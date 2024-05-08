Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award

Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron has been named on the shortlist for the Scottish Football Writers’ young player prize.

Barron is joined by Dundee midfielder Lyall Cameron, Kilmarnock’s David Watson and Lennon Miller of Motherwell as the candidates for the DoubleTree by Hilton SFWA Scottish SPFL young player of the year.

The 21-year-old has made 39 appearances at the base of Aberdeen’s midfield and scored a spectacular goal at St Mirren.

Watson is going for a double after being named PFA Scotland SPFL young player of the year on Sunday night. The 19-year-old has scored five goals in 42 appearances so far this season to help Killie qualify for European football.

Cameron has scored five goals in 33 appearances to help Tony Docherty’s side to a top-six finish in the cinch Premiership.

Miller has been an influential member of the Motherwell first team and the 17-year-old midfielder has made 29 appearances despite missing several months of the campaign with a fractured patella.