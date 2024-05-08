Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award

The 21-year-old is joined by Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, Kilmarnock's David Watson and Lennon Miller of Motherwell.

By Reporter
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ young player prize.

Barron is joined by Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, Kilmarnock’s David Watson and Lennon Miller of Motherwell as the candidates for the DoubleTree by Hilton SFWA Scottish SPFL young player of the year.

The 21-year-old has made 39 appearances at the base of Aberdeen’s midfield and scored a spectacular goal at St Mirren.

Watson is going for a double after being named PFA Scotland SPFL young player of the year on Sunday night. The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 42 appearances so far this season to help Killie qualify for European football.

Cameron has scored five goals in 33 appearances to help Tony Docherty’s side to a top-six finish in the cinch Premiership.

Miller has been an influential member of the Motherwell first team and the 17-year-old midfielder has made 29 appearances despite missing several months of the campaign with a fractured patella.

 

