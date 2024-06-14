More clubs join the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More clubs join the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron

Midfielder Barron is set to make a decision on his future next week when he returns from holiday

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Clubs from Italy and the English Championship have reportedly tabled offers to sign Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron.

Rangers have made an offer for the 21-year-old but now face competition as clubs in Italy’s Serie A and the English Championship have stepped up their interest.

Scotland under-21 captain Barron is out of contract at Aberdeen at the end of the month.

The midfielder is set to make a decision on his future next week.

It has been reported Barron has an offer from Italian Serie A side Hellas Verona as well as interest from Cardiff City, Plymouth and Stoke City.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS

Barron is reportedly waiting to see if Italian club Bologna follow up their initial interest following their recent managerial change.

Juventus this week secured the appointment of Bologna boss Thiago Motta as their new manager.

Bologna have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League next season.

The Italian club signed Lewis Ferguson from Aberdeen for £3m in summer 2022 and the midfielder has been a major hit at Bologna.

Ferguson was recently named Serie A midfielder of the season.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron in action against Ross County. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron in action against Ross County. Image: SNS

£500,000 training compensation fee

As his contract is set to expire Pittodrie youth academy graduate Barron can move outside of Scotland for just over £500,000 in training compensation.

That figure does not apply if Barron was to move to a Scottish club.

Rangers have made an offer and if a compensation fee is not agreed by the two clubs it would be decided by an independent tribunal.

Conversation