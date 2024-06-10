Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists Scotland are better prepared for crack at Euro 2024 glory

Centre-back Scott McKenna is confident Scotland are better prepared this time for a tilt at Euro 2024 success.

Former Aberdeen defender McKenna was part of the squad that failed to qualify from the group stages at Euro 2020.

The tournament was delayed until summer 2021 due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Now three years on, McKenna reckons Steve Clarke’s squad can make an impact in Germany.

McKenna moved from English Premier League side Nottingham Forest to Danish top flight outfit FC Copenhagen on loan in January in a bid to keep alive his Euro 2024 dream.

It worked as the 27-year-old is in Clarke’s squad for the tournament.

McKenna said: “I think this time the squad will be better prepared after having that past experience at Euro 2020.

“Having been part of the last Euro squad it was something I absolutely want to be part of again.

“The main reason for moving to Copenhagen was to start playing football again as it was so long without it.

“And if that offered the chance to play well and get into Steve Clarke’s plans for the Euros even better.”

The moment Scotland qualified for Euro 2024

McKenna featured as a first-half substitute in the 3-1 loss to Croatia at Hampden in Euro 2020.

He was an unused substitute against England in the 0-0 draw at Wembley and in the 2-0 loss to Czech Republic at Hampden.

The Scots failed to reach the knock-out stages and the quest to qualify from the group stage of a major tournament for the first time continues.

It is hoped Euro 2024 can end that group stage qualification drought that has extended to eight World Cup finals and three European Championships.

Scotland made it back-to-back Euro final qualifications via a sensational qualifying campaign.

A slot at Germany was secured when Spain beat Norway 1-0 in November last year.

Scotland qualified from Group A with two games remaining.

McKenna said; “We were all together in the hotel in Glasgow watching the Norway-Spain game.

“We had just played Spain (2-0 loss) a few days before and it was great to be with all the lads and the coaching staff when we realised we had qualified.

“It was a brilliant feeling.”

‘It doesn’t come bigger than playing host nation Germany’

Scotland are based at a training camp at Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a resort town with a 30,000 population, in the build up to their Euro 2024 opener.

They will face hosts Germany, the four-time world champions, in the tournament opener in Munich on June 14.

McKenna said: “In terms of games it doesn’t come bigger than playing host nation Germany in the first game of a Euro finals.

“It is a massive incentive for everyone.

“Knowing what Scotland as a country is like everyone will be backing us.

“Everyone will be looking forward to the game.

“I think the atmosphere in the stadium and back home will be incredible.”

Aberdeen bank £4.5m for McKenna

Capped 33 times, McKenna was transferred from Aberdeen to then-Championship Nottingham Forest in a £3m deal in September 2020.

Aberdeen have since received an additional £1.75m in add-ons to bump the fee up to £4.75m due to McKenna being so successful.

The Dons landed an additional £1m in 2022 when the centre-back earned promotion to the Premier League after Forest beat Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Aberdeen then received a further windfall of £750,000 boost when Forest secured their survival in the top-flight at the end of the 2022-23 season.

McKenna has been a regular first team starter during FC Copenhagen’s Danish Superliga title push.

Champions League experience

He also featured in the last 16 of the Champions League this season against then defending champions Manchester City.

Copenhagen lost both legs 3-1 to exit 6-2 on aggregate.

The defender recently left Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his contract and is currently a free agent.

McKenna said: “I’ve really enjoyed it (at FC Copenhagen) as it is great to be back playing competitive football again.

“I had quite a long period without playing club football and you don’t really realise how much you miss it until getting that games back on the pitch.

“They are a good group of lads at Copenhagen and a good coaching staff.”