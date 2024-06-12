Aberdeen fans warned not to expect an influx of signings from boss Jimmy Thelin’s former club Elfsborg

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen fans warned not to expect an influx of signings from boss Jimmy Thelin’s former club Elfsborg

Elfsborg's top stars are beyond Aberdeen's budget and their young talents are likely to aim higher than the Dons, says a Swedish football expert.

By Sean Wallace
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image; Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin in his final home game in charge before joining Aberdeen. Image: Bildbyran .

Aberdeen fans have been warned not to expect an influx of signings from Elfsborg under new boss Jimmy Thelin.

Swede Thelin is set to oversee his first transfer window as Pittodrie gaffer.

The 46-year-old led Elfsborg to a runners-up finish in the Swedish top-flight last season, missing out on the title on goal difference.

However, the Red Army should not expect Thelin to raid his former club for signings – as Aberdeen can’t afford them, says a Swedish fans’ group chief.

Isak Edén is chairman of the Svenska Fotbollssupporterunionen (SFSU) – the Swedish football supporters’ union and a former chairman of the Elfsborg Supporters Association.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game. Image: Bildbyran

Edén said: “I don’t think there will be players coming over to Aberdeen from Elfsborg.

“Aberdeen have roughly the same size of economy as Elfsborg so I don’t think they can approach for players that are linked with clubs like Leicester City and Luton.

“The young talent at Elfsborg will probably aim higher (than Aberdeen) and the rest are probably too old.”

Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran
Elfsborg manager Jimmy Thelin waves goodbye to the fans in his final home game in charge. Image: Bildbyran

‘Jimmy can transform Aberdeen’

Newly promoted to the English top-flight, Leicester City have reportedly targeted Elfsborg’s £2million rated attacking midfielder Michael Baidoo for a summer move.

Celtic raided Elfsborg last summer when signing defender Gustaf Lagerbielke in a £3m move.

In January this year, English Premier League Brentford signed Icelandic international keeper Hákon Valdimarsson from Elfsborg for £3m.

It is understood Thelin has targeted Valdimarsson, contracted until 2028,  for a potential loan move to Pittodrie this summer.

Valdimarsson was in goal in Iceland’s recent 1-0 friendly win over England at Wembley.

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Edén said: “Jimmy builds an organisation.

“He has been very good at approaching the right players, organisations, scouts, even doctors… all those things.

“Jimmy likes professionals that have special talents and work hard.

“It will take time, but he will absolutely be a success in Scotland.

“Jimmy can transform Aberdeen.

“He is a progressive and modern coach with new ideas and his football will translate very well to Scottish football,  but it will take time.

“He needs to add the right players.

“His main strength at Elfsborg was identifying what the club needs.

“And finding them within the transfer market or developing it within the club.”

Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says farewell to Elfsborg fans after 2-0 defeat of Halmstad. Image: DC Thomson

High-tempo football under Thelin

Thelin has been renowned for adopting a low possession, counter-attacking strategy whilst at Elfsborg.

Edén said the low possession stats do not tell the whole story of a high tempo, attacking style.

He said: “We recently had 18% possession against Malmo (league leaders and defending champions) but still won 3-1.

“Last season we averaged 45%.

“You look at those stats and think it’s a team that sits behind and hoofs it up the pitch.

“But that is not the reality.

“Our back line is pretty high and we have a real aggressive pressure.

“Our long balls are not up to a big centre-forward, but they are down the corridor where we run with it upfield.

“It is very high-tempo football.”

New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin taking Elfsborg training at the Boras Arena, Sweden Image: DC Thomson

The impact of Thelin at Elfsborg

Thelin has taken Elfsborg assistants Christer Persson and Emir Bajrami with him to Pittodrie.

Peter Leven, who orchestrated an upturn in form as interim manager, will be assistant first-team coach under Thelin.

Edén said: “Jimmy had a massive impact at Elfsborg.

“Not only with results since he took over in 2018, but also economically, organisation-wise and professionally.

“He transformed the club to a completely new level.

“Our economy is the best it has ever been and that is mainly down to Jimmy performing in the transfer market.”

Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin's final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson
Elfsborg fans in Jimmy Thelin’s final home game for the club. Image: DC Thomson.

Thelin’s character sets him apart

Since Thelin was officially confirmed as Aberdeen manager on April 18, much has been made of his tactical acumen and success in transfer markets.

However, Edén insists the human touch was also key to his success at Elfsborg.

And he anticipates the Swede will forge a strong bond with Aberdeen supporters.

Elfsborg supporter Isak Eden, centre, is chairman of the Svenska Fotbollssupporterunionen (SFSU) - the Swedish football supporters' union. Image supplied by Isak Eden
Elfsborg supporter Isak Eden, centre, is chairman of the Svenska Fotbollssupporterunionen (SFSU) – the Swedish football supporters’ union. Image supplied by Isak Eden.

He said: “The thing that doesn’t come out is how much Jimmy really cared for Elfsborg and the people around the club.

“Jimmy really cares about people and is a good person.

“I don’t think that is very common, even in Sweden.

“That’s what sets Jimmy apart, that and his football.

“Jimmy has a strong relationship with Elfsborg fans.

“I was the chairman of the Elfsborg supporter club when he took over in 2018.

“He was very approachable for meetings and was always there to talk.

“Jimmy phoned me a couple of times and always asked how I was.

“He takes the time to talk with people.”

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Shayden Morris celebrates after Duk scores to make it 1-0 against Eintracht Frankfurt. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: Will Jimmy Thelin ignite Shayden Morris' Aberdeen career?
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Rangers step up pursuit of Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron
3
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Jimmy Thelin's 'fantastic eye' for signings can transform Aberdeen, says Swedish football expert
Scotland players celebrate during a Euro 2024 qualifying match against Spain at Hampden.
Willie Miller: Steve Clarke's Scotland can be history-makers at Euro 2024
Niklas Hult, left, in action for Sweden. Image: Shutterstock.
Exclusive: Elfsborg's Niklas Hult tells Aberdeen fans to give Jimmy Thelin's 'strange' tactics a…
Jonny Hayes celebrates his opening goal against Dundee United
Paul Third: Farewell Jonny Hayes, a modern day Aberdeen legend
Aberdeen's Dante Polvara celebrates with Jonny Hayes after scoring to make it 3-1 against Livingston on May 15. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen legend delighted Dons midfielder Dante Polvara has won over the doubters
Scotland's Scott McKenna netted his first international goal in the 2-0 defeat of Armenia. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna insists Scotland are better prepared for crack at Euro…
Jurgen Klinsmann signing autographs before his Tottenham debut against Watford in 1994. Image: Shutterstock.
Jurgen Klinsmann to Aberdeen: Did the Dons really consider signing the German legend?
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin says goodbye to the Elfsborg fans in his final home game.. Image: Bildbyran
Revealed: New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin's transfer masterplan

Conversation