Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack vows to give Jimmy Thelin time to bring success to Pittodrie

The Swede will begin his spell as Dons manager next week.

By Danny Law
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has vowed to give new manager Jimmy Thelin the time to get it right at Pittodrie.

The former Elfsborg head coach will be in Aberdeen next week to begin his new role in Scottish football.

The Dons have gone through a series of managers in quick succession in recent years with Barry Robson, Jim Goodwin and Stephen Glass all failing to deliver success and stability at the club.

Neil Warnock also endured a tumultuous 33-day spell as interim manager last season following Robson’s exit before Peter Leven was placed back in charge and successfully guided the Dons away from the threat of relegation.

Cormack, however, is optimistic Thelin can succeed at Pittodrie where others have failed – providing he has the time to implement his ideas.

Aberdeen FC chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

In an interview with BBC Scotland in Munich, Cormack said: “We’re excited about Jimmy coming on board.

“He’s got great experience of punching above his weight.

“He’s a developer of players as well. Not just me, the board, are really excited. We wanted to get him here earlier, but Elfsborg were very stubborn about it.

“He’s been working feverishly behind the scenes with the team and he comes to Aberdeen next week.

“We need to be patient with Jimmy to give him time to get the system in place.

“I think we’ll see a high pressing, exciting team.

“He’s a big believer about young boys getting an opportunity. His player trading in six years at Elfsborg – they went from being in debt to having player trading of £23m in six years. We’re going to need to give him time.”

Thelin said Robson had earned his chance to be Dons boss

Cormack, who is in Germany to cheer on Scotland at Euro 2024, also revealed Thelin told the Dons to appoint Robson as permanent manager last year.

Thelin was interviewed for the Dons job after Goodwin was sacked but Robson was chosen as his successor after impressing while in caretaker charge.

“We would have appointed Jimmy this time last year, but Barry went on that fantastic run. We spoke to Jimmy at the time and he said Barry deserved the job.”

