearts.

Robson will insist on the right mentality and commitment in every training session and game whilst he is at the Dons’ helm.

There can be no drop in standards or intensity under the interim gaffer.

Aberdeen are next in action when facing Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday March 18.

A win against the Tynecastle side would blow the race to finish third wide open.

Robson said: “You can’t take a day off, or a game off, because you won.

“It doesn’t work like that.

“After we won at the weekend (3-1 against Dundee United) I told the players they now need to win the next one.

“That they need to perform to their best every time, it is everything.

“That is the mentality we need to have.

“It is what is expected in every game you play for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen’s search for a manager

Aberdeen have stepped up their search for a new manager following the arrival of recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder had been linked with the job but he has been appointed Watford manager until the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s board have been willing to take their time to appoint a successor to Jim Goodwin who was axed on January 28.

A number of managers currently without a club have been linked to the Dons including former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez and Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Robson took over a squad with damage following a dramatic crash in form that resulted in the dismissal of Goodwin.

Under Goodwin a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel was sandwiched between heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Robson spearheads Dons revival

In elevating the Reds up into fifth place and contention for European qualification Robson has strengthened his argument for the permanent managerial role.

He is confident under his interim stewardship the Reds have more “steel”, composure under pressure and danger in attack.

Robson said: “We have Hearts at home next and that is all that is on my mind.

“You have to consider where we were when we took over.

“There was a bit more steel to us against Dundee United.

“We didn’t get panicked which I tried to put across to them.

“We look dangerous, we are scoring goals.”

Entire focus directed at Hearts clash

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have overseen a resurgence with nine points from the last possible 12.

Hopes of salvaging the season with European qualification, and even a third-place finish, have been rekindled.

However, Robson insists he has no interest in the Premiership table standings.

All his attention is on preparing the team to secure three points against Hearts.

‘I am really pleased with how they are performing’

On pushing for third, he said: “I have not even thought about that.

“I am not interested in that at the moment.

“All I am interested in is trying to win football matches.

“It is a really hard time of year when players are tired and mistakes are made.

“To get it over the line with that is difficult so I am really pleased with how they are performing in terms of winning matches.

“We have been in here a few weeks and have won the last three games out of four and away from home which is very pleasing.

“Now we prepare for the Hearts game that we want to try to win.”