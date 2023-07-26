Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s starting line-up is already strong – but more depth still needed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Sean Wallace: Aberdeen’s starting line-up is already strong – but more depth still needed

Barry Robson will already be able to field a strong starting XI, but more depth is needed for when first-choice stars suffer injury, suspension or a drop in form.

Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
Leighton Clarkson of Aberdeen in the 2-0 defeat of Fraserburgh. Image; Shutterstock.
By Sean Wallace

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson will have a strong first-choice starting XI at his disposal when the new season starts – but he will still need to add more signings to beef up the squad in case that starting XI is hit by injuries, suspension or a drop in form.

There are still more than five weeks remaining in the summer transfer window and Aberdeen are on course to emerge stronger.

So far it has been a case of quality being secured, not quantity.

Boss Robson has signed seven players, with 12 exiting Pittodrie.

He has a strong XI, if defensive targets are signed, but must secure back-up for every position and all eventualities with Euro group stage action looming.

Securing the major transfer coups of signing captain Graeme Shinnie and Leighton Clarkson ensured the Dons midfield should be unchanged from last season.

Preston’s Mads Frojkaer-Jensen (L) and Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

Influential skipper Shinnie is a driving force, the beating heart of the team with Clarkson the magician that can conjure up game changing moments.

Securing one would have been a bonus for the Dons – signing both on long term permanent contracts was a major statement of intent and provides the foundations for Robson to construct a team.

Aberdeen’s midfield and attack essentially picks itself – and they are potent.

The central midfield will surely be Shinnie, Clarkson and Ylber Ramadani, if the Albanian international is still at Pittodrie.

Ylber Ramadani in action for Aberdeen against Preston North End. Image: Shutterstock.

Reports in Italy at the weekend stated Italian Serie A club Lecce have submitted a bid of €1m (around £865,000) plus add-ons to the Dons for the midfielder.

However, Aberdeen have received no contact from Lecce regarding the defensive midfielder who has two years remaining on his Pittodrie contract.

The attack is likely to be two of Bojan Miovski, Duk and Ester Sokler.

Miovski and Duk both netted 18 goals in all competitions last season for a combined total of 36.

They were close to becoming the first Dons strike duo to hit a combined 40 goals for a campaign in more than 30 years.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski during the 2-0 pre-season friendly loss to Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Not since the 1992-93 season, with Duncan Shearer (27 goals) and Scott Booth (19), have two Reds strikers reached the 40-goal mark between them.

With eight games guaranteed in the European groups, and Sokler pushing them hard, Duk and Miovski could smash that 40-goal mark this season.

Sokler also has shown early signs he can also be a force in attack with his pace, runs and finishing.

Aberdeen look dangerous in attack and strong in midfield.

The wing-backs are also experienced, quality players with summer signings Or Dadia or Nicky Devlin on the right, and Jonny Hayes on the left.

New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Boss Robson has opted for a three-man defence in the three friendlies to date and has stuck with the 3-5-2 formation favoured last season.

Early indications are that will be the formation the Dons boss will start the season with.

Centre-backs Angus MacDonald and Rhys Williams are both sidelined by injury and face a battle to be fit for the start of the campaign.

However, Aberdeen are closing in on a deal to sign Serbian centre-back Slobodan Rubezic in a six-figure deal from FK Novi Pazar.

The Dons are confident they have beaten off competition from a number of clubs across Europe to land towering centre-back Rubezic, who could be signed in time to face Livingston in the Premiership season-opener.

Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic
Aberdeen signing target, Serbian defender Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.

The Dons are also keen on bringing Liam Scales back to Pittodrie this summer following a successful loan spell.

They could have to wait on that one, as new Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers assesses his squad before deciding who will stay and who will leave.

If Williams and MacDonald lose their fitness battles, the starting line-up against Livingston could be: (3-5-2) – Roos, Devlin, Rubezic, MacKenzie; Dadia, Ramadani, Clarkson, Shinnie, Hayes, Duk, Miovski.

