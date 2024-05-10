Aberdeen appoint Stuart Glennie as new youth academy director

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen appoint Stuart Glennie as new youth academy director

New youth academy director Glennie says he will be 'relentless in the club’s pursuit to be the best developer of young talent'.

By Sean Wallace
Newly appointed Aberdeen Youth Academy Director Stuart Glennie (l) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson
Newly appointed Aberdeen Youth Academy Director Stuart Glennie (l) with club legend Neil Simpson. Image: Paul Glendell DC Thomson

Aberdeen have appointed Stuart Glennie as the club’s new youth academy director.

Glennie says it is “an honour” to be appointed to the role and insists he will be relentless in the pursuit of taking through top talent with the Dons.

He re-joined the Dons in the summer of 2023 as head of academy coaching.

Glennie had previously worked as the performance coach for the Scottish FA Performance School at Hazlehead Academy for 11 years.

Currently in the process of completing his UEFA Pro Licence, Glennie has coached across various Scotland men’s youth national teams in recent years.

In 2022 Glennie took charge of the Under-16 and the newly-created Scotland Under-15 sides.

Stuart Glennie pictured during his time as Regional Elite Performance coach.Picture by Darrell Benns, DC Thomson
Stuart Glennie pictured during his time as Regional Elite Performance coach.<br />Picture by Darrell Benns, DC Thomson

Glennie said: “It’s a real honour for me to be appointed as AFC youth academy director.

“As a lifelong fan of the club I understand the importance and have a real passion for developing young players.

“We’re fortunate to have one of the best academies in the country.

“And I am going to be relentless in the club’s pursuit to be the best developer of young talent.

“I look forward to building on the fantastic work already achieved and pushing forward to maintain the pathway to the first team, helping to fulfil our wider footballing ambitions.”

Stuart Glennie coaching at Aberdeen Sports Village. Final trials day for the Scottish FA Performance School . Image: Darrell Benns
Stuart Glennie coaching at Aberdeen Sports Village. Final trials day for the Scottish FA Performance School . Image: Darrell Benns

Glennie the ‘outstanding candidate’

A former community coach with Aberdeen, Glennie was co-manager of Highland League side Deveronvale FC for two and a half years.

During a playing career he spent six years at Forfar Athletic.

Stuart Glennie during his time as Regional Elite Performance Coach . Image: Darrell Benns, DC Thomson
Stuart Glennie during his time as Regional Elite Performance Coach . Image: Darrell Benns, DC Thomson

Director of football Steven Gunn said: “Since his arrival last summer as head of academy coaching, Stuart has made significant strides in the review and development of the coaching curriculum at the club.

“He has proven himself the outstanding candidate to lead the academy forward.

“The academy has continued to perform strongly from a performance perspective, with the under-18s reaching the Youth Cup final  and having an opportunity to win their Youth League.

“The under-16s also going for a league title whilst both they and the under-13s have national cup finals to look forward too.

“Of course, the success of the Academy will continue to be judged on the progress of players to the first team.

“And the focus on individual development that has been a hallmark of Stuart’s success as a coach and player developer until now, we expect will add significant value to our pathway now and in the future.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Jimmy Thelin during an Elfsborg match. Image: Alamy Live News.
Joe Harper: Expect major changes in the summer from Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring against Bonnyrigg Rose at Pittodrie in the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
Billy Dodds on why Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski can be the complete package
Striker Bojan Miovski celebrates after scoring a penalty to put Aberdeen 1-0 up against St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image; Shutterstock
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski shortlisted for 2024 SFWA player of the year
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett. Image: SNS
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett hoping for dream Copa America call-up with Canada
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen interim boss Peter Leven hails 'vital' captain Graeme Shinnie
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates scoring their first goal in the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden. Image: PA
Can Bojan Miovski be the first Aberdeen striker to reach 30 goals in a…
Bologna's Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring against Atalanta in Serie A. Image: Shutterstock
Sean Wallace: Aberdeen's sell-on fee for Bologna star Lewis Ferguson set to rocket
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron shortlisted for SFWA young player of the year award
Jack MacKenzie of Aberdeen controls the ball in the 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone. Image: Shuttestock
Aberdeen's 'unbelievable' defensive transformation masterminded by interim boss Peter Leven, says Jack MacKenzie
2
Aberdeen winger Junior Hoilett in action
How 'humble' Junior Hoilett studies footage of right-backs on nights before Aberdeen games

Conversation