Willie Miller: Aberdeen can be trusted to land more overseas signing gems

Croatian midfilder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler will be unknown to most Aberdeen fans but they could be gems like Bojan Miovski, Duk and Ylber Ramadani.

By Willie Miller
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Ylber Ramadani. Image: SNS
Aberdeen can be trusted to land more overseas signing gems during the summer transfer window.

The Dons have targeted moves for Croatian midfielder Tonio Teklic and Slovenian striker Ester Sokler.

Both of these players will be unknowns to the vast majority of Aberdeen supporters.

However it is important to remember that Bojan Miovski, Ylber Ramadani and Duk were all unknowns when they signed for the Dons last summer.

All three were outstanding signings.

Miovski and Ramadani both signed from MTK Budapest who had been relegated from the Hungarian top flight.

Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes celebrates scoring against Kilmarnock with strike partners Bojan Miovski. : Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13863371n)

Duk may have signed from Portuguese giants Benfica but he had played in their U23 and B teams so was also unknown.

Midfielder Teklic plays in the Croatian top flight with NK Varaždin whilst striker Sokler is in the Slovenian PrvaLiga with NK Radomlje.

If Aberdeen were to secure these targets the hope would be they could make a similar impact as Miovski, Ramadani and Duk.

Strikers Duk and Miovski both hit 18 goals in all competitions last season for a combined total of 36 goals.

That is a great return in a debut season for the strike partnership.

Aberdeen’s Duk and Ylber Ramadani (5) celebrate beating Rangers at Pittodrie. Image: SNS

Ramadani was also very influential in midfield and is  regular first team starter.

When you reflect on Aberdeen’s recruitment of players from overseas in recent seasons it has been pretty successful.

Their overseas recruitment has been strong enough to give fans confidence that they will make good signings again this summer.

Finishing third last season, although that didn’t look likely in January, shows that the recruitment strategy is working.

If you can get 75 to 80 percent of the signings right I think most clubs, including Aberdeen, would be delighted with that.

Yilber Ramadani celebrates at full-time after Aberdeen beat Rangers 2-0 at Pittodrie.(Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

You need to have the knowledge in the European transfer market and Aberdeen look to have that.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson faces a big rebuild during the summer transfer window.

He has already signed former Livingston right-back Nicky Devlin on a two-year contract.

There must be many more signings because Aberdeen will need a squad strong enough to compete in the group stages of Europe and domestically.

Aberdeen’s summer rebuild must be done swiftly as they will blink and the new season will be up and running again.

Whether the Dons will be in the Europa League or Conference League group stages will be discovered in late August.

Sunglasses at the ready for European campaign in the sun for Angus MacDonald. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However there is one certainty – Aberdeen will have European action until at least mid-December.

Aberdeen are in a fortunate position that their European campaign doesn’t begin until the Europa League play-offs on August 24.

There will be a couple of Premiership matches before that Euro entry.

So manager Barry Robson and his recruitment team have more time to get ready for the European campaign.

Robson has probably the perfect build up to the season that other managers have not had at the club.

It is great for Robson but the club cannot hang about in the summer transfer window.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie celebrates making it 2-0 against St Mirren. Photo SNS

Aberdeen must quickly get the squad bolstered and up to speed.

We don’t want to be hearing excuses in the same manner as Hearts last season.

There can be no excuses that a European group campaign has taken its toll.

We know it will be challenging because there is evidence from Hearts.

So the warning is there and the Reds must take heed by building a strong squad capable of competing on both the European and domestic fronts.

Aberdeen must make sure they have done all their work properly in the build up to the new season.

It needs to be a squad strong both in quality and quantity going into that first league game of the season.

The Aberdeen squad will be put under pressure between then and the end of the year at the very least.

And perhaps beyond if they qualify from the group stages.

Aberdeen fans hope they will see Leighton Clarkson back in a Dons kit next season. Image: SNS.

Scotland can beat Norway away

Scotland face a pivotal match in the bid to qualify for Euro 2024 when playing Norway away on Saturday.

Steve Clarke’s Scots sit proudly at the top of the table with a 100 percent record after winning their opening two qualifiers.

The sensational defeat of Spain has put the Scots in a strong position.

And a win in Norway on Saturday could really open up the dream scenario of Scotland potentially winning the group.

Scotland’s Scott McTominay scores in the defeat of Spain. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

When the draw was made you were looking at Scotland, Spain and Norway contesting for the top two places.

Scotland are very much in pole position after that fantastic result against Spain at Hampden.

Obviously Spain away will be very difficult and there are still a lot of games to play so we can take nothing for granted.

However Scotland’s recent form has been excellent.

Norway away from home is the defining game.

If Scotland can win it would give them hope of topping group.

If thy could win the group, ahead of giants Spain, it would be a real statement from Steve Clarke and the Scots.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke celebrates going 2-0 ahead against Spain. Image: SNS.

Scotland will come up against Erling Haaland fresh from winning the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup with Manchester City.

The Scots will obviously have to do everything possible to try to limit the goal threat of Haaland.

Haaland scored 58 goals in all competitions in the recently completed season which underlines how difficult a task that will be.

However Norway are not only about Haaland – they are a strong side.

A draw in Norway would be a positive result but if they can win I think Scotland could then go on to win the group.

Pathway for youngsters to first team

Congratulations to Aberdeen’s U15 and U16 squads for recently securing trophy success.

Aberdeen U15s triumphed at the prestigious OSM 75 tournament in the Netherlands.

The young Dons were undefeated throughout the entire tournament and overcame Dutch club De Graafschap on penalties in the final to lift the trophy.

Aberdeen’s U15’s raise the trophy after winning the final. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC

And the Dons U16s recently won the  Club Academy Scotland League title and were unbeaten in the run to title glory.

To win games and tournaments at that age is important and it is  brilliant achievement by both the U15s and U16s.

However the most important aspect is actually getting young players through into the first team.

There always has to be a pathway for these youngsters to get into the first team.

With Barry Robson immersed in the development side of the game prior to getting the manager’s job that pathway will be there.

He will keep slots open for home grown players.

Aberdeen’s triumphant U15 team who won the prestigious trophy in the Netherlands. Image: Supplied by Aberdeen FC

It  is so important you have a story to tell the parents and kids when you get them to sign for Aberdeen.

They have to see there is a possibility of getting into the first team.

That is certainly the case with Aberdeen.

The Dons also have the magnificent training facilities at Cormack Park.

The Aberdeen U16s title-winning side at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC

So there is no doubt if you want to develop as a young player Aberdeen is the place to be.

Aberdeen has had an excellent youth programme for decades and it is great to see that continue.

