More clubs join the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Clubs from Italy and the English Championship have reportedly tabled offers to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Rangers have made an offer for the 21-year-old but now face competition as clubs in Italy’s Serie A and the English Championship have stepped up their interest.

Scotland under-21 captain Barron is out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of the month.

The midfielder is set to make a decision on his future next week.

It has been reported Barron has an offer from Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona as well as interest from Cardiff City, Plymouth and Stoke City.

Barron is reportedly waiting to see if Italian club Bologna follow up their initial interest following their recent managerial change.

Juventus this week secured the appointment of Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Bologna have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season.

The Italian club signed Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen for £3m in summer 2022 and the midfielder has been a major hit at Bologna.

Ferguson was recently named Serie A midfielder of the season.

£500,000 training compensation fee

As his contract is set to expire Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron can move outside of Scotland for just over £500,000 in training compensation.

That figure does not apply if Barron was to move to a Scottish club.

Rangers have made an offer and if a compensation fee is not agreed by the two clubs it would be decided by an independent tribunal.