‘All carers need a break’: Highland mum encourages carers to attend event to find out more about support

A Highland mum is encouraging unpaid carers to find out more about the support available after receiving help to go on a much-needed short break.

Anne Henderson and her husband Donald care for their 32-year-old daughter Mairiane who has complex physical needs as well as a profound learning disability.

When they aren’t caring for their daughter, the couple is tending to their flock of rare sheep.

Recently, the couple from Daviot received help to take a much-needed break from their caring responsibilities and spend some quality time together enjoying their hobby.

They didn’t know the funding was available until they were told about it by Carr Gorm.

Mrs Henderson is now encouraging all carers to attend the Recognising and Supporting Carers in the Community event in Inverness on Thursday to learn about the support they can receive.

Carr Gomm and NHS Highland have been working together on a pioneering funding project to provide practical, financial, and emotional support to carers.

Through the project, £2.3 million has been distributed to around 1,000 people across the Highlands between September 2021 and March 2023.

From taking the whole family for a holiday or building a summer house to funding a gardener or paying for a bicycle, there is help at hand for carers in the region.

‘It meant a lot to be able to go’

Mrs Henderson and her husband, who are both 65, keep pedigree Hampshire Down sheep as a hobby and enjoy promoting the rare breed.

Thanks to the funding, they were able to go to Shropshire to attend a sheep event and enjoy some time together.

“We had a wonderful time doing something we are passionate about,” Mrs Henderson said. “We managed to switch off from our caring role as our daughter was being well looked after at home with her regular carers.

“It meant a lot to us to be able to go there enjoy the event, enjoy the farmhouse B&B in the Cotswolds, and enjoy the break.”

She added: “All carers need a break from the care of a person to avoid exhaustion and burnout.”

They try to go on holiday every year to take a break from their caring responsibilities, but Mrs Henderson said this trip was a “little extra”.

She said: “It was lovely just to get that wee break – to just have time where the two of us could sit and chat and enjoy ourselves – and enjoy what we love doing.”

Many do not realise they are carers

A recent YouGov study found one in five people across Scotland are unpaid carers – and the majority of people did not identify as a carer.

Jennifer Campbell, carer services development at NHS Highland said: “Lots of people don’t even realise they are carers and can be supported, so we want to welcome them on June 15.

“A carer is anyone who provides unpaid care or support to a family member or friend who has a disability, illness, mental health condition, addiction, or who needs extra help as they grow older.

“If this is you, come along to the event, have a bite to eat, and see how we might be able to make your life easier.”

Carr Gomm works to prevent loneliness and isolation among carers.

Becs Barker of Carr Gomm added: “As well as providing guidance and information, this event gives people the opportunity to meet other carers.

“It can mean so much for somebody just to hear the words ‘I know what you mean’.”

Tickets to the free event can be booked online.