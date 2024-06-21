Joe Harper: Aberdeen must only sell Duk if a deal is right for the club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Joe Harper: Aberdeen must only sell Duk if a deal is right for the club

Unsettled striker Duk has confirmed he wants to leave Aberdeen this summer.

Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK.
Aberdeen striker Duk during the Europa Conference League match against PAOK. Image: Shutterstock
By Joe Harper

It would be better for both Aberdeen and Duk if the attacker transferred out of Pittodrie this summer – but only if it benefits the Dons financially.

Cape Verde international Duk has urged the Dons to sell him this summer or risk losing him for free.

Duk has a year left on his Pittodrie contract and will be free to sign a pre-contract with another club from January 1.

However Aberdeen are in the driving seat as Duk still has that year left on his contract so any transfer should only happen this summer if it benefits the Reds.

Ideally the Dons will be able to make a profit if they sell Duk in this window.

Aberdeen's Duk Luis Lopes (no. 11) celebrates with Shayden Morrris after scoring to make it 1-0 in a Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Aberdeen’s Duk Luis Lopes (no. 11) celebrates with Shayden Morrris after scoring to make it 1-0 in a Europa Conference League match against Eintracht Frankfurt at Pittodrie. Image; SNS

If they can’t get what they feel Duk is worth then he will have to remain at Pittodrie and try to make an impact in the new season.

Let’s not forget Duk’s former club Benfica are reportedly due 50% of any fee when the attacker is sold.

Obviously if a player wants to leave it is best for both parties if that happens as soon as possible – but only on Aberdeen’s terms.

The harsh reality is any transfer fee the Dons get for Duk is probably a lot less than if he had left Pittodrie last summer.

Duk scooped the club’s player of the year award for the 2022-23 season having netted 18 goals as he lit up the Premiership.

However he never hit those heights again in the recently completed season.

There’s no point asking ‘what if Aberdeen had sold Duk last season’ as he was such a key player and a huge fans’ favourite.

Aberdeen striker Duk in action. Image: Shutterstock

There would have been an uproar from fans if he was sold last summer, especially with European group stage action looming.

Duk is a real talent but his form was disappointing last season.

He just wasn’t the same player who was so exciting, direct and capable of a moment of magic in that impressive debut campaign.

There is still a lot of improvement needed in Duk’s game.

Too often he ran in possession with his head down and didn’t look up to see where his team-mates were for a pass.

Aberdeen have entered a new era under the guidance of manager Jimmy Thelin.

He will have a vision for a bright new future at the Dons and needs players who are 100% committed to the cause.

Duk wants to leave but it should only be if it benefits Aberdeen.

Luiyi de Lucas of Livington and Aberdeen’s Duk in action. Image: SNS

Meanwhile, I’m surprised that Connor Barron has signed for Rangers on a four year deal.

The Scotland under-21 international is a superb talent and I think a move to Italy could have been very beneficial for him.

Barron has the game that could really flourish in Italy.

Former Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson has been a sensation since signing for Bologna in Serie A two years ago.

Ferguson was recently named midfielder of the season in the Italian top flight which is  a sensational achievement.

Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Aberdeen’s Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Ylber Ramadani has also been a major success since transferring to Serie A Lecce from Aberdeen last summer.

Barron had interest from Italy and the opportunity was there to potentially follow in the footsteps of Ferguson and Ramadani.

Unfortunately Barron is no longer at Aberdeen and Rangers have signed a superb talent who will only get better.

 

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Connor Barron against Motherwell. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen midfielder Connor Barron completes move to Rangers on four-year deal
4
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Exclusive: Ujpest assistant boss delivers lowdown on Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
New keeper Dimitar Mitov reveals role of legend Andy Considine in signing for Aberdeen
Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen sign keeper Dimitar Mitov from St Johnstone on three-year deal
. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin aims to use fans' pride in the club as force…
Aberdeen's Fletcher Boyd celebrates with Graeme Shinnie after scoring to make it 5-1 against Livingston. Image: SNS
Aberdeen teen star Fletcher Boyd signs new long-term contract
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (14075240ci) Luis Duk Lopes (11) of Aberdeen during the Europa League play off match between Aberdeen and BK Hacken at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v BK Hacken, Europa League., Play Off - 31 Aug 2023
Duk tells Aberdeen he wants to leave Pittodrie
4
New Aberdeen signing Peter Ambrose. Image: Aberdeen FC.
Sean Wallace: Will Peter Ambrose be Aberdeen's next signing coup from Hungary?
St Johnstone's Dimitar Mitov in action against Aberdeen at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen linked with move for St Johnstone goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov
New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC,
New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin provides transfer window update

Conversation