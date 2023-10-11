Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic can become ‘top defender’ and ‘big name’ star, says centre-back partner Stefan Gartenmann

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic can become ‘top defender’ and ‘big name’ star, says centre-back partner Stefan Gartenmann

Defender Rubezic's form with Aberdeen has been rewarded with a first call up to the Montenegro squad for a Euro 2024 group qualifier against Serbia and friendly with Lebanon.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic on the pitch
Aberdeen's Slobodan Rubezic in action. Image: SNS

Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic has the talent to be a “top defender” and “big name” in football, says centre-back partner Stefan Gartenmann.

And Danish stopper Gartenmann is determined to help the 6ft 4in centre-back reach his potential at Pittodrie.

Rubezic has been a regular starter since signing on a three-year deal from FC Novi Pazar during the summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old was secured for a fee of around £200,000 from the Serbian SuperLiga club.

Aberdeen have the option to add a fourth-year to Rubezic’s contract.

Rubezic’s form with the Dons has been rewarded with a debut senior call-up for Montenegro.

The Dons stopper is in the squad for Montenegro’s friendly with Lebanon on Thursday and a Euro 2024 group qualifier against Serbia next Tuesday.

Gartenmann, 26, reckons Rubezic has the raw materials to be a top-class defender.

And he and fellow experienced centre-back Richard Jensen, 27, are ready to give Rubezic the support and advice to reach that level.

Gartenmann said: “Ruby has everything to be a top defender.

“He is a good size, good in the air and decent on the ball.

Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic after a header
Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic wins a header against St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.

“Ruby is a big name in the making if he gets the right support and playing time he needs.

“Richard and I are the older players and have played more than 400 games between us.

“We know what it takes.

“We just need to teach him to do the right things.

“It will come over time. He will learn.”

Cyriel Dessers of Rangers and Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic chasing the ball
Cyriel Dessers of Rangers and Aberdeen defender Slobodan Rubezic in action at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

‘We can all see there is a lot of potential’

Rubezic has impressed in recent matches in the centre of a three man back-line, with Gartenmann and Jensen either side.

The Reds secured a clean-sheet in a 0-0 draw with St Johnstone before Rubezic jetted out to join the Montenegro squad.

Rubezic was a key performer for former club Novi Pazar last season when starting all but two of their league games.

He also captained the club on a number of occasions.

Gartenmann insists Rubezic is the one to “take care of the big strikers”, while he and Jensen offer pointers to him on aspects like his positioning.

He explained:  “Ruby will learn a lot on his own, but Richard and myself are there to support him.

“When he goes out of position, we are there to tell him to get back.

Aberdeen's Rubezic and Helsinki's Lingman in action
Aberdeen’s Slobodan Rubezic and Helsinki’s Lucas Lingman in action during a Europa Conference League group stage match at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.

“We can all see there is a lot of potential in him with his age.

“In a way, the three of us suit each other well.

“The experience is there and hopefully we can help Ruby to read the game better, because he can take care of those big strikers.”

Friendship among centre-backs

The first-choice back line of Gartenmann, Rubezic and Jensen were all secured in the summer as part of a defensive rebuild.

Gartenmann arrived on transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland.

Aberdeen secured Jensen on a three-year contract from Polish side Gornik Zabrze for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £400,000.

Gartenmann says the bond between the trio is as strong off the pitch as on.

Aberdeen players celebrating on the pitch, arms in the air
Aberdeen’s Leighton Clarkson, Stefan Gartenmann, Richard Jensen and Ryan Duncan celebrate at full-time after beating Ross County 2-1 in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS.

He said: “Richard and I are pretty much the same person and player.

“We both went to the Netherlands when we were young and came through the youth ranks there.

“And we also have the same interests.

“We are similar, and with Ruby, I also struck up a friendship with him as we have a common Serbian friend.

“He said good things about me and so from day one Ruby had that respect for me.

“Ruby is a good kid and he is the type of guy you can’t fail to love.”

Defender Stefan Gartenmann scoring a goal against Rangers
Defender Stefan Gartenmann scores to make it 1-0 Aberdeen against Rangers at Ibrox. Image: SNS.

Adapting to Scottish life and football

A former Danish under-21 international, Gartenmann has two years remaining on his contract with parent club FC Midtjylland.

Gartenmann has made an immediate impact at Aberdeen, including scoring the opener in the memorable 3-1 victory over Rangers at Ibrox.

He said: “Scotland is very different, but I feel the Scottish people are quite similar to the Danes.

“They are very calm and easy going.

“They have a good sense of humour.

“In many ways I feel I fit in very well.

“Everything is new – and I have to drive on the other side of the road.

“Apart from that, it has been a lot easier than I expected.”

