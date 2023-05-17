Ex-Aberdeen Women forward Lauren Gordon on finding her love for football again at SWPL 2 title-winning Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lauren Gordon is back loving football after leaving Aberdeen Women to join Montrose – where she has just lifted silverware.

The 23-year-old left the Dons in October 2022, having been at the club since she was in primary school and after winning back-to-back titles and promotions back to SWPL 1.

However, it was in the top-flight where Gordon realised her time in red had run its course as she was getting few minutes, and had played only twice from the bench this season prior to leaving.

The forward was then approached by SWPL 2 side Montrose, managed by Craig Feroz, and officially joined the Links Park outfit in the January transfer window.

It is a move which has revitalised Gordon’s career.

On Sunday, Montrose lifted the SWPL 2 trophy after their penultimate fixture – having already wrapped up the title with four games to spare – and Gordon has certainly played her part in the Gable Endies’ success.

Since joining, she has scored 10 SWPL 2 goals, with one game still to be played, and was named the league’s player of the month for February.

It was a tough decision for Gordon to leave Aberdeen – and she even contemplated giving up football altogether – but the forward believes her decision to move to the Angus club has been vindicated.

“I left Aberdeen, not on bad terms at all, but I was actually planning on hanging up my boots and not playing,” said Gordon.

“That only lasted a couple of days until Craig (Feroz) was on the phone asking to go along to Montrose to see how I found it, and then I signed in the January window.

“It was one of the best things I’ve done.

“Up north, we don’t have the best opportunities to play at a decent level, so it was good to go to Montrose and experience football outside of Aberdeen and something fresh.

“I fell out love for football a bit because I’d spent the majority of two seasons on the bench getting very little game-time.

“You’re not going to enjoy that as a player, especially because Aberdeen weren’t doing too well at the time either, so I thought: ‘If I can’t get a chance now, when am I going to get it.’

“I kind of fell out of love with football and not just where I was at. I was reserved about going back to it, but I took a chance and it’s been one of the best things I did.

“I’m hard on myself anyway, but I was low on confidence and I think being at Montrose has just shown what can happen when you have that belief and you can go out and perform.

“I’ve got that belief again and have the hunger to go out and get goals.

“I know the manager and my team-mates value me and what I can do when I perform.”

A second SWPL 2 winner’s medal for Gordon

When Montrose were presented with the SWPL 2 trophy at the weekend, it was a familiar, but different, feeling for Gordon, who won the division with the Dons in 2021.

It was the Gable Endies second trophy in as many years, having claimed the SWF Championship North title as invincibles last year.

“Back-to-back titles is an amazing achievement for Montrose,” said Gordon.

“I’ve only been here for a short period of time, but I was really proud when we got our hands on the trophy.

“It was a different feeling to when I did it with Aberdeen, because we won the titles after being relegated two seasons in a row.

“Montrose have done it off the back of a five-year plan to be in SWPL 1, which they’ve managed to do – but in about three years.

“With Montrose being a smaller club than Aberdeen, it felt like an achievement not just for the club, but there were people turning out for the town and there was a real sense of community.

“It was an unreal feeling and a a really good day having my friends and family there.”

Gordon would welcome chance to take on Dons

Gordon is unsure whether she will remain at Montrose beyond this season due to personal commitments, but if she is still at the club, she is relishing the chance to play against her former team.

For the majority of the season, Aberdeen have been in the midst of a relegation scrap, but confirmed their place in SWPL 1 with a win over Dundee United last Wednesday.

“It’s going to be an experience,” said Gordon.

“I know some of the other girls who have moved on to Dundee United, and they’ve said it feels strange playing against the girls you played with for so many years and seeing the same fans in the stands.

“It’ll be interesting, but it’s an opportunity for me to show what I can do.

“If they’ve seen me play before and seen me play now, hopefully they would see it’s not the same Lauren Gordon who left Aberdeen with her head down and feeling like she wasn’t part of it.”