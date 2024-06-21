Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms every player will have a clean slate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms every player will have a clean slate

Manager Thelin insists he will have an 'open mind' regarding every Aberdeen player when he starts pre-season training with the squad.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen's Vicente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16, 2022. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists there will be a clean slate for every player when they return for pre-season training.

The Swede has already began his summer squad rebuild with three signings secured and more arrivals to come.

However, Thelin says he is approaching pre-season training with an “open mind”.

And he has reassured players they will all get the chance to prove themselves and stake a claim to be part of his long-term plans.

That could open the way for a sensational return for Vicente Besuijen – 18 months after the winger last played for Aberdeen.

Signed for £400,000 from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, frozen-out Besuijen spent last season on loan at FC Emmen.

The 23-year-old finished his loan spell in red-hot form scoring in seven of the last eight games.

That form helped FC Emmen reach the promotion play-off semi-final, which they lost.

Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen since the disastrous 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to non-league Darvel under Jim Goodwin in January 2023.

Striker Pape Gueye is also set to return from a loan spell at Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK this summer.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, Gueye has started just once for the Dons.

The Aberdeen players report back for pre-season training on Monday.

Aberdeen's Pape Gueye in action for the Dons at HJK Helsinki. Image: SNS.
Thelin said: “We have a picture already and we’ve signed some players, but I’m trying to go in with an open mind.

“And give the players a chance to prove themselves.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players.

“The most important thing is to see them on the training ground.

“And see how they are competitive, managing the emotional load and the skills.

“From there you start building.”

. New Aberdeen manager Jimmy Thelin, centre, with assistants Emir Bajrami, left, and Christer Persson. Supplied by Aberdeen FC
Thelin building a ‘winning team’

Thelin has already landed three new additions as he works on reshaping a squad who finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22, was secured from Hungarian top-flight club Ujpest on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen, who have the option of a fourth year, beat off competition from a number of British teams to land Ambrose.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed until summer 2027 from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

New Aberdeen signing Gavin Molloy playing against Waterford for Shelbourne. Image: Shutterstock.
Thelin also signed Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov on a three-year contact from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract with Saints to secure him for a six-figure fee.

In another positive move, Thelin tied down teenage star Fletcher Boyd on a long-term contract until summer 2027.

The 16-year-old made a sensational first team breakthrough when netting on his debut in a 4-0 win against Hibs in May.

Aberdeen’s youngest ever Boyd then netted a superb goal in the next game, a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Dimitar Mitov signing for Aberdeen. Image supplied by Aberdeen FC
Thelin said: “I think we have a clear picture of what we need to do and the work we need to put in to be a winning team.

“We do everything we can to have a good journey together.

“That is the most important thing, to see the characters and how we help each other take this journey – together.

“How we help each other is important.

“It’s not one big star. It’s togetherness and continuity in the long term.”

New Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin checks in at Cormack Park. Image: Aberdeen FC.

Contract offered to winger Hoilett

Thelin is working on securing further signings in his first transfer window as Aberdeen boss.

A new contract has been offered to veteran winger Junior Hoilett, who is now a free agent.

Hoilett was secured on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023/24 season by then interim boss Neil Warnock.

The Canadian international, 34, impressed during his short time at Pittodrie and Thelin wants him at Pittodrie for the new campaign.

St Johnstone's Ryan MGowan and Aberdeen's Junior Hoilett in action. Image: SNS
Hoilett was named in the Canada squad for this summer’s Copa America.

However, he was ruled out of the tournament when suffering a lower-body injury during training last week.

Canada opened their Copa America campaign with a 2-0 loss to reigning World Cup champions Argentina on Thursday.

Thelin said: “Maybe some will leave and some will come into the squad.

“But I’m going to start working with the players here.

“The rest will show itself in the future.”

