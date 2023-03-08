Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to salvage Aberdeen’s season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Interim boss Barry Robson warns there can be no let up in bid to salvage Aberdeen’s season

By Sean Wallace
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 7:03 pm
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie celebrates the third goal against Dundee United. Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock

Interim boss Barry Robson has warned Aberdeen there can be no let up in the bid to salvage the season.

The Dons have won three of their last four games under Robson’s guidance to jump into the Premiership top six.

That resurgence in form has also reignited a European qualification bid.

Mentality and commitment

Fired-up Robson will demand the Reds do not let standards drop as they prepare for a massive clash against third placed Hearts.

Robson will insist on the right mentality and commitment in every training session and game whilst he is at the Dons’ helm.

There can be no drop in standards or intensity under the interim gaffer.

Aberdeen are next in action when facing Hearts at Pittodrie on Saturday March 18.

A win against the Tynecastle side would blow the race to finish third wide open.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Robson said: “You can’t take a day off, or a game off, because you won.

“It doesn’t work like that.

“After we won at the weekend (3-1 against Dundee United) I told the players they now need to win the next one.

“That they need to perform to their best every time, it is everything.

“That is the mentality we need to have.

“It is what is expected in every game you play for Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen celebrate going 1-0 up against Dundee United. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen’s search for a manager

Aberdeen have stepped up their search for a new manager following the arrival of recently appointed chief executive Alan Burrows.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder had been linked with the job but he has been appointed Watford manager until the end of the season.

Aberdeen’s board have been willing to take their time to appoint a successor to Jim Goodwin who was axed on January 28.

A number of managers currently without a club have been linked to the Dons including former Celtic boss Neil Lennon, Spanish coach Ricardo Rodriguez and Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager  Czeslaw Michniewicz.

Aberdeen’s Marley Watkins celebrates scoring to make it 3-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Robson took over a squad with damage following a dramatic crash in form that resulted in the dismissal of Goodwin.

Under Goodwin a humiliating Scottish Cup exit to sixth tier Darvel was sandwiched between heavy losses at Hibs (6-0) and Hearts (5-0).

Robson spearheads Dons revival

In elevating the Reds up into fifth place and contention for European qualification Robson has strengthened his argument for the permanent managerial role.

He is confident under his interim stewardship the Reds have more “steel”, composure under pressure and danger in attack.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates at full time against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Robson said: “We have Hearts at home next and that is all that is on my mind.

“You have to consider where we were when we took over.

“There was a bit more steel to us against Dundee United.

“We didn’t get panicked which I tried to put across to them.

“We look dangerous, we are scoring goals.”

Entire focus directed at Hearts clash

Robson and assistant Steve Agnew have overseen a resurgence with nine points from the last possible 12.

Hopes of salvaging the season with European qualification, and even a third-place finish, have been rekindled.

However, Robson insists he has no interest in the Premiership table standings.

All his attention is on preparing the team to secure three points against Hearts.

Aberdeen interim Manager Barry Robson during the 3-1 defeat of Dundee United. Image: SNS

‘I am really pleased with how they are performing’

On pushing for third, he said: “I have not even thought about that.

“I am not interested in that at the moment.

“All I am interested in is trying to win football matches.

“It is a really hard time of year when players are tired and mistakes are made.

“To get it over the line with that is difficult so I am really pleased with how they are performing in terms of winning matches.

“We have been in here a few weeks and have won the last three games out of four and away from home which is very pleasing.

“Now we prepare for the Hearts game that we want to try to win.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
