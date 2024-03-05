Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock reveals Junior Hoilett’s extra training sessions in bid to make Pittodrie impact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock reveals Junior Hoilett’s extra training sessions in bid to make Pittodrie impact

Warnock confirmed he was interested in potentially signing another free agent - but pulled the plug on the deal because the player had no previous game action this season.

By Sean Wallace
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS
Recent signing Junior Hoilett is racking up extra hours in training in a bid to to help save Aberdeen’s season, boss Neil Warnock revealed.

Canadian international Hoilett is Warnock’s only signing since his appointment as interim manager until the end of the season on February 6.

Warnock confirmed the winger is also likely to be his only signing during his time at the Pittodrie helm.

Winger Hoilett, who was a free agent, was secured on a short-term contract until the end of the campaign.

The 33-year-old had been without a club since leaving Vancouver Whitecaps at the end of the 2023 MLS season.

Hoilett was training with League One Reading before joining the Dons

However, he had not played since his final appearance for Vancouver was the start of November.

Warnock says former QPR and Cardiff City winger Hoilett is “desperate to do well at Aberdeen”.

And after three months without a game prior to moving to Pittodrie, Warnock revealed Hoilett is working overtime to get quickly up to speed.

Hoilett is even in the gym training before the veteran gaffer arrives at the club’s Cormack Park training facility early in the morning.

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action during the 2-1 loss at St Mirren. Image: SNS
Warnock said: “Junior trains hard and is getting there.

“I came in to do my work out – I work out three or four days a week believe it or not,  and at nine in the morning, who’s on the treadmill? Junior.

“I went into my office first for half-an-hour to do some work before before I did my workout.

“And when I finished he was still there.

“That’s what you have to do – you’ve got to know ‘I need to top up to take take this chance’.”

Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett and St Mirren's Scott Tanser in action. Image: SNS
Hoilett targeting Copa America with Canada

Hoilett’s extra graft is paying off as the former Blackburn Rovers winger was drafted in for his first start at the weekend in the 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

He had previously made three substitute appearances.

Warnock also revealed Hoilett is desperate to force his way into the Canada squad for the upcoming Copa America play-off.

Canada face Trinidad and Tobago in a one-game play off at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas on March 23.

The winners automatically qualify for the Copa America finals and go into Group A with World Cup-holders Argentina, Peru and Chile.

Capped 62 times by Canada, the Dons winger starred in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing in all three group games.

Warnock said: “Junior also wants to be ready for Canada.

“That’s a great attitude and what you want to see.”

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates with Junior Hoilett as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
No reinforcements likely at Aberdeen

Warnock revealed Hoilett is likely to be his only signing as Aberdeen manager, despite the Dons being on a 10-game Premiership winless streak.

A dramatic collapse at St Mirren, conceding twice in stoppage time, led to the Dons crashing 2-1.

Warnock has failed to win any of his six Premiership matches since his appointment – taking just two points from a possible 18.

Aberdeen have dropped to 10th in the table and are just four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Yet Warnock says there will not be any reinforcements to help the Dons in what could potentially degenerate into a battle against the drop.

The Pittodrie gaffer recently revealed he had been offered up to 40 free agents.

He says he was interested in one, but pulled the plug on any potential deal because the player had no game-time this season.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock (left) and St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
Warnock said: “I can’t see us bringing anyone in.

“I was offered one who kind of interested me, but he hadn’t played all season.

“It’s all very well agents telling you he’s been keeping himself fit, but you can’t be match-fit really.”

Warnock praises ‘fantastic’ Phillips

Despite Aberdeen’s struggles in the Premiership, the Pittodrie board only added one player during the recent January transfer window.

Midfielder Killian Phillips was signed on loan until the end of the season from English Premier League club Crystal Palace.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the season at Wycombe Wanderers.

He made 30 appearances for the English League One side.

Aberdeen’s hierarchy sacked Barry Robson as manager three days after Phillips signed on a Pittodrie.

Warnock said: “Killian was fabulous (against St Mirren) and there were a lot of positives.

“He covered every blade of grass.”

St Mirren's Mikael Mandron and Aberdeen's Killian Phillips in action. Image: SNS
