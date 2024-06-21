Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin confirms every player will have a clean slate

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin insists there will be a clean slate for every player when they return for pre-season training.

The Swede has already began his summer squad rebuild with three signings secured and more arrivals to come.

However, Thelin says he is approaching pre-season training with an “open mind”.

And he has reassured players they will all get the chance to prove themselves and stake a claim to be part of his long-term plans.

That could open the way for a sensational return for Vicente Besuijen – 18 months after the winger last played for Aberdeen.

Signed for £400,000 from ADO Den Haag in January 2022, frozen-out Besuijen spent last season on loan at FC Emmen.

The 23-year-old finished his loan spell in red-hot form scoring in seven of the last eight games.

That form helped FC Emmen reach the promotion play-off semi-final, which they lost.

Besuijen has not featured for Aberdeen since the disastrous 1-0 Scottish Cup loss to non-league Darvel under Jim Goodwin in January 2023.

Striker Pape Gueye is also set to return from a loan spell at Norwegian Eliteserien side Kristiansund BK this summer.

A £500,000 signing from Belgian top-flight KV Kortrijk last summer, Gueye has started just once for the Dons.

The Aberdeen players report back for pre-season training on Monday.

Thelin said: “We have a picture already and we’ve signed some players, but I’m trying to go in with an open mind.

“And give the players a chance to prove themselves.

“I’m looking forward to meeting all the players.

“The most important thing is to see them on the training ground.

“And see how they are competitive, managing the emotional load and the skills.

“From there you start building.”

Thelin building a ‘winning team’

Thelin has already landed three new additions as he works on reshaping a squad who finished in the Premiership bottom six last season.

Striker Peter Ambrose, 22, was secured from Hungarian top-flight club Ujpest on a three-year deal.

Aberdeen, who have the option of a fourth year, beat off competition from a number of British teams to land Ambrose.

Defender Gavin Molloy, 22, was signed until summer 2027 from League of Ireland Premier League leaders Shelbourne.

Thelin also signed Bulgarian international keeper Dimitar Mitov on a three-year contact from St Johnstone.

Aberdeen triggered a release clause in the 27-year-old’s contract with Saints to secure him for a six-figure fee.

In another positive move, Thelin tied down teenage star Fletcher Boyd on a long-term contract until summer 2027.

The 16-year-old made a sensational first team breakthrough when netting on his debut in a 4-0 win against Hibs in May.

Aberdeen’s youngest ever Boyd then netted a superb goal in the next game, a 5-1 defeat of Livingston at Pittodrie.

Thelin said: “I think we have a clear picture of what we need to do and the work we need to put in to be a winning team.

“We do everything we can to have a good journey together.

“That is the most important thing, to see the characters and how we help each other take this journey – together.

“How we help each other is important.

“It’s not one big star. It’s togetherness and continuity in the long term.”

Contract offered to winger Hoilett

Thelin is working on securing further signings in his first transfer window as Aberdeen boss.

A new contract has been offered to veteran winger Junior Hoilett, who is now a free agent.

Hoilett was secured on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023/24 season by then interim boss Neil Warnock.

The Canadian international, 34, impressed during his short time at Pittodrie and Thelin wants him at Pittodrie for the new campaign.

Hoilett was named in the Canada squad for this summer’s Copa America.

However, he was ruled out of the tournament when suffering a lower-body injury during training last week.

Canada opened their Copa America campaign with a 2-0 loss to reigning World Cup champions Argentina on Thursday.

Thelin said: “Maybe some will leave and some will come into the squad.

“But I’m going to start working with the players here.

“The rest will show itself in the future.”