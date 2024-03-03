Midfielder Connor Barron believes struggling Aberdeen can still save their season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Midfielder Connor Barron believes struggling Aberdeen can still save their season

Dons midfielder said his sensational goal was bittersweet as it counted for nothing due to a stoppage time collapse in 2-1 loss at St Mirren.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Midfielder Connor Barron believes Aberdeen can turn around a damaging crash in form that has raised the threat of a relegation battle.

The 21-year-old’s stunning long-range strike after just 59 seconds seemed to have the Dons on course for victory at St Mirren.

However the Reds were left shell-shocked when conceding two quick-fire goals deep in stoppage time to lose 2-1.

Struggling Aberdeen have dropped to 10th in the Premiership table and are just four points ahead of the relegation play-off zone.

The Dons have failed to win any of the six league games under interim manager Neil Warnock who was appointed until the end of the season.

Barron says the Dons have to do their talking on the pitch, not off it, to end the winless slump.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron scores a stunning long range strike to make it 1-0 against St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron scores a stunning long range strike to make it 1-0 against St Mirren in Paisley. Image: SNS

He said: “I feel we can turn this around.

“I know it is hard but we have to look forward as there is plenty to play for.

“But it has to turn round fast.

“Everyone knows where we are (in the table) and what we need to do.

“We have an experienced dressing room and we know where we are and what we need to do.

“It is just about us doing it on the pitch rather than speaking about it here.

“We need to get results for the club but unfortunately we haven’t done that in recent weeks.

“Now we have to recover and go again.”

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA

‘Simple errors are costing us’

Aberdeen held on to the lead for 95 minutes after Barron’s stunning goal before a late collapse.

A penalty was awarded for a foul by Nicky Devlin on Toyosi Olusanya in stoppage time.

Referee Nick Walsh initially initially awarded a free-kick but following a VAR review it was changed to a spot-kick in the 96th minute, which Mark O’Hara converted.

Within a minute Olusanya stunned the Dons with the winner.

Barron warns Aberdeen must cut out costly errors.

St Mirren’s Olutoyosi Olusanya celebrates as he scores to make it 2-1 against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “We were in such a good position and didn’t feel like they were going to score.

“Then it comes out of nowhere which has been the story of our season where we give away cheap goals and make individual errors.

“We just had to roll our sleeves up and see it out.

“We didn’t manage to do that and it’s not good enough.

“For 80 minutes we were comfortable and I thought we were going to win the game.

“It came back to bite us in the end.

“We just had to see the game out, it’s as simple as that.

“Simple, simple errors are costing us and we have to pick it up.

“We are making individual errors and have to rectify that.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Scottish FA President Mike Mulvaney who were also at the match between St Mirren and the Dons. Image: SNS.

‘We have to turn this around for the football club’

It was bittersweet for Barron in Paisley as the Scotland U21 international netted a stunning strike.

Barron controlled a clearance 30 yards out, rolled his foot over it to set it up, then unleashed  a sublime right-foot shot.

However it counted for nothing after the Dons’ late collapse.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates with Junior Hoilett as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates with Junior Hoilett as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

He said: “On a personal note it was nice (to score) but it is a team game and we were there to get three points.

“We felt comfortable until that last 10 minutes and it is individual errors that have cost us again.

“We need to battle and we know it is going to be ugly but we’ve got to see the game out.

“Unfortunately we didn’t manage to do that and we were devastated in that dressing room.

“We can’t be down in the dumps and have to turn this around for the football club.

“But we have to pick ourselves up again as we have a Scottish Cup game against Kilmarnock to focus on.”

Aberdeen Manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen Manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS

Focus turns to Scottish Cup clash

Warnock was appointed interim manager following the sacking of Barry Robson as the Pittodrie hierarchy search for a permanent boss for next season and beyond.

Under Warnock the Reds have secured just two points from a possible 18.

Barron said: “He has been really good and all the boys have taken to him really well.”

Aberdeen have a break from the pressures of Premiership action as focus turns to the Scottish Cup.

The Dons face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie in the last eight on Saturday.

Aberdeen’s Junior Hoilett and St Mirren’s Scott Tanser in action. Image: SNS

Barron said: “We have to reflect on this game then once we have recovered we go again with all focus on the Scottish Cup.

“We are in the quarter-final with a massive game at home.

“That is what we concentrate on.”

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Scottish FA President Mike Mulvaney who were also at the match between St Mirren and the Dons. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after 'sickening' defeat against St…
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock 'absolutely distraught' at injury time collapse in 2-1 loss…
5
Manager Neil Warnock during an Aberdeen press conference at Cormack Park, on March 1, 2024. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: Neil Warnock's jokes not so funny anymore as Aberdeen slide towards relegation
3
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Jonny Hayes reveals even his nine-year-old son has been criticising him over Aberdeen's poor…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock vows to come out fighting after being 'kicked in…
Luis 'Duk' Lopes with Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen predicted line-up against St Mirren as Dons head to Paisley in search of…
Aberdeen Women celebrate with Eva Thomson after she scored against Glasgow City.
Clint Lancaster says Aberdeen Women head into Glasgow City clash with 'nothing to lose'
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Joe Harper: This is worst Aberdeen team I've seen - and I'm terrified over…
4
Aberdeen's Angus MacDonald was dejected after the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
Angus MacDonald calls on senior Aberdeen players to lead Dons' recovery
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 defeat to St Johnstone. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock dismisses prospect of new faces arriving

Conversation