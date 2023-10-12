Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird’s new space in Union Terrace Gardens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird’s new space in Union Terrace Gardens

Booking is now open for event space at SugarBird in UTG.

By Shanay Taylor
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens
Ruth and Alex Grahame outside Union Terrace Gardens. Image: SugarBird, Sam Brill.

You will soon be able to enjoy a glass of wine overlooking Union Terrace Gardens.

It comes as Sugarbird Wines has launched a booking system for their spaces at their latest venue in Union Terrace Gardens (UTG).

Guests can now choose between two spaces in the new double-storey venue at The Burns Pavilion, before its opening next month.

The spaces can be booked up to six months in advance and are designed to suit any occasion, big or small.

Sugarbird Wines has launched a booking system for their spaces. Image: Sam Brill.

Upstairs in the venue, a maximum of 15 guests can take advantage of a private space looking out towards Union Street.

Whereas, parties with a larger booking can be accommodated downstairs as this bar can host up to 50 guests.

‘Milestone in the SugarBird journey’

Ruth Grahame, co-founder of SugarBird Wines called this step a “milestone in the SugarBird journey” as they edge closer to the official opening date in November.

Mrs Grahame added: “The space is perfect for celebrations including engagement parties, micro weddings, birthdays, and showers, but it’s also ideal for events such as  Christmas parties.

“With the venue already proving so popular with the public since we unveiled our plans in June, we’re expecting our event spaces to fill up quickly.”

Union Terrace Gardens from above as our gallery shows how it has changed.
Union Terrace Gardens from above as our gallery shows how it has changed. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Boasting a wine selection of more than 60 still and sparkling options, the venue offers personalised packages that can be tailored to each occasion.

Organisers will also be invited to sample wine ahead of their event and work alongside SugarBird’s expert team to create their own wine selection that complements the celebration.

SugarBird in the Gardens has a luxurious yet relaxed atmosphere. Image: SugarBird, Sam Brill.

Additionally, for those looking for a more enhanced experience, the team is also able to host private wine tastings.

For parties interested in running a paid-for bar, a token system is also available.

To find out more about SugarBird in the Gardens, visit the website here.

Scary Stranger Things mural and views over UTG all part of Aberdeen HMV’s ‘Doctor Who regeneration’

