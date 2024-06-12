Aberdeen fans warned not to expect an influx of signings from boss Jimmy Thelin’s former club Elfsborg

Aberdeen fans have been warned not to expect an influx of signings from Elfsborg under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

Swede Thelin is set to oversee his first transfer window as Pittodrie gaffer.

The 46-year-old led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season, missing out on the title on goal difference.

However, the Red Army should not expect Thelin to raid his former club for signings – as Aberdeen can’t afford them, says a Swedish fans’ group chief.

Isak Edén is chairman of the Svenska Fotbollssupporterunionen (SFSU) – the Swedish football supporters’ union and a former chairman of the Elfsborg Supporters Association.

Edén said: “I don’t think there will be players coming over to Aberdeen from Elfsborg.

“Aberdeen have roughly the same size of economy as Elfsborg so I don’t think they can approach for players that are linked with clubs like Leicester City and Luton.

“The young talent at Elfsborg will probably aim higher (than Aberdeen) and the rest are probably too old.”

‘Jimmy can transform Aberdeen’

Newly promoted to the English top-flight, Leicester City have reportedly targeted Elfsborg’s £2million rated attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo for a summer move.

Celtic raided Elfsborg last summer when signing defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in a £3m move.

In January this year, English Premier League Brentford signed Icelandic international keeper Hákon Valdimarsson from Elfsborg for £3m.

It is understood Thelin has targeted Valdimarsson, contracted until 2028, for a potential loan move to Pittodrie this summer.

Valdimarsson was in goal in Iceland’s recent 1-0 friendly win over England at Wembley.

Edén said: “Jimmy builds an organisation.

“He has been very good at approaching the right players, organisations, scouts, even doctors… all those things.

“Jimmy likes professionals that have special talents and work hard.

“It will take time, but he will absolutely be a success in Scotland.

“Jimmy can transform Aberdeen.

“He is a progressive and modern coach with new ideas and his football will translate very well to Scottish football, but it will take time.

“He needs to add the right players.

“His main strength at Elfsborg was identifying what the club needs.

“And finding them within the transfer market or developing it within the club.”

High-tempo football under Thelin

Thelin has been renowned for adopting a low possession, counter-attacking strategy whilst at Elfsborg.

Edén said the low possession stats do not tell the whole story of a high tempo, attacking style.

He said: “We recently had 18% possession against Malmo (league leaders and defending champions) but still won 3-1.

“Last season we averaged 45%.

“You look at those stats and think it’s a team that sits behind and hoofs it up the pitch.

“But that is not the reality.

“Our back line is pretty high and we have a real aggressive pressure.

“Our long balls are not up to a big centre-forward, but they are down the corridor where we run with it upfield.

“It is very high-tempo football.”

The impact of Thelin at Elfsborg

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Peter Leven, who orchestrated an upturn in form as interim manager, will be assistant first-team coach under Thelin.

Edén said: “Jimmy had a massive impact at Elfsborg.

“Not only with results since he took over in 2018, but also economically, organisation-wise and professionally.

“He transformed the club to a completely new level.

“Our economy is the best it has ever been and that is mainly down to Jimmy performing in the transfer market.”

Thelin’s character sets him apart

Since Thelin was officially confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 18, much has been made of his tactical acumen and success in transfer markets.

However, Edén insists the human touch was also key to his success at Elfsborg.

And he anticipates the Swede will forge a strong bond with Aberdeen supporters.

He said: “The thing that doesn’t come out is how much Jimmy really cared for Elfsborg and the people around the club.

“Jimmy really cares about people and is a good person.

“I don’t think that is very common, even in Sweden.

“That’s what sets Jimmy apart, that and his football.

“Jimmy has a strong relationship with Elfsborg fans.

“I was the chairman of the Elfsborg supporter club when he took over in 2018.

“He was very approachable for meetings and was always there to talk.

“Jimmy phoned me a couple of times and always asked how I was.

“He takes the time to talk with people.”