Aberdeen to host Premier League Darts as popular event returns next year

Tickets for the event go on sale next week.

By Shanay Taylor
The event is returning to Aberdeen next year.
Premier League Darts to return to Aberdeen next year. Image: Finlay Thom.

Aberdeen’s P&J Live is getting ready to once again play host to Premier League Darts.

The popular sport is headed to the Granite City for an evening of top-class darting action next year.

Set to be a spectacular night for a passionate Scottish crowd, the event is expected to be a sell-out.

The 2024 Premier League Darts season will be staged on Thursday nights from February until May, as the sport’s biggest names battle it out for the coveted title across the 17-week event.

Premier League Darts returns to Aberdeen. Image: Finlay Thom.

Aberdeen will see reigning champion Michael van Gerwen defend his title against rivals likely to include current World Champion Michael Smith and 2023 Premier League runner-up Gerwyn Price.

When and where will Premier League Darts play in Aberdeen?

Premier League Darts will return to Aberdeen on Thursday, May 2, 2024. The event will take place at the P&J Live arena. 

Louise Stewart, Head of Entertainment, Exhibitions and Marketing at P&J Live said: “We’re ready for darts to return after some previous electrifying nights at P&J Live.

The event will take place next May. Image: Finlay Thom.

“You can be sure the players are ready to give it their all in Aberdeen – bullseyes and 180s aplenty.”

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, October 12 at 12pm. Venue presale tickets can be purchased on Wednesday, October 11.

For more information visit www.pandjlive.com.

