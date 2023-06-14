Four players Aberdeen Women could target ahead of 2023-24 SWPL 1 season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Four players Aberdeen Women could target ahead of 2023-24 SWPL 1 season

Since the conclusion of the 2022-23 campaign, five players have left the Dons: Nadia Sopel, Eirinn McCafferty, Mya Christie, Loren Campbell and Millie Urquhart.

Could any of these players sign for Aberdeen Women? Image: DCT Design.
Could any of these players sign for Aberdeen Women? Image: DCT Design.
By Sophie Goodwin

Following a number of departures, it is vital Aberdeen Women bolster their squad ahead of the new SWPL 1 season.

In Christie and Urquhart, the Reds have lost two of their most promising young talents, who were regular starters in the top-flight, while Campbell’s exit means Aberdeen will have to name a new captain.

The Dons were the youngest team in SWPL 1 last season at 20.7 years old and currently have only three players over the age of 25 in the squad for the upcoming campaign – so, bringing in experience will be vital.

Of the five players who have left, four have been utilised in defence, while Urquhart and Christie also featured on the wing.

With experience and depleted positions in mind, here are four players the Press and Journal think Aberdeen could – realistically – target during the summer transfer window.

Lauren Perry – goalkeeper

Lauren Perry in action for Dundee United. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dons currently only have one goalkeeper attached for next season: 18-year-old Annalisa McCann – and competition between the sticks is a must for her to develop, and to add to depth to the squad.

Lauren Perry, 22, is currently at Dundee United, but didn’t play last term, where Graeme Hart’s side finished 10th, as she spent the campaign recovering from an ACL injury to her right knee.

It was the second time Perry has sustained an ACL injury, having suffered the same blow, but with her left knee, in the summer of 2018.

Despite those injuries, Perry – when fit – would still have a lot to offer Aberdeen if she was to make the move further north.

Although still young, the shot-stopper has plenty of experience under her belt, having been capped six times by Northern Ireland after making her debut at 16.

She also has SWPL 1 experience, having played for Forfar Farmington before the club folded in the summer of 2021 – and has even played in the Champions League qualifiers with Northern Irish side Linfield.

In her first season at Linfield in 2017, Perry was named Premiership Player of the Year and Northern Ireland Women’s Football Association Personality of the Year.

Jenna Penman – defender

Jenna Penman in action for Aberdeen in 2021. Image: Shutterstock.

Jenna Penman, 20, will be a familiar name to followers of Aberdeen Women, having played for the club as recently as the 2021-22 season.

The centre-back was part of the Dons’ SWPL 2 title-winning squad in 2021, before going on to make seven appearances for the Reds in the top-flight.

She left Aberdeen to join Hibernian in January 2022, and then made the move across Edinburgh last summer to join Eva Olid’s Hearts.

The former Scotland under-19 international was released by the Jambos following the conclusion of the campaign, and it is understood Penman is assessing her options for next season.

Penman might only be 20, but she would return to Aberdeen a better player than she left thanks to her experience in Edinburgh, where her improvement was clear to see.

With Hearts especially, Penman impressed as she was given more game-time over the second half of the campaign and was a solid presence in their backline.

A move back to the Dons makes sense for Penman at this stage of her career.

She would feature alongside players she is more than familiar with, while coming back to a club who have progressed off the pitch since she left, with developments such as the incoming full-time manager and players being put on semi-professional contracts.

Jodie Bartle – defender

Jodie Bartle in action for Coventry United in the FA Women’s Championship. Image: Shutterstock.

This might seem like a bit of a wildcard suggestion, but signing Jodie Bartle is a realistic target for Aberdeen – and bringing in someone with her experience north and south of the border would be a real statement of intent.

The 31-year-old former Celtic right-back could be a real marquee signing for the Dons and one which would show the direction the club aim to take the women’s team.

But it might take some persuading to convince Bartle to move back to Scotland.

Bartle finished the 2022-23 season at Coventry United, who were relegated from the FA Women’s Championship before the club was absorbed by Rugby Borough after a financially-troubled two years.

Prior to moving back to England, Bartle starred for Celtic after becoming Fran Alonso’s first signing in 2020, and the defender quit her job as a PE teacher to move to Glasgow.

A full-time professional contract would probably have to be on the cards if the experienced player was to uproot her life and move to the Granite City.

But the cost of such a contract would be worth it for what Bartle would bring to a very young Aberdeen team.

Bartle could be a potential replacement for outgoing skipper Campbell.

She has top-flight experience with Celtic, where she also played Champions League qualifying football, and won the Scottish Cup and League Cup in her final season.

Abbi Grant – forward

Abbi Grant in action for Glasgow City in the 2022 Scottish Cup final. Image: Shutterstock.

Released by now 16-time champions Glasgow City, Scotland international Abbi Grant, 27, is a free-agent and would be a good addition at the Dons.

The forward re-joined City for her third spell, initially on loan for the second half of the 2021-22 campaign, before signing permanently last summer.

With City, Grant won SWPL 1 five times, the Scottish Cup twice and the SWPL Cup.

She has also played in WSL with Leicester City and Birmingham, having moved to England after winning the Belgian Super League with Anderlecht in 2019.

Like Bartle, a full-time contract might be what it takes for Grant to put pen to paper at Aberdeen, but her release from Glasgow City suggests she is need of a club where she could revitalise her career.

The Dons could be that place for Grant.

Her experience would be welcomed and her ability to play on both wings and through the middle could see her become a valued and versatile player at Aberdeen.

Plying her trade in the north might interest Grant as it would see her move closer to her hometown Montrose – but with the Gable Endies playing in the top-flight for the first time next season, they might also be keeping an eye on the seven-time-capped Scotland international.

Aberdeen Women 2022-23 end-of-season player report card – who got top marks?

