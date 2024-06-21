Joe Harper: Aberdeen must only sell Duk if a deal is right for the club

It would be better for both Aberdeen and Duk if the attacker transferred out of Pittodrie this summer – but only if it benefits the Dons financially.

Cape Verde international Duk has urged the Dons to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free.

Duk has a year left on his Pittodrie contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

However Aberdeen are in the driving seat as Duk still has that year left on his contract so any transfer should only happen this summer if it benefits the Reds.

Ideally the Dons will be able to make a profit if they sell Duk in this window.

If they can’t get what they feel Duk is worth then he will have to remain at Pittodrie and try to make an impact in the new season.

Let’s not forget Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any fee when the attacker is sold.

Obviously if a player wants to leave it is best for both parties if that happens as soon as possible – but only on Aberdeen’s terms.

The harsh reality is any transfer fee the Dons get for Duk is probably a lot less than if he had left Pittodrie last summer.

Duk scooped the club’s player of the year award for the 2022-23 season having netted 18 goals as he lit up the Premiership.

However he never hit those heights again in the recently completed season.

There’s no point asking ‘what if Aberdeen had sold Duk last season’ as he was such a key player and a huge fans’ favourite.

There would have been an uproar from fans if he was sold last summer, especially with European group stage action looming.

Duk is a real talent but his form was disappointing last season.

He just wasn’t the same player who was so exciting, direct and capable of a moment of magic in that impressive debut campaign.

There is still a lot of improvement needed in Duk’s game.

Too often he ran in possession with his head down and didn’t look up to see where his team-mates were for a pass.

Aberdeen have entered a new era under the guidance of manager Jimmy Thelin.

He will have a vision for a bright new future at the Dons and needs players who are 100% committed to the cause.

Duk wants to leave but it should only be if it benefits Aberdeen.

Meanwhile, I’m surprised that Connor Barron has signed for Rangers on a four year deal.

The Scotland under-21 international is a superb talent and I think a move to Italy could have been very beneficial for him.

Barron has the game that could really flourish in Italy.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been a sensation since signing for Bologna in Serie A two years ago.

Ferguson was recently named midfielder of the season in the Italian top flight which is a sensational achievement.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani has also been a major success since transferring to Serie A Lecce from Aberdeen last summer.

Barron had interest from Italy and the opportunity was there to potentially follow in the footsteps of Ferguson and Ramadani.

Unfortunately Barron is no longer at Aberdeen and Rangers have signed a superb talent who will only get better.