That is a strong starting line-up.

However, there needs to be depth in every position as back up – so there is still work required in the transfer window.

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (R) and coach Steve Agnew during the pre-season friendly at Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Deserved applause for Calvin Ramsay from Red Army

Former Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay received a fantastic reception from the travelling Dons fans at Preston.

Teenager Ramsay was introduced as a 78th-minute substitute for his Preston North End debut in the friendly at Deepdale.

He entered the pitch to a hero’s reception from the 1,332-strong travelling Red Army.

Supporters acknowledged an Aberdeen fan like themselves who has excelled in his career to earn a multi-million-pound move to Liverpool.

Aberdeen fans during a pre-season friendly against Preston North End. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen born-and-raised Ramsay is  product of the club’s youth system and there is a desire from Dons fans to see him be a success at Anfield.

The game at Preston was the opportunity for fans to thank Ramsay for his service to the club in the short time he was in the first team.

And to also thank him for the club-record £4.5 million transfer fee Aberdeen received from Liverpool which can be invested back into the squad and club.

That fee could yet rise to £8m with achievable add-ons.

Ramsay has the potential to make a real impact at Liverpool and made his debut in the Champions League against Napoli.

Aberdeen’s Graeme Shinnie (L) and Preston’s Calvin Ramsay at full-time. Image: SNS

But unfortunately last season was derailed by injury for Ramsay.

Now he is on a season-long loan at Preston.

Ramsay still has four-years left on his contract at Liverpool, though, and I’m sure Aberdeen fans will be willing him to be a success at Anfield.

Partly in the hope the Dons can land that extra millions in add-ons.

But mostly because they want to see a talented, hard working, dedicated talent from the Granite City excel at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski (L) and Preston’s Calvin Ramsay during a pre-season friendly match. Image: SNS.

Excitement over European draw builds for Aberdeen fans

Excitement will have ramped up with Aberdeen supporters after Rangers, Hearts and Hibs discovered their Euro opponents this week.

Hearts will face Crusaders of Northern Ireland or Norway’s Rosenborg in the third qualifying round of the Europa Conference League.

Should Hibernian defeat Inter Club d’Escaldes of Andorra, they will take on Djurgarden of Sweden or Luzern of Switzerland.

Rangers, meanwhile, will play Genk of Belgium or Servette of Switzerland in the third round of Champions League qualifying.

Aberdeen will have to wait to discover their Europa League play-off opponents as the draw is not made until Monday, August 7.

The Dons kick-off in the play-offs on Thursday, August 24.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen defender Jayden Richardson says Stockport County loan move was a ‘no-brainer’
Connor McLennan, right, playing for Aberdeen.
Released Aberdeen youth academy graduate Connor McLennan signs for Salford City
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson during Saturday's pre-season friendly match against Preston North End. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Barry Robson vows to 'double up' in every position with summer transfers
Aberdeen manager Barry Robson (centre) arrives for a service in celebration of the life of former Scotland manager Craig Brown at Ayr Racecourse. Image: PA.
Gallery: Aberdeen and north-east football legends pay tribute to ex-Dons and Scotland boss Craig…
Aberdeen target Slobodan Rubezic. Image: FK Novi Pazar.
Exclusive: Slobodan Rubezic to Aberdeen latest – as former Novi Pazar head coach gives…
Aberdeen FC's Liam Scales during a game against Ross County
Willie Miller: Signing Slobodan Rubezic and Liam Scales would deliver a strong Aberdeen defence
Simon Murray celebrates netting against Morton. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Sharp and determined striker Simon Murray staking his claim at Ross County
Aberdeen fans in the red shed at Pittodrie waving a red saltire flag
Aberdeen reveal Pittodrie changes to boost Red Shed and home capacity in South Stand…
Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Listen: Former Aberdeen Women captain Loren Campbell reflects on memories spanning two decades
New Aberdeen signing Or Dadia. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Loan signing Or Dadia challenged to earn permanent Aberdeen deal by Barry Robson -…