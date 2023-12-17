‘Today they are happy’: Christmas celebration boosts Ukrainian refugee spirits in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Today they are happy’: Christmas celebration boosts Ukrainian refugee spirits in Aberdeen

Two years on from fleeing home, over 100 children were treated to a Christmas Party in Aberdeen.

By Graham Fleming
ukrainian christmas
Sunday's Christmas party provided a much needed boost for Ukrainian refugee children in Aberdeen. Image: Tetiana Fursa.

Ukrainian children were given a much needed boost with a Christmas party in Aberdeen today almost two years on from fleeing home.

On what is the second Christmas since being forced to leave behind families and friends, the Ukrainian Hub held a festive event at the Rosemount Community Centre.

Featuring party games, dancing, food and a visit from Santa (and Saint Nicholas) – kids had the chance to forget about their troubled past.

Put on by the Ukrainian Hub and supported by Aberdeen City Council, the event was boosted by donations from businesses like Marks & Spencer.

Ukrainian refugee children pose for a photo with Saint Nicholas and Santa Claus at The Hub on Sunday. Image: Tetiana Fursa.

Valeriia Robins, who has organised the event both years, thanked Aberdonians for their support.

She said: “We are speechless. The support has been incredible.

“Without all of the people’s help, our community would probably not survive. People came here without money or anything.

“We cannot charge people for tickets, and the school we run on Sundays are absolutely free – we cannot charge people because of the situation.”

Christmas is the biggest event of the year for Ukrainians, she added, although it is usually celebrated on January 7.

She said: “But with everything going on then we have had to push back to the UK date of December 25.”

Lengthy war taking its toll

Its been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 (discounting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014).

Valeriia Robins said the prolonged nature of the conflict is impacting the wellbeing of refugees in Aberdeen.

She said: “The situation is getting worse and worse. Especially mentally for the people over here.

“They initially left for only three months, but now it is six and now more than a year and a half.

“It’s getting more and more difficult.”

Santa Claus hands out gifts to Ukrainian refugee children on Sunday. Image: Tetiana Fursa.

Besides the mental wellbeing of refugees, the lengthy war is also providing logistical problems. A number of people who usually volunteer at Hub events travelled back to Ukraine “to see their husbands before Christmas.”

Valeriia said: “We have had problems because a lot of the kids have not been able to come. We had 128 kids last year, but this time it is only 84.

“We wanted it to grow and be bigger but we do not have enough volunteers. You need staff to look after young kids.”

This forced some adaptations.

She said: “So this year Santa is my Father-in-Law!”

Saint Nicholas provided some much needed cheer to Ukrainian refugee children in Aberdeen on Sunday. Image:

Ukrainian Christmas celebration provides much needed boost

While times are tough, she said the event will have brought a much needed boost to the Ukrainian children.

She said: “But today they will be so happy.

“When Santa comes along I love to see their faces, they cheer for him.

“Today they are happy about everything.”

More information about the Ukraine Hub can be found online.

Dad draws 125-kilometre Santa Claus on streets of Aberdeen through Strava running app

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Daniel Wall pictured with Kyle Falconer.
The View super-fan Daniel Wall honoured at P&J Live gig following sudden death
Breaking news image.
Man charged as police tape off Turriff estate following reports of assault
Piccolo, Bon-Accord Terrace. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen restaurant boss jailed over £50,000 VAT fraud
Ye Olde Frigate outdoor seating area
'Unsightly' Ye Olde Frigate Bar outdoor seating to be removed amid noise concerns
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a terrifying shoplifter and identical twin stalkers
Inverurie Road junction
Road partially closed and one injured after collision on A96 junction in Bucksburn
Iain Young giant Santa Claus
Dad draws 125-kilometre Santa Claus on streets of Aberdeen through Strava running app
The revolving door at the Dyce Marriott has been boarded up.
Look back at Dyce Marriott as hotel closes after 43 years
Police cordoned off an area of the city centre. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after late-night crash on Aberdeen's Alford Place
This shed in a Cults garden is said to outshine the Blackpool illuminations. Image: Shutterstock/Aberdeen City Council
Cults neighbours at war over shed branded 'the envy of Blackpool prom'
5

Conversation