Fraserburgh and Buckie Thistle look to continue perfect starts in early clash of possible title challengers

Fraserburgh’s Scott Barbour and Buckie Thistle’s Kyle MacLeod are keen to seize the early season initiative in today’s clash at Bellslea.

Two of the Breedon Highland League’s likely title contenders meet this afternoon having started the campaign with two wins from two.

Although thoughts of glory at the end of the campaign are a long way off, both clubs are keen to demonstrate their credentials by maintaining their 100% record.

Broch striker Barbour said: “It’s early in the season and whatever the result is you won’t win or lose anything because of it.

“But if we could win it could be a catalyst for us going on a good run.

“You always want to win games like these to try to keep the good start going.

“It would give everyone a lift, and if you want to challenge for the league you need to take points off the teams around you.

“We always want to set high standards and try to go on good runs.

“If we lose it’s not the end of the world by any means, but by the same token, you’ve seen before when teams have fast starts it really pushes you on for the rest of the season.”

‘A test for both teams’

Jags striker MacLeod concurs, and added: “It’s definitely a significant game – any game against a top-six team in the league is always significant.

“With regards where people might stand come the end of the season, you can’t read much into it because there are so many more games to play.

“There will be slip-ups along the road for every team.

“If we were to go to Fraserburgh and get a result, it would show our intent that we’re not willing to drop points at hard venues.

“It’s a test for both teams to see where we are.

“A result against a side like Fraserburgh can really kickstart your season and be the catalyst to go on a long run of wins.”

With Josh Peters missing, MacLeod was handed a start last weekend and netted twice in Buckie’s 4-0 win against Turriff.

Having been used as an impact sub for much of last term, the 28-year-old is striving for more minutes.

He said: “Starting last weekend was good and I tried to show why I should be in the team, so I’ve just got to keep that standard up to try to stay in the team.”

Having been frustrated at finishing fifth last term, Barbour reckons Fraserburgh are in a similar position to two seasons ago when they went on to win the title.

The 31-year-old added: “I think this season we’re probably better prepared and we have a bigger squad than last season.

“In terms of where we are now, I think we’re back in a similar position to two years ago.”

News from around the Highland League

Elsewhere, Lossiemouth are without Baylee Campbell and Ross Elliot for Formartine United’s visit to Grant Park.

The Pitmedden side are missing Dylan Lobban, Adam Emslie, Graeme Rodger and Rhys Thomas, but Marc Lawrence returns.

Rothes host Banks o’ Dee at Mackessack Park with Iain Mackenzie, Ben Williamson, Aidan Wilson, Kyle Whyte and Callum Cruickshank absent, while Ewan Neil has been loaned to Loch Ness.

For Dee, Magnus Watson is suspended and Dean Lawrie is offshore.

Neil Gauld, James Chalmers and Rory Brown unavailable for Turriff United’s encounter with Keith at the Haughs, but Max Foster and Andrew Watt are back.

The Maroons have to do without James Brownie, Stewart Hutcheon and Tom Andrews.

Clachnacuddin are missing Donald Morrison and Martin Callum, while Gary Warren is a doubt for their game against Deveronvale at Grant Street Park.

In the GPH Builders Merchants Highland League Cup preliminary round, Wick Academy welcome back Ryan Campbell and Joe Anderson for their home tie against Nairn County. However, the Scorries are missing Marc MacGregor, Alan Hughes, Owen Rendall, Jamie Flett, Toby Macleod, Brandon Sinclair and Conor Farquhar.

For Nairn, Conor Gethins, Fraser Dingwall, Callum Maclean and Kenny McKenzie return, but Ben Kelly, Andrew Greig and Ciaran Young are out.