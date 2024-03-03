Midfielder Connor Barron believes struggling Aberdeen can still save their season

Midfielder Connor Barron believes Aberdeen can turn around a damaging crash in form that has raised the threat of a relegation battle.

The 21-year-old’s stunning long-range strike after just 59 seconds seemed to have the Dons on course for victory at St Mirren.

However the Reds were left shell-shocked when conceding two quick-fire goals deep in stoppage time to lose 2-1.

Struggling Aberdeen have dropped to 10th in the Premiership table and are just four points ahead of the relegation play-off zone.

The Dons have failed to win any of the six league games under interim manager Neil Warnock who was appointed until the end of the season.

Barron says the Dons have to do their talking on the pitch, not off it, to end the winless slump.

He said: “I feel we can turn this around.

“I know it is hard but we have to look forward as there is plenty to play for.

“But it has to turn round fast.

“Everyone knows where we are (in the table) and what we need to do.

“We have an experienced dressing room and we know where we are and what we need to do.

“It is just about us doing it on the pitch rather than speaking about it here.

“We need to get results for the club but unfortunately we haven’t done that in recent weeks.

“Now we have to recover and go again.”

‘Simple errors are costing us’

Aberdeen held on to the lead for 95 minutes after Barron’s stunning goal before a late collapse.

A penalty was awarded for a foul by Nicky Devlin on Toyosi Olusanya in stoppage time.

Referee Nick Walsh initially initially awarded a free-kick but following a VAR review it was changed to a spot-kick in the 96th minute, which Mark O’Hara converted.

Within a minute Olusanya stunned the Dons with the winner.

Barron warns Aberdeen must cut out costly errors.

He said: “We were in such a good position and didn’t feel like they were going to score.

“Then it comes out of nowhere which has been the story of our season where we give away cheap goals and make individual errors.

“We just had to roll our sleeves up and see it out.

“We didn’t manage to do that and it’s not good enough.

“For 80 minutes we were comfortable and I thought we were going to win the game.

“It came back to bite us in the end.

“We just had to see the game out, it’s as simple as that.

“Simple, simple errors are costing us and we have to pick it up.

“We are making individual errors and have to rectify that.”

‘We have to turn this around for the football club’

It was bittersweet for Barron in Paisley as the Scotland U21 international netted a stunning strike.

Barron controlled a clearance 30 yards out, rolled his foot over it to set it up, then unleashed a sublime right-foot shot.

However it counted for nothing after the Dons’ late collapse.

He said: “On a personal note it was nice (to score) but it is a team game and we were there to get three points.

“We felt comfortable until that last 10 minutes and it is individual errors that have cost us again.

“We need to battle and we know it is going to be ugly but we’ve got to see the game out.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to do that and we were devastated in that dressing room.

“We can’t be down in the dumps and have to turn this around for the football club.

“But we have to pick ourselves up again as we have a Scottish Cup game against Kilmarnock to focus on.”

Focus turns to Scottish Cup clash

Warnock was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Barry Robson as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a permanent boss for next season and beyond.

Under Warnock the Reds have secured just two points from a possible 18.

Barron said: “He has been really good and all the boys have taken to him really well.”

Aberdeen have a break from the pressures of Premiership action as focus turns to the Scottish Cup.

The Dons face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the last eight on Saturday.

Barron said: “We have to reflect on this game then once we have recovered we go again with all focus on the Scottish Cup.

“We are in the quarter-final with a massive game at home.

“That is what we concentrate on.”