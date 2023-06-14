‘All carers need a break’: Highland mum encourages carers to attend event to find out more about support

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘All carers need a break’: Highland mum encourages carers to attend event to find out more about support

Anne Henderson, who cares for her daughter, recently received help for a short break to enjoy spending time looking at pedigree sheep with her husband.

By Lauren Taylor
Anne Henderson was given help to take a break from her caring responsibilities and enjoy her passion for a rare breed of sheep. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.
Anne Henderson was given help to take a break from her caring responsibilities and enjoy her passion for a rare breed of sheep. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson.

A Highland mum is encouraging unpaid carers to find out more about the support available after receiving help to go on a much-needed short break.

Anne Henderson and her husband Donald care for their 32-year-old daughter Mairiane who has complex physical needs as well as a profound learning disability.

When they aren’t caring for their daughter, the couple is tending to their flock of rare sheep.

Recently, the couple from Daviot received help to take a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities and spend some quality time together enjoying their hobby.

They didn’t know the funding was available until they were told about it by Carr Gorm.

Anne and Donald Henderson, with their daughter Mairianne and pedigree sheep. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Mrs Henderson is now encouraging all carers to attend the Recognising and Supporting Carers in the Community event in Inverness on Thursday to learn about the support they can receive.

Carr Gomm and NHS Highland have been working together on a pioneering funding project to provide practical, financial, and emotional support to carers.

Through the project, £2.3 million has been distributed to around 1,000 people across the Highlands between September 2021 and March 2023.

From taking the whole family for a holiday or building a summer house to funding a gardener or paying for a bicycle, there is help at hand for carers in the region.

‘It meant a lot to be able to go’

Mrs Henderson and her husband, who are both 65, keep pedigree Hampshire Down sheep as a hobby and enjoy promoting the rare breed.

Thanks to the funding, they were able to go to Shropshire to attend a sheep event and enjoy some time together.

“We had a wonderful time doing something we are passionate about,” Mrs Henderson said. “We managed to switch off from our caring role as our daughter was being well looked after at home with her regular carers.

“It meant a lot to us to be able to go there enjoy the event, enjoy the farmhouse B&B in the Cotswolds, and enjoy the break.”

She added: “All carers need a break from the care of a person to avoid exhaustion and burnout.”

Mrs Henderson was delighted with her trip. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

They try to go on holiday every year to take a break from their caring responsibilities, but Mrs Henderson said this trip was a “little extra”.

She said: “It was lovely just to get that wee break – to just have time where the two of us could sit and chat and enjoy ourselves – and enjoy what we love doing.”

Many do not realise they are carers

A recent YouGov study found one in five people across Scotland are unpaid carers – and the majority of people did not identify as a carer.

Jennifer Campbell, carer services development at NHS Highland said: “Lots of people don’t even realise they are carers and can be supported, so we want to welcome them on June 15.

“A carer is anyone who provides unpaid care or support to a family member or friend who has a disability, illness, mental health condition, addiction, or who needs extra help as they grow older.

“If this is you, come along to the event, have a bite to eat, and see how we might be able to make your life easier.”

Carr Gomm works to prevent loneliness and isolation among carers.

Becs Barker of Carr Gomm added:  “As well as providing guidance and information, this event gives people the opportunity to meet other carers.

“It can mean so much for somebody just to hear the words ‘I know what you mean’.”

Tickets to the free event can be booked online.

