‘Today they are happy’: Christmas celebration boosts Ukrainian refugee spirits in Aberdeen

Ukrainian children were given a much needed boost with a Christmas party in Aberdeen today almost two years on from fleeing home.

On what is the second Christmas since being forced to leave behind families and friends, the Ukrainian Hub held a festive event at the Rosemount Community Centre.

Featuring party games, dancing, food and a visit from Santa (and Saint Nicholas) – kids had the chance to forget about their troubled past.

Put on by the Ukrainian Hub and supported by Aberdeen City Council, the event was boosted by donations from businesses like Marks & Spencer.

Valeriia Robins, who has organised the event both years, thanked Aberdonians for their support.

She said: “We are speechless. The support has been incredible.

“Without all of the people’s help, our community would probably not survive. People came here without money or anything.

“We cannot charge people for tickets, and the school we run on Sundays are absolutely free – we cannot charge people because of the situation.”

Christmas is the biggest event of the year for Ukrainians, she added, although it is usually celebrated on January 7.

She said: “But with everything going on then we have had to push back to the UK date of December 25.”

Lengthy war taking its toll

Its been nearly two years since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022 (discounting Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014).

Valeriia Robins said the prolonged nature of the conflict is impacting the wellbeing of refugees in Aberdeen.

She said: “The situation is getting worse and worse. Especially mentally for the people over here.

“They initially left for only three months, but now it is six and now more than a year and a half.

“It’s getting more and more difficult.”

Besides the mental wellbeing of refugees, the lengthy war is also providing logistical problems. A number of people who usually volunteer at Hub events travelled back to Ukraine “to see their husbands before Christmas.”

Valeriia said: “We have had problems because a lot of the kids have not been able to come. We had 128 kids last year, but this time it is only 84.

“We wanted it to grow and be bigger but we do not have enough volunteers. You need staff to look after young kids.”

This forced some adaptations.

She said: “So this year Santa is my Father-in-Law!”

Ukrainian Christmas celebration provides much needed boost

While times are tough, she said the event will have brought a much needed boost to the Ukrainian children.

She said: “But today they will be so happy.

“When Santa comes along I love to see their faces, they cheer for him.

“Today they are happy about everything.”

More information about the Ukraine Hub can be found online.