Fancy a wine with a view? Booking now open for SugarBird’s new space in Union Terrace Gardens

You will soon be able to enjoy a glass of wine overlooking Union Terrace Gardens.

It comes as Sugarbird Wines has launched a booking system for their spaces at their latest venue in Union Terrace Gardens (UTG).

Guests can now choose between two spaces in the new double-storey venue at The Burns Pavilion, before its opening next month.

The spaces can be booked up to six months in advance and are designed to suit any occasion, big or small.

Upstairs in the venue, a maximum of 15 guests can take advantage of a private space looking out towards Union Street.

Whereas, parties with a larger booking can be accommodated downstairs as this bar can host up to 50 guests.

‘Milestone in the SugarBird journey’

Ruth Grahame, co-founder of SugarBird Wines called this step a “milestone in the SugarBird journey” as they edge closer to the official opening date in November.

Mrs Grahame added: “The space is perfect for celebrations including engagement parties, micro weddings, birthdays, and showers, but it’s also ideal for events such as Christmas parties.

“With the venue already proving so popular with the public since we unveiled our plans in June, we’re expecting our event spaces to fill up quickly.”

Boasting a wine selection of more than 60 still and sparkling options, the venue offers personalised packages that can be tailored to each occasion.

Organisers will also be invited to sample wine ahead of their event and work alongside SugarBird’s expert team to create their own wine selection that complements the celebration.

Additionally, for those looking for a more enhanced experience, the team is also able to host private wine tastings.

For parties interested in running a paid-for bar, a token system is also available.

To find out more about SugarBird in the Gardens, visit the website here.