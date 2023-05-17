Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon on finding her love for football again at SWPL 2 title-winning Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon on finding her love for football again at SWPL 2 title-winning Montrose

Gordon left the Dons in October before joining the Gable Endies, where she has enjoyed a successful second-half of the season.

By Sophie Goodwin
Lauren Gordon in action for Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.
Lauren Gordon in action for Montrose. Image: Paul Reid.

Lauren Gordon is back loving football after leaving Aberdeen Women to join Montrose – where she has just lifted silverware.

The 23-year-old left the Dons in October 2022, having been at the club since she was in primary school and after winning back-to-back titles and promotions back to SWPL 1.

However, it was in the top-flight where Gordon realised her time in red had run its course as she was getting few minutes, and had played only twice from the bench this season prior to leaving.

The forward was then approached by SWPL 2 side Montrose, managed by Craig Feroz, and officially joined the Links Park outfit in the January transfer window.

It is a move which has revitalised Gordon’s career.

On Sunday, Montrose lifted the SWPL 2 trophy after their penultimate fixture – having already wrapped up the title with four games to spare – and Gordon has certainly played her part in the Gable Endies’ success.

Since joining, she has scored 10 SWPL 2 goals, with one game still to be played, and was named the league’s player of the month for February.

It was a tough decision for Gordon to leave Aberdeen – and she even contemplated giving up football altogether  – but the forward believes her decision to move to the Angus club has been vindicated.

“I left Aberdeen, not on bad terms at all, but I was actually planning on hanging up my boots and not playing,” said Gordon.

“That only lasted a couple of days until Craig (Feroz) was on the phone asking to go along to Montrose to see how I found it, and then I signed in the January window.

Lauren Gordon celebrates scoring for Montrose. Image: SNS.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done.

“Up north, we don’t have the best opportunities to play at a decent level, so it was good to go to Montrose and experience football outside of Aberdeen and something fresh.

“I fell out love for football a bit because I’d spent the majority of two seasons on the bench getting very little game-time.

“You’re not going to enjoy that as a player, especially because Aberdeen weren’t doing too well at the time either, so I thought: ‘If I can’t get a chance now, when am I going to get it.’

“I kind of fell out of love with football and not just where I was at. I was reserved about going back to it, but I took a chance and it’s been one of the best things I did.

“I’m hard on myself anyway, but I was low on confidence and I think being at Montrose has just shown what can happen when you have that belief and you can go out and perform.

“I’ve got that belief again and have the hunger to go out and get goals.

“I know the manager and my team-mates value me and what I can do when I perform.”

A second SWPL 2 winner’s medal for Gordon

When Montrose were presented with the SWPL 2 trophy at the weekend, it was a familiar, but different, feeling for Gordon, who won the division with the Dons in 2021.

It was the Gable Endies second trophy in as many years, having claimed the SWF Championship North title as invincibles last year.

“Back-to-back titles is an amazing achievement for Montrose,” said Gordon.

“I’ve only been here for a short period of time, but I was really proud when we got our hands on the trophy.

“It was a different feeling to when I did it with Aberdeen, because we won the titles after being relegated two seasons in a row.

Montrose Women were presented with the SWPL 2 trophy after their final home fixture. Image: SNS.

“Montrose have done it off the back of a five-year plan to be in SWPL 1, which they’ve managed to do – but in about three years.

“With Montrose being a smaller club than Aberdeen, it felt like an achievement not just for the club, but there were people turning out for the town and there was a real sense of community.

“It was an unreal feeling and a a really good day having my friends and family there.”

Gordon would welcome chance to take on Dons

Gordon is unsure whether she will remain at Montrose beyond this season due to personal commitments, but if she is still at the club, she is relishing the chance to play against her former team.

For the majority of the season, Aberdeen have been in the midst of a relegation scrap, but confirmed their place in SWPL 1 with a win over Dundee United last Wednesday.

“It’s going to be an experience,” said Gordon.

“I know some of the other girls who have moved on to Dundee United, and they’ve said it feels strange playing against the girls you played with for so many years and seeing the same fans in the stands.

“It’ll be interesting, but it’s an opportunity for me to show what I can do.

Lauren Gordon playing for Aberdeen Women last season. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

“If they’ve seen me play before and seen me play now, hopefully they would see it’s not the same Lauren Gordon who left Aberdeen with her head down and feeling like she wasn’t part of it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